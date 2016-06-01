₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,564 members, 3,885,728 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 01:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 (12370 Views)
|5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by dre11(m): 9:26pm On Oct 31
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/5-sex-workers-fight-dirty-missing-n32000/
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by biacan(f): 9:27pm On Oct 31
Double problem....... bail on 50k.........my hair money
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Elmojiid(m): 9:28pm On Oct 31
ija ashawo
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Metrobaba(m): 9:28pm On Oct 31
Nairalanders When They Hear......
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:55pm On Oct 31
Shameful
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by chibabe259(f): 10:10pm On Oct 31
I pity her Toto.
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by SeniorZato(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
biacan:Shut up
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by adeniyi55: 10:10pm On Oct 31
Olosho are fighting
3 Shares
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Zoharariel(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
Amarachi Okereke, Akpan Cynthia, Blessing John, Loveth Bassey and Grace Okafor.
Orunmila - Pls remove the spirit of tribalism & NCAN from me in the name of Shango, Obatala & Eshu Laalu Ogirioko - Amen!
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by georjay(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
developers
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Airforce1(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
biacan:
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by ALAYORMII: 10:11pm On Oct 31
Owo oju eegun
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Investorbj: 10:11pm On Oct 31
Oloshos
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Palaver: 10:12pm On Oct 31
See Palaver
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by 9jayes: 10:12pm On Oct 31
SeniorZato:
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Flashh: 10:12pm On Oct 31
biacan:Your hair money for how much?
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by biacan(f): 10:12pm On Oct 31
SeniorZato:What's stopping you
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Marcofranz(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Whoever collected that must be very wicked. After much rounds of sex to gather such amount. The thief must pay with her life.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by addikt(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
biacan:
You say watin ??
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by gaeul(f): 10:13pm On Oct 31
nau wa
The Many lies of Nigerian celebrities>Mercy Johnson Caught in the Act
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/the-many-lies-of-nigerian-celebrities.html
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by kenzysmith: 10:14pm On Oct 31
I heard ladyf is among them
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by johnstar(m): 10:14pm On Oct 31
K
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by biacan(f): 10:14pm On Oct 31
Airforce1:you these guy funny man
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by adelnehis(m): 10:15pm On Oct 31
Hi, would you like an app?
If you are a small business owner and your business does not have a mobile app, you need to get one. Having a web presence alone is no longer sufficient, as online activity continues to shift to mobile. Simply put, smartphone apps have become too important a marketing tool for small business owners to do without.
Many small-business owners still think that getting an app is expensive and difficult. They are worried about the need to build different apps for the various platforms customers are on – iOS, Android, Windows and Blackberry. They are unsure about building dynamic or static apps, and the difficulty of coming up with an app design. Moreover, most small-business owners don’t have the expertise to build apps themselves.
Get your business mobile and into the pockets of your customers.
For inquiries
visit: http://adellabsonline.jimdo.com/
Email: adellabsonline@gmail.com
Whatsapp only: 08093453242(Please do not call!!)
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by biacan(f): 10:15pm On Oct 31
addikt:You heard me right
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by addikt(m): 10:15pm On Oct 31
Elmojiid:
Ahahahaha, sound like Yoruba movie title ��
1 Like
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by ipobarecriminals: 10:15pm On Oct 31
their men are PIGS while their women are. Prosti2tue. Equal. Idiots
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by PrinceBravo(m): 10:15pm On Oct 31
Ahahahahahahaahhahahah those girls dey hammer oooo... #32000 just for a night....
The money they realized per night is even more than d Minimum wage of Civil Servants in Nigeria... ahahahahahhahahah
1 Like
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by donblade85555(m): 10:16pm On Oct 31
shameless people
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by stanley99a(m): 10:17pm On Oct 31
What benefit is this news to the general public Op?
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Ayoswit(f): 10:17pm On Oct 31
K
|Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by MyNewJackeT: 10:17pm On Oct 31
Assault On Female Students Of St. Annes Secondary School Molete Ibadan. / Iran's New Finger-amputating Machine For Thieves / Man Sentenced To 3-years In Jail For Stealing BlackBerry
Viewing this topic: amery, charistim(m), IlorinFirstSon(m), anonyguy and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3