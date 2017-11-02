Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi: Let Me Buy Fake Gucci With Fake Money To Beautify My Fake Life (6042 Views)

As shared on instagram...



I don use over 1 million play with my self, let me buy fake Gucci with fake money to beautify my fake life. i can't come and die

Via https://www.gistmore.com/let-buy-fake-gucci-fake-money-beautify-fake-life-hushpuppi-haters Flamboyant spender Hushpuppi, who has been badly dragged on social media for the past few days by his friends turned enemies, shared this in reaction to their claims that he isn't as wealthy as he portrays himself on social media!

1 Like

person way work gaz chop 5 Likes

ode ni bobo yi 4 Likes

I Iike this guy most especially for his brilliance. I can never forget the epic response he gave AY, - men that was an uppercut that led to knock out. 17 Likes 1 Share

This guy always knocks these peeps off. 5 Likes

Abeg telli person jare.

yes o

I just know you can't make me commit suicide.



Hate him or like, fact is that niqqa is made for life.



One thing I like about him though is that he doesn't spend his fake money on fake girls! 14 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala

Heard he is Fayose’s love child. Little wonder he talks too much

This guy too talk

fake life is more expensive bro! 1 Like

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working 1 Like

Abeg is he eating all these wears? I think there are better things to do than going shopping almost every time just to snap and post on social media. INVEST!

This Puppy no dey tire ni?.....





Nigeria must be among the sadest countries in the world and at the same time the happiest because while Bubu and his goons are raping the country, we have people like Hush, Dino, Bobrisky and some other kings of comedy to make us laugh.



God bless Nigeria HeheNigeria must be among the sadest countries in the world and at the same time the happiest because while Bubu and his goons are raping the country, we have people like Hush, Dino, Bobrisky and some other kings of comedy to make us laugh.God bless Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

Haters must hate, Nigga is made

Flex my digga. No word like broke in your dictionary

My money my problem,...he who JAH blesses,.. Let him enjoy but it is only in this earth that everything ends

I swearit, Gucci owe this Bobo for all the added campaigns. See free adds

Generational failed value

Wearing Gucci and other brands qualify him as a made man?

I am hoping he starts a luxury brand rather than this noise about Gucci Generational failed valueWearing Gucci and other brands qualify him as a made man?I am hoping he starts a luxury brand rather than this noise about Gucci

Most people at the moment of death will realize they wasted their eternity chasing shadows here.



This brief moment other lucidity should be used judiciously.

Waiting aja 4 do una? Is time we come to put a stop for im matter we don too reason am too much abeg Biko please I have said my own lemme come and be going...... Na this guy make me believe say no matter what you do in life you can never Impress human being honestly weather you're poor or rich you must have heaters somewhere I wonder why people the look inside this man matter like say una the pay Im bills niWaiting aja 4 do una? Is time we come to put a stop for im matter we don too reason am too much abeg Biko please I have said my own lemme come and be going......





Bless you I have been following this hushpuppi thing... Trust me, Nigeria can never be great. It is not a curse but reality.



And you wonder why politicians steal in this country? The do it to get respected. If you have money, people will eat your shiiit, drink your urine... We are lost completely I have been following this hushpuppi thing... Trust me, Nigeria can never be great. It is not a curse but reality.And you wonder why politicians steal in this country? The do it to get respected. If you have money, people will eat your shiiit, drink your urine... We are lost completely