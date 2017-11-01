₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by edeXede: 7:07pm
Let me park here... Give me one bottle of Heineken, the uefa champions League beer
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by RicardoRich(m): 7:40pm
LesbianBoy:
Get thee behind us...
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Notion(m): 7:56pm
Liverpool Teams
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts for Liverpool in this evening's Champions League Group E clash with Maribor.
The England international is brought into the side as one of four changes made by Jürgen Klopp for the European encounter.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Emre Can and Loris Karius also come into the XI, with Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Simon Mignolet and Daniel Sturridge on the bench.
Liverpool team: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino.
Substitutes: Mignolet, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Grujic, Sturridge, Solanke.
team news
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Adasun(m): 8:39pm
lets dry them up
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by RicardoRich(m): 9:05pm
Wijinaldum out hendo in..
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by oluboom(m): 9:16pm
RicardoRich:why is wijnaldum injured?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:30pm
kikiki see liverpool thread, why e dey front page sef. Proudlyngwa we are still expecting the match analysis. Andrewsfarm
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Neimar: 9:33pm
dix one na thread
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by szen(m): 9:39pm
Mehn...this place empty o
Bia Liverpool ...you don start again abi? Continue o
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by TRAILBLAIZER: 9:39pm
frustratedrat:ok na
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by frustratedrat: 9:40pm
TRAILBLAIZER:this game is unusually dry Come on boys!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:42pm
Kyase:Done since 6pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4151158/post-match-analysis-manchester-united
AndrewFarms
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by TRAILBLAIZER: 9:44pm
frustratedrat:yea i wonder were d odas are
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by amalab30: 9:44pm
2nd half underway. Go reds!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by edeXede: 9:56pm
Update score na
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Adasun(m): 10:01pm
op u da sleep ni?
Milner 2 missed penalty
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by frustratedrat: 10:01pm
edeXede:finally 1-0. But why milner miss penalty na
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Notion(m): 10:04pm
The last three penalty played by Liverpool there have missed them all what happening
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Notion(m): 10:07pm
Spurs is destroying real madrid.....yes emre can made it two for Liverpool
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Notion(m): 10:08pm
Napoli equalise....
Spurs 3 real Madrid 0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by kinibigdeal(m): 10:11pm
Only 8 people viewing Liverpools thread
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by chakula(m): 10:14pm
kinibigdeal:Including 40 guest are they not humane?
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by edeXede: 10:15pm
frustratedrat:
No mind am...
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by kinibigdeal(m): 10:17pm
chakula:Those 12 are robot
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Islie: 10:20pm
good boys....
at least Sevilla is winning the other match by the same score line
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by wiilly02(m): 10:22pm
Come on reds!!!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Notion(m): 10:32pm
Sturidge makes it 3 0
Good one boys
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by Notion(m): 10:35pm
Sevilla winning 2 1
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by frustratedrat: 10:35pm
edeXede:yeahh.. 3-0 now. Old things have passed away
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL (3 - 0) On 1st November 2017 by BasketballGURU(m): 10:37pm
RoyalBlak007:
Wow!
Nice one
1 Like
