

Philippe Coutinho's injury is the big news out of Anfield, as the Brazilian hasn't featured since the loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery, the nature of his injury suggests he's unlikely to face Maribor:

Coutinho suffered an abductor strain which could also rule him out of the UCL tie vs Maribor and next weekend's PL clash with West Ham. #LFC

12:16 PM - Oct 27, 2017

As reported by James Carroll of the club's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp also confirmed Dejan Lovren suffered an injury while warming up for the win over

Huddersfield Town.

Klopp is expected to turn to some of his younger players against Maribor and rotate the side a bit. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to get a start after he was snubbed of making his full Liverpool Premier League debut during the weekend.

Preview

Another seven-goal drubbing seems unlikely on Matchday 4 of the group stages, as Maribor have bounced back nicely from the setback at home to win their next two league matches.

The club is likely to focus on their domestic campaign moving forward, with a ticket to the next round of the Champions League or UEFA Europa League extremely unlikely.

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Maribor struggled to deal with pressure in the two teams' previous meeting, and the Reds are likely to use a similar tactical plan at Anfield. The likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and

Daniel Sturridge should be keen to impress and get on the scoresheet, with the former in particular in need of a big game.

Few doubt Liverpool will beat Maribor, but another one-sided win could give the team some much-needed momentum. The Reds have taken a few hits in recent weeks, with the loss against Spurs standing out as the lowest point.

With West Ham United,

Southampton, Sevilla and

Chelsea on the horizon, now is the time to pick up some momentum and get as healthy as possible ahead of a difficult stretch of fixtures. That means rotating the squad, knowing the quality of Liverpool's depth players still outweighs Maribor's starters.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Maribor

