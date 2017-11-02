₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by levrin: 4:46am On Nov 01
Flamboyant spender Hushpuppi, who has been badly dragged on social media for the past few days by his friends turned enemies, shared this in reaction to their claims that he isn't as wealthy as he portrays himself on social media!
As shared on instagram...
I don use over 1 million play with my self, let me buy fake Gucci with fake money to beautify my fake life. i can't come and die
Via https://www.gistmore.com/let-buy-fake-gucci-fake-money-beautify-fake-life-hushpuppi-haters
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by levrin: 4:47am On Nov 01
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by Sharplakezy(m): 4:55am On Nov 01
person way work gaz chop
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by SuperSuave(m): 5:35am On Nov 01
ode ni bobo yi
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by titosantana(m): 5:40am On Nov 01
I Iike this guy most especially for his brilliance. I can never forget the epic response he gave AY, - men that was an uppercut that led to knock out.
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by Partnerbiz3: 5:42am On Nov 01
This guy always knocks these peeps off.
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by psalmson001: 6:13am On Nov 01
Abeg telli person jare.
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by JambWaecNeco: 8:17am On Nov 01
yes o
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by Olekumaster(m): 8:56am On Nov 01
I just know you can't make me commit suicide.
Hate him or like, fact is that niqqa is made for life.
One thing I like about him though is that he doesn't spend his fake money on fake girls!
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by levrin: 7:11am
lalasticlala
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by nairavsdollars: 9:49am
Heard he is Fayose’s love child. Little wonder he talks too much
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by olade82: 9:49am
This guy too talk
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by NotNairalandi(m): 9:50am
fake life is more expensive bro!
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by EMoney300: 9:50am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by gurunlocker: 9:50am
Abeg is he eating all these wears? I think there are better things to do than going shopping almost every time just to snap and post on social media. INVEST!
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by Babs015(m): 9:50am
This Puppy no dey tire ni?.....
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by lelvin(m): 9:50am
Hehe
Nigeria must be among the sadest countries in the world and at the same time the happiest because while Bubu and his goons are raping the country, we have people like Hush, Dino, Bobrisky and some other kings of comedy to make us laugh.
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by kay29000(m): 9:50am
Hmm
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by SmellingAnus(m): 9:51am
Lol..
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by gbzed(m): 9:51am
Haters must hate, Nigga is made
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by Mrkumareze(m): 9:51am
Flex my digga. No word like broke in your dictionary
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 9:51am
My money my problem,...he who JAH blesses,.. Let him enjoy but it is only in this earth that everything ends
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by sisisioge: 9:52am
I swearit, Gucci owe this Bobo for all the added campaigns. See free adds
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by robotix: 9:53am
Olekumaster:lol.. And this one want Nigeria to be great with a mentality like this? A generation that worship money than anything else in life.
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by Olukat(m): 9:54am
Olekumaster:
Generational failed value
Wearing Gucci and other brands qualify him as a made man?
I am hoping he starts a luxury brand rather than this noise about Gucci
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by Olukat(m): 9:56am
robotix:
So sad!
Bless you
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by ElsonMorali: 9:56am
Most people at the moment of death will realize they wasted their eternity chasing shadows here.
This brief moment other lucidity should be used judiciously.
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by deraluv(m): 9:57am
Na this guy make me believe say no matter what you do in life you can never Impress human being honestly weather you're poor or rich you must have heaters somewhere I wonder why people the look inside this man matter like say una the pay Im bills ni Waiting aja 4 do una? Is time we come to put a stop for im matter we don too reason am too much abeg Biko please I have said my own lemme come and be going......
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by robotix: 9:59am
Olukat:I have been following this hushpuppi thing... Trust me, Nigeria can never be great. It is not a curse but reality.
And you wonder why politicians steal in this country? The do it to get respected. If you have money, people will eat your shiiit, drink your urine... We are lost completely
|Re: Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life by MorataFC: 9:59am
SuperSuave:super one like DAT jare
