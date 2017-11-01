₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,056 members, 3,887,389 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 07:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm (699 Views)
Maribor Vs Liverpool : UCL (0 - 7) On 17th October 2017 / Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 31st January 2017 / Liverpool Vs Sevilla :Europa Cup Final (1 - 3) On 18th May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 4:23am
Team News
Philippe Coutinho's injury is the big news out of Anfield, as the Brazilian hasn't featured since the loss against Tottenham Hotspur.
Per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery, the nature of his injury suggests he's unlikely to face Maribor:
Coutinho suffered an abductor strain which could also rule him out of the UCL tie vs Maribor and next weekend's PL clash with West Ham. #LFC
12:16 PM - Oct 27, 2017
5 43 50 Ben Dinnery
@BenDinnery
As reported by James Carroll of the club's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp also confirmed Dejan Lovren suffered an injury while warming up for the win over
Huddersfield Town.
Klopp is expected to turn to some of his younger players against Maribor and rotate the side a bit. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to get a start after he was snubbed of making his full Liverpool Premier League debut during the weekend.
Preview
Another seven-goal drubbing seems unlikely on Matchday 4 of the group stages, as Maribor have bounced back nicely from the setback at home to win their next two league matches.
The club is likely to focus on their domestic campaign moving forward, with a ticket to the next round of the Champions League or UEFA Europa League extremely unlikely.
Darko Bandic/Associated Press
Maribor struggled to deal with pressure in the two teams' previous meeting, and the Reds are likely to use a similar tactical plan at Anfield. The likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and
Daniel Sturridge should be keen to impress and get on the scoresheet, with the former in particular in need of a big game.
Few doubt Liverpool will beat Maribor, but another one-sided win could give the team some much-needed momentum. The Reds have taken a few hits in recent weeks, with the loss against Spurs standing out as the lowest point.
With West Ham United,
Southampton, Sevilla and
Chelsea on the horizon, now is the time to pick up some momentum and get as healthy as possible ahead of a difficult stretch of fixtures. That means rotating the squad, knowing the quality of Liverpool's depth players still outweighs Maribor's starters.
Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Maribor
COMMENT
http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2741299-liverpool-vs-maribor-team-news-preview-live-stream-tv-info-for-ucl
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 6:07pm
Mukina2 front page o
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by josfamdl(m): 6:11pm
Neva walk alone
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 6:16pm
Go red
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 6:17pm
Philip countinho injury is another blow to jurden kloop side .This is a must win match.
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Dearlord(m): 6:19pm
Go red and walk along
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by chinedubrazil(m): 6:20pm
k
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by NigerDeltan(m): 6:23pm
Over 3.5
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by NigerDeltan(m): 6:23pm
chinedubrazil:
Odd @ 1.05
lol...U dey kolo
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by dessz(m): 6:24pm
chinedubrazil:
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Eze4tonyTc(m): 6:26pm
Walk over 4 liverpool
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by teepayne007: 6:26pm
Liverpool 4 Maribo 1
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by drealcivilceno(m): 6:27pm
New LG 32"LCD for 45k. Call 08083382517.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 6:28pm
A win for Liverpool will help trigger one step qualification.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by TRAILBLAIZER: 6:28pm
Una never call us tha v. I. P liverpool supporters
Lalas247 baby come nd sit beside me
Redbeans come nd stay at ma back
OloriLFC call ebukahades10, luvola
Its going down tonight
Following dis thread all d way
Its been a while
Lets bring d thunder
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by crazygod(m): 6:29pm
This should be an easy win for Liverpool. But I still insist that klopp should be sack. He's a one man technique. Too predictable
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by dhamstar(m): 6:31pm
liverpool all the way... we never walk alone...
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by danthamccoy(m): 6:36pm
Come On You Reds
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by onebusiness(m): 6:40pm
check my signature for your free ebook on how to earn commissions from affiliate programs on autopilot
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Notion(m): 6:41pm
Liverpool all the way
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by alukstea(m): 6:42pm
This team don do me strong thing...
I have walked alone and even met them on the way again..
We're Walking together until there's no more walk to walk.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Notion(m): 6:44pm
Another 7 1 again
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by ScotFree(m): 6:47pm
3:0 Correct Score
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by RoyalBlak007: 6:49pm
♤ Liverpool→3
♤ Maribor→0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Maxcollins042(m): 6:51pm
NigerDeltan:Make it over 5.5
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 6:54pm
Liverpool 0 - 3 Maribor
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Adasun(m): 6:54pm
lets finish everything u.
Ynwa
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by frustratedrat: 6:54pm
cc.. Trailblaizer ebukahades10 lalas247
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by frustratedrat: 6:57pm
TRAILBLAIZER:baba.. redbeans has been deactivated. Now using this
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Gbagan: 6:58pm
Kickoff TV , the Largest Soccer Community Forum Mobile App in Nigeria is Airing All Champions League Matches Live
Join Thousands of Soccer Enthusiasts to watch the round leather game and let your voice be heard
Download below
http://www.gbagan.com.ng/p/blog-page.html
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Silentscreamer(f): 6:59pm
Another free 3 points for lfc
|Re: Liverpool Vs Maribor : UCL Today At 8:45pm by valgbo(m): 6:59pm
m
Henry Should Not Go Tom Madrid To Save Ruud's Career / Cahill Headin To Arsenal? / Let's Discuss/analyze EPL Table Here.
Viewing this topic: OneNaijaMan, Notion(m), KardinalZik(m), nonye6194(m), groundnutoil(m) and 1 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7