₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,564 members, 3,885,729 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 01:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) (7155 Views)
|Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by zoba88: 7:59pm On Oct 31
Thief in the House of God
The House of God is one of the unlikely places you expect to find a thief but today, it is this unlikely place that thieves visit to steal from people who have come to seek God’s divine favour.
High on the target of these thieves are the visitors’ phones, bags and other valuables.
Today, one Wale David, 24, was arrested for stealing the phone of another church member in a popular camp in Ogun State.
David wasn't just a church member; he was also engaged by the church to help clean up its premises after a special church service.
According to him, while cleaning up, he saw a bag, picked the phone inside, an i-tel android. Same day, he sold the phone to a friend.
Few days later, RRS Police detectives traced the phone to his friend, who in turn assisted the police in his arrest this morning.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/rrs-arrest-man-who-stole-his-friend.html?m=1
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Spylord48: 8:03pm On Oct 31
Ogun state again? At least he was caught stealing something tangible. It would have been worst if he was caught mining and hunting for Gold "HEAD"
12 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Eco99(m): 8:04pm On Oct 31
...
Waste of oxygen
#Eco99#
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Diiet: 8:45pm On Oct 31
Spylord48:stale, boring.
Start contributing meaninfully to threads. What do you mean by ogun state again? Nonsense.
7 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Spylord48: 8:48pm On Oct 31
Diiet:
E pain am
17 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Diiet: 8:51pm On Oct 31
Spylord48:it pains me you are not making sense of course.
3 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:53pm On Oct 31
There are many wolves in sheep's clothing.
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by raker300: 8:55pm On Oct 31
Afonjeeeezzzzzyyyyyy.....!!!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by snowden9(m): 9:44pm On Oct 31
Mr Wale's village people are really using universal remote on him, with two duracell batteries. They even located him in the church of all places. I hail o.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Flashh: 9:44pm On Oct 31
Diiet:Are you taking these Nairaland bigots serious?
5 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Okoyiboz3: 9:48pm On Oct 31
Spylord48:
It's worse and not worse, you potopoto illiterate.
Wisdom is not how big your flat head is, but how much sense is inside that head.
From your post, it's obvious your head is useless and empty. Maybe it would be as useful as that of a mannequin.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Okoyiboz3: 9:48pm On Oct 31
raker300:
4 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Titto93(m): 9:48pm On Oct 31
Headquarter of c***e
watch, subscribe and share
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpmGtamazhY
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Truepee(m): 9:50pm On Oct 31
So If Am In Trouble Between Nigerian Police And Lagos State RRS Which Should I run To..
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Danelo(m): 9:52pm On Oct 31
It's his father's house nawwwwwww
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Noneroone(m): 9:52pm On Oct 31
skull scarcity
but why was he paraded for such small crime?
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Chizzyjoyce(f): 9:52pm On Oct 31
Spylord48:
Lolzzz
E over pain am na
No make person pikin jump enter lagoon bcoz of you oooo..
3 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by AbaNgele: 9:52pm On Oct 31
Today, one Wale David, 24, was arrested for stealing
the phone of another church member in a popular
camp in Ogun State
Not surprised, the Waste again.
Afon....
4 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Harunna5: 9:54pm On Oct 31
Dey shud arrest dis nlander:
Nairaland.com/thetrueapostle who tried 2 pay2 get a girls unclad pic
Thetrueapostle wanted to pay people here to sleep wit one girl and snap pictures of her unclad without her consent for because she wudnt sleep wit u?
D matter even reached twitter and is a revenge porn like a rape
https://mobile.twitter.com/duchesskk/status/904695715322060800
Dis guy is dangerus, nland girls beware!
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by raymytech: 9:56pm On Oct 31
Na hungry
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by lenghtinny(m): 9:57pm On Oct 31
So this dude is going to jail because of an itel phone
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Princesteve7248: 9:57pm On Oct 31
How then track itel phone, I am not understanding
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Tampinu(m): 9:58pm On Oct 31
Spylord48:
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by adelnehis(m): 10:00pm On Oct 31
Hi, would you like an app?
If you are a small business owner and your business does not have a mobile app, you need to get one. Having a web presence alone is no longer sufficient, as online activity continues to shift to mobile. Simply put, smartphone apps have become too important a marketing tool for small business owners to do without.
Many small-business owners still think that getting an app is expensive and difficult. They are worried about the need to build different apps for the various platforms customers are on – iOS, Android, Windows and Blackberry. They are unsure about building dynamic or static apps, and the difficulty of coming up with an app design. Moreover, most small-business owners don’t have the expertise to build apps themselves.
Get your business mobile and into the pockets of your customers.
For inquiries
visit: http://adellabsonline.jimdo.com/
Email: adellabsonline@gmail.com
Whatsapp only: 08093453242(Please do not call!!)
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Teettyllayho: 10:01pm On Oct 31
Hmmm, it is well
Buy plots of land at affordable rate. Call 08184859404 for details
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by apharm(m): 10:02pm On Oct 31
Afonjas keep disgracing God in Nigeria.
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by Decryptor(m): 10:02pm On Oct 31
Ndi Ogun kwenu! The Afonja ancestry has been finally unearthed. When God kicked Lucifer down from heaven, he landed in Ogun and took the code name "Oduduwa". The other fallen angel's kicked out with him turned to demons! History does not lie!
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by itsIYKE(m): 10:05pm On Oct 31
Which kain state be this OGUN sef!!!
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by NwaIgboBoy(m): 10:14pm On Oct 31
Lafinggg,,,,,Buh wait o!! Waiting come concern police and church no be ushers supose arest am?.........I HATE NIGERIA!!!
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by medolab90(m): 10:18pm On Oct 31
Hahaha
|Re: Police Arrest Man Who Stole A Phone In Church In Ogun (Photo) by PrecisionFx(m): 10:20pm On Oct 31
zoba88:
Idiot was that pics taken in nigeria?
Why Do Some Men Beat Up Their Wives? / Fulani Herdsmen And Hausa Traders Clash At Golbin Boka / IF IT IS NOT A CRIME IN YOUR AREA "Drilling Water Borehole" CONTACT US
Viewing this topic: 13 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9