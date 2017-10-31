₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by Islie: 9:50pm On Oct 31
The embattled Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has canceled a dinner scheduled for Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja tonight for which his guests were to be members of the National Assembly. The event was slated for 7 p.m., and was strictly by invitation to all Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, according to an invitation card of the dinner obtained by SaharaReporters. It was signed by the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/31/nnpc-gmd-maikanti-baru-cancels-scandalous-transcorp-dinner-national-assembly-members
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by biacan(f): 9:52pm On Oct 31
Another means to loot massive funds
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:54pm On Oct 31
crooks
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by QueenOfNepal: 9:56pm On Oct 31
NASS and the Executive are bunch of theives that don't care about their fellow Nigerians.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by Throwback: 9:56pm On Oct 31
There is too much money for frivolities in NNPC.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by QueenOfNepal: 9:58pm On Oct 31
This government is the worst ever. Baru is now trying to bribe NASS members while buhari the theif keeps silent
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:59pm On Oct 31
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by Keneking: 10:00pm On Oct 31
That means he is going or did not get Ibechukwu's approval
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by HoluwarTohbar(f): 10:06pm On Oct 31
So Baru planned to bribe the Sinators through their stomach instead of their pockets, APC ooo
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by AngelicBeing: 10:06pm On Oct 31
Nonsense
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by kennygee(f): 10:08pm On Oct 31
Our Lawmakers are our problem in this country.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by moyinoluwabun(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
I'm sure millions would have gone even as it was cancelled. This Baru guy is a mugu
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by Oildichotomy(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Ok
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by enemyofprogress: 10:12pm On Oct 31
After they've paided the hotel
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by kokozain(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
This is becoming more interesting
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by gaeul(f): 10:14pm On Oct 31
lol...feeling d heat
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by Homeboiy(m): 10:14pm On Oct 31
Onye oshi ego obodo
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by saintade01(m): 10:16pm On Oct 31
Here we go again
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by Paperwhite(m): 10:17pm On Oct 31
Criminal running away from his shadow.Useless NASS
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by TimeMod3: 10:18pm On Oct 31
Sahara Reporters! Much Respect!
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by talk2percy(m): 10:22pm On Oct 31
Na so them dey take lavish our money
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by ipobarecriminals: 10:24pm On Oct 31
bribe from behind the curtain
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by ALAYORMII: 10:29pm On Oct 31
Bunch of irresponsible nincompoop
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by limitless777(m): 10:30pm On Oct 31
mindlessly spineless, immorality distingiished and irredemably hopeless outlaws and criminals disguising as rulers of witless and forlornly demistified people.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by daveP(m): 10:33pm On Oct 31
Just to do dinner, maybe na 500milla for almost 200sin-ators. just dinner. That amount can feed orphans, motherless kids, etc for a year. smh.
They are all the same bunch just using the law to express their bitterness to each other.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by Bari22(m): 10:38pm On Oct 31
power
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by freeze001(f): 10:45pm On Oct 31
Open air bribery and corruption. APC una dey try o! Ndi ugwu! Specialised thieves!
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by cstr1000: 10:59pm On Oct 31
Useless thief.
If not for this vagabond country, people like you should never be found in such sensitive positions.
They have turned Nigeria into a complete banana republic.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by bejeria101(m): 11:06pm On Oct 31
So it is scandalous yet youths with no future and brain would applaud mr intergrity? Una village pple really working overtime to ruin you.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by kenoyad: 11:08pm On Oct 31
may sango god of thunder fire this useless, rogues, animals in agbada being called legislators in this country. awon oloriburuku!
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by kenoyad: 11:09pm On Oct 31
|Re: Maikanti Baru Cancels Transcorp Dinner For National Assembly Members by MrMcJay(m): 11:15pm On Oct 31
Sahara Reporters are the nemesis of thieves and looters in this country. They are so effective that they're now denying our long-throated legislators of food.
