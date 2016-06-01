₦airaland Forum

5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by dre11(m): 9:26pm On Oct 31
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


Five sex workers were involved in a serious fight over missing N32,000, being the amount one of them realised from various clients.

The incident happened at a hotel located at Banjoko Street at Ilasamaja area of Lagos where the workers ply their trade.

The workers were Amarachi Okereke, Akpan Cynthia, Blessing John, Loveth Bassey and Grace Okafor.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Amarachi reportedly lost N32,000 in her room being the amount she had realised throughout the night from her clients.

It was learnt that when she went out an unknown person had gone where she kept the money and stole it. In anger, she accused her other colleagues of stealing the money and reportedly attacked them.

The attacked resulted into a serious fight in the hotel among the women. It was gathered that while the dirty fighting was on, a team of policemen got to the scene, arrested the five ladies and took them to Area D Police Command, Mushin.

During interrogation, Amarachi was unable to prove how the other four ladies broke her room and stole the money. She was charged for assault and false information.

Amarachi was then taken to the Isolo Magistrates court and charged for the alleged offence.

She pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Adedayo granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

However, Amarachi was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition. The four other women were released after standing as witness on the alleged offence committed by Amarachi.

While she was being taken to prison, she wept bitterly and lamented that her money was stolen at the same time she was sent to prison.


http://pmexpressng.com/5-sex-workers-fight-dirty-missing-n32000/


lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by biacan(f): 9:27pm On Oct 31
Double problem....... bail on 50k.........my hair money
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Elmojiid(m): 9:28pm On Oct 31
ija ashawo
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Metrobaba(m): 9:28pm On Oct 31
Nairalanders When They Hear......

3 Likes

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:55pm On Oct 31
Shameful undecided
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by chibabe259(f): 10:10pm On Oct 31
I pity her Toto.
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by SeniorZato(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
biacan:
Double problem....... bail on 50k.........my hair money
Shut up

5 Likes

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by adeniyi55: 10:10pm On Oct 31
Olosho are fighting grin grin

3 Shares

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Zoharariel(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
Amarachi Okereke, Akpan Cynthia, Blessing John, Loveth Bassey and Grace Okafor.

Orunmila - Pls remove the spirit of tribalism & NCAN from me in the name of Shango, Obatala & Eshu Laalu Ogirioko - Amen! grin cheesy grin

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by georjay(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
developers

2 Likes

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Airforce1(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
biacan:
Double problem....... bail on 50k.........my hair money
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by ALAYORMII: 10:11pm On Oct 31
Owo oju eegun
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Investorbj: 10:11pm On Oct 31
Oloshos
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Palaver: 10:12pm On Oct 31
See Palaver cheesy
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by 9jayes: 10:12pm On Oct 31
SeniorZato:
Shut up
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Flashh: 10:12pm On Oct 31
biacan:
Double problem....... bail on 50k.........my hair money
Your hair money for how much?

3 Likes

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by biacan(f): 10:12pm On Oct 31
SeniorZato:
Shut up
What's stopping you
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Marcofranz(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Whoever collected that must be very wicked. After much rounds of sex to gather such amount. The thief must pay with her life.

1 Like

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by addikt(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
biacan:
Double problem....... bail on 50k.........my hair money



You say watin ??

2 Likes

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by gaeul(f): 10:13pm On Oct 31
nau wa

The Many lies of Nigerian celebrities>Mercy Johnson Caught in the Act
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/the-many-lies-of-nigerian-celebrities.html
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by kenzysmith: 10:14pm On Oct 31
I heard ladyf is among them

5 Likes

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by johnstar(m): 10:14pm On Oct 31
K
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by biacan(f): 10:14pm On Oct 31
Airforce1:
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
you these guy funny man
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by biacan(f): 10:15pm On Oct 31
addikt:



You say watin ??
You heard me right
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by addikt(m): 10:15pm On Oct 31
Elmojiid:
ija ashawo



Ahahahaha, sound like Yoruba movie title ��

1 Like

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by ipobarecriminals: 10:15pm On Oct 31
undecided undecided undecided sad lipsrsealed sad their men are PIGS while their women are. Prosti2tue. Equal. Idiots

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by PrinceBravo(m): 10:15pm On Oct 31
Ahahahahahahaahhahahah those girls dey hammer oooo... #32000 just for a night....
The money they realized per night is even more than d Minimum wage of Civil Servants in Nigeria... ahahahahahhahahah

1 Like

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by donblade85555(m): 10:16pm On Oct 31
shameless people
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by stanley99a(m): 10:17pm On Oct 31
What benefit is this news to the general public Op?

Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by Ayoswit(f): 10:17pm On Oct 31
K
Re: 5 Sex Workers Fight Dirty Over Missing N32,000 by MyNewJackeT: 10:17pm On Oct 31
georjay:
developers

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/117698-2/

(0) (1) (Reply)

Viewing this topic: amery, charistim(m), IlorinFirstSon(m), anonyguy and 20 guest(s)

