CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





Five sex workers were involved in a serious fight over missing N32,000, being the amount one of them realised from various clients.



The incident happened at a hotel located at Banjoko Street at Ilasamaja area of Lagos where the workers ply their trade.



The workers were Amarachi Okereke, Akpan Cynthia, Blessing John, Loveth Bassey and Grace Okafor.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Amarachi reportedly lost N32,000 in her room being the amount she had realised throughout the night from her clients.



It was learnt that when she went out an unknown person had gone where she kept the money and stole it. In anger, she accused her other colleagues of stealing the money and reportedly attacked them.



The attacked resulted into a serious fight in the hotel among the women. It was gathered that while the dirty fighting was on, a team of policemen got to the scene, arrested the five ladies and took them to Area D Police Command, Mushin.



During interrogation, Amarachi was unable to prove how the other four ladies broke her room and stole the money. She was charged for assault and false information.



Amarachi was then taken to the Isolo Magistrates court and charged for the alleged offence.



She pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Adedayo granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.



However, Amarachi was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition. The four other women were released after standing as witness on the alleged offence committed by Amarachi.



While she was being taken to prison, she wept bitterly and lamented that her money was stolen at the same time she was sent to prison.



http://pmexpressng.com/5-sex-workers-fight-dirty-missing-n32000/





Double problem....... bail on 50k

Amarachi Okereke, Akpan Cynthia, Blessing John, Loveth Bassey and Grace Okafor.

