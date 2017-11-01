Liverpool Teams





Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts for Liverpool in this evening's Champions League Group E clash with Maribor.



The England international is brought into the side as one of four changes made by Jürgen Klopp for the European encounter.



Trent Alexander-Arnold, Emre Can and Loris Karius also come into the XI, with Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Simon Mignolet and Daniel Sturridge on the bench.



Liverpool team: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino.



Substitutes: Mignolet, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Grujic, Sturridge, Solanke.



team news 1 Like