The House of God is one of the unlikely places you expect to find a thief but today, it is this unlikely place that thieves visit to steal from people who have come to seek God’s divine favour.



High on the target of these thieves are the visitors’ phones, bags and other valuables.



Today, one Wale David, 24, was arrested for stealing the phone of another church member in a popular camp in Ogun State.



David wasn't just a church member; he was also engaged by the church to help clean up its premises after a special church service.



According to him, while cleaning up, he saw a bag, picked the phone inside, an i-tel android. Same day, he sold the phone to a friend.



Few days later, RRS Police detectives traced the phone to his friend, who in turn assisted the police in his arrest this morning.



Ogun state again? At least he was caught stealing something tangible. It would have been worst if he was caught mining and hunting for Gold "HEAD" 12 Likes

Waste of oxygen



There are many wolves in sheep's clothing. There are many wolves in sheep's clothing.





Mr Wale's village people are really using universal remote on him, with two duracell batteries. They even located him in the church of all places. I hail o. 2 Likes 1 Share

So If Am In Trouble Between Nigerian Police And Lagos State RRS Which Should I run To.. 1 Like

It's his father's house nawwwwwww 1 Like

skull scarcity



but why was he paraded for such small crime? 1 Like

Na hungry

So this dude is going to jail because of an itel phone 1 Like

How then track itel phone, I am not understanding

Hmmm, it is well



Which kain state be this OGUN sef!!!

Lafinggg,,,,,Buh wait o!! Waiting come concern police and church no be ushers supose arest am?.........I HATE NIGERIA!!!

Hahaha