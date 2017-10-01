₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Oluwolex2000(m): 9:48pm On Oct 31
A mild drama occurred early Sunday in Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos following the mysterious death of two lovers inside a car.
A witness said the man and his alleged mistress, said to be a married woman with kids, were engaging in sex when the sad incident occurred.
Photos of the lovers lying dead in the car have now emerged.
They have been identified as Olowo Lukman Olayinka and Nse Promise Nnena, and they reportedly lived in the same compound owned by Olayinka’s father while he was also a close friend of Nnena’s husband.
They were discovered dead inside Olowu’s car on Sunday morning behind the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in Ogba, Lagos State.
The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the police was awaiting the outcome of their autopsy to determine the cause of death of Olowu and Promise.
Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/10/photos-of-adulterous-married-lovers-who.html
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Oluwolex2000(m): 9:49pm On Oct 31
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by saaedlee: 9:50pm On Oct 31
Why is she still carrying her bag?
1 Like
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 9:52pm On Oct 31
I refused to believe! Their clothes still well ironed?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by haywire07(m): 9:54pm On Oct 31
They were assasinated
The guy even cover him prick before he die so that miners won't take it
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by greatnaija01: 10:06pm On Oct 31
I pray God should have mercy oooo
na like this person wan face Judgement seat for Heaven or Hell!!!!? HA God abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by courna(m): 12:11am
This Nigeria just de shock me, na for inside car this mugun know se him won service black pussy...smh
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by DesChyko(m): 5:59am
Staged. How would they have chosen the seats to die on?
2 Likes
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by onward4life(m): 6:28am
South WEST South EAST
The DEADLY ALLIANCE !!!
On ps4hawk
Abeg tribalism must stop here
On Nigga Land
Snitches get stitches
Take off ur native gucchis
Shiit probably too tight
Sw Se Ss let's smoke crack tonite
Get high get nines
Lay back she nice
Freestyle continues.............
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by walesalak(m): 7:21am
Infos from these link below states tht they could av died as a result of suffocation or carbon monoxide leakage from exhaust of d car was faulty. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1934747683208035&id=100000184677351
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by 4koff: 7:37am
Na wa, wetin dey surprise me be say, men go dey cheat with women when dia wives young pass and maybe fine pass. Me, if I want cheat the girl must give me better reason when my wife go understand if she catch us.
12 Likes
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Penaldo: 7:44am
They died on the heat
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by FTrebirth(m): 7:49am
this sh1t was staged. they were strangled/suffocated and kept like that to make it look like they died in the action.
let the coroner do his job and tell us the truth.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by richardoz(m): 7:51am
Na wa o, na food? some people are just so uncontrollable! but who knows if they were murdered after the deed? Aye toto!
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:04am
This is the latest and hottest news now. This soon shall pass.........
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 8:06am
No real waa oo
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by hoodboy(m): 8:06am
there is a used condom on the floor
15 Likes
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by hanassholesolo: 8:07am
FTrebirth:
And the assassin's just happened to come with a condom that he had enough time to put on the floor after assassinating both of them. How nice.
9 Likes
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by VocalWalls: 8:07am
Hmmm...
Nigerians should stop being silly... They fvcked and got fvcked.
Yes, he was a good man, but he probably got vulnerable, put himself in a position with a woman who always hangs out at a bar... That's free coochie.
He got tempted, he suggested, she agreed, they even had a condom, did the assassins give his corpse a handjob to release in the condom?
They had the AC on, which most likely enhanced the flow or CO2 to the brain. At first, I was wondering why she didn't die on him, but then I figured.
They did the shii, the both hit cloud 9
He removed the condom
They sat, and were talking for a while, comfortably, which induced sleep.
Then they fell asleep.
While sleeping, they kept inhaling the poisonous gas, until they died.
There's no case here. Families die from generator fumes every month.
Families of the adulterous duo should go and bury their corpse.
To end the whole case, the police should carry out tests on the condom, the outer and inner parts, to know whose contents are inside and around it.
If confirmed, then it's a rester.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by sbashir10: 8:07am
Hmmmm, double wahala for dead body, this is the kind of wahala oritsefemi was talking about in his song, what are they going to tell God almighty.
They enjoyed the forbidden fruit to H, although who am I to state maybe the H is heaven or hell.
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Racing(m): 8:09am
Enough of this story already. Let the dead rest in peace. Only their Creator knows whether they died in the act or not. Only God can judge them, nobody else.
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Fillah86: 8:09am
Rest in peace.
What if they were not cheats?
What if they were killed and made to look like they died cheating (Magun) because I don't see how that man intends to drive back to wherever he's coming from without his shorts.
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Justiceleague1: 8:10am
haywire07:
lolss
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by okonja(m): 8:10am
They were murdered probably by ......... and made it looked like a natural death
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by quentin06: 8:10am
Magun At Work! She Must Been Giving Him A Mouth Action
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by soul2: 8:11am
It might be that the car AC is not functioning and they lock everything. The heat will be too much for them to live. RIP
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Atiku2019: 8:11am
Staged
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by chinchum: 8:11am
hoodboy:Good observation
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:12am
I Just wanna use this medium to tank Quarabag for playing a draw against Atleti, cos A WIN AGAINST DEM IS A GUARANTEED ROUND OF 16
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Justiceleague1: 8:12am
richardoz:
Haba! to..kini?
|Re: Married 'Lovers' Who Were Found Dead In A Car In Lagos (More Photos) by Cuteamigo1(m): 8:12am
Nigerian police lack of professionalism is appalling. No mater what they were doing that lead to thier death they should know better than to realease the crimescene pictures like this na.
1 Like 1 Share
