A mild drama occurred early Sunday in Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos following the mysterious death of two lovers inside a car.



A witness said the man and his alleged mistress, said to be a married woman with kids, were engaging in sex when the sad incident occurred.



Photos of the lovers lying dead in the car have now emerged.



They have been identified as Olowo Lukman Olayinka and Nse Promise Nnena, and they reportedly lived in the same compound owned by Olayinka’s father while he was also a close friend of Nnena’s husband.



They were discovered dead inside Olowu’s car on Sunday morning behind the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in Ogba, Lagos State.



The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the police was awaiting the outcome of their autopsy to determine the cause of death of Olowu and Promise.



Why is she still carrying her bag? 1 Like

I refused to believe! Their clothes still well ironed? 3 Likes 1 Share

They were assasinated



The guy even cover him prick before he die so that miners won't take it 33 Likes 3 Shares

I pray God should have mercy oooo







na like this person wan face Judgement seat for Heaven or Hell!!!!? HA God abeg 3 Likes

This Nigeria just de shock me, na for inside car this mugun know se him won service black pussy...smh

Staged. How would they have chosen the seats to die on? 2 Likes





Infos from these link below states tht they could av died as a result of suffocation or carbon monoxide leakage from exhaust of d car was faulty. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1934747683208035&id=100000184677351

Na wa, wetin dey surprise me be say, men go dey cheat with women when dia wives young pass and maybe fine pass. Me, if I want cheat the girl must give me better reason when my wife go understand if she catch us. 12 Likes

They died on the heat

this sh1t was staged. they were strangled/suffocated and kept like that to make it look like they died in the action.



let the coroner do his job and tell us the truth. 17 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o, na food? some people are just so uncontrollable! but who knows if they were murdered after the deed? Aye toto!

This is the latest and hottest news now. This soon shall pass.........

No real waa oo

there is a used condom on the floor 15 Likes

FTrebirth:

this sh1t was staged. they were strangled/suffocated and kept like that to make it look like they died in the action.



let the coroner do his job and tell us the truth.

And the assassin's just happened to come with a condom that he had enough time to put on the floor after assassinating both of them. How nice. And the assassin's just happened to come with a condom that he had enough time to put on the floor after assassinating both of them. How nice. 9 Likes

Hmmm...



Nigerians should stop being silly... They fvcked and got fvcked.



Yes, he was a good man, but he probably got vulnerable, put himself in a position with a woman who always hangs out at a bar... That's free coochie.



He got tempted, he suggested, she agreed, they even had a condom, did the assassins give his corpse a handjob to release in the condom?



They had the AC on, which most likely enhanced the flow or CO2 to the brain. At first, I was wondering why she didn't die on him, but then I figured.



They did the shii, the both hit cloud 9

He removed the condom

They sat, and were talking for a while, comfortably, which induced sleep.

Then they fell asleep.

While sleeping, they kept inhaling the poisonous gas, until they died.



There's no case here. Families die from generator fumes every month.



Families of the adulterous duo should go and bury their corpse.



To end the whole case, the police should carry out tests on the condom, the outer and inner parts, to know whose contents are inside and around it.



If confirmed, then it's a rester. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmmm, double wahala for dead body, this is the kind of wahala oritsefemi was talking about in his song, what are they going to tell God almighty.



They enjoyed the forbidden fruit to H, although who am I to state maybe the H is heaven or hell.

Enough of this story already. Let the dead rest in peace. Only their Creator knows whether they died in the act or not. Only God can judge them, nobody else.

Rest in peace.







What if they were not cheats?

What if they were killed and made to look like they died cheating (Magun) because I don't see how that man intends to drive back to wherever he's coming from without his shorts.

haywire07:

They were assasinated



The guy even cover him prick before he die so that miners won't take it

lolss lolss

They were murdered probably by ......... and made it looked like a natural death

Magun At Work! She Must Been Giving Him A Mouth Action

It might be that the car AC is not functioning and they lock everything. The heat will be too much for them to live. RIP

Staged

hoodboy:

there is a used condom on the floor Good observation Good observation

richardoz:

Na wa o, na food? some people are just so uncontrollable! but who knows if they were murdered after the deed? Aye 'TOTO'!

Haba! to..kini? Haba! to..kini?