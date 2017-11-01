Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South East Governors Responsible For Invasion Of Kanu’s House —IPOB (4387 Views)

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, alleged that “Abia State Government in collaboration with other South-East State governments and Ohanaeze Ndigbo designed, perfected and unleashed Operation Python Dance on the people and the accompanying killing spree ostensibly to eliminate our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, since he cannot be bought or compromised.



“We, the IPOB, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are holding the Government of Abia State, four other South-East state governments and Ohanaeze Ndigbo responsible for the siege and invasion of our leader’s compound in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia from September 10 to 14, 2017.



“The repeated denials of Governopr Okezie Ikpeazu and his hired hands will not eradicate the fact that, he, along with other South East governors designed and perfected Operation Python Dance and the accompanying killing spree ostensibly to eliminate our leader.



“The Abia State government led by Dr Okezie Ikpeazu should, therefore, stop deceiving Nigerians on his real motive for imposing the curfew that followed the attack on Mazi Kanu’s home. He should rather toe the part of sanity by accepting responsibility of his well thought out action with his co- conspirators and give a true account of their action, before the people of Biafra.



“He should also explain how they managed to allow envy and jealousy over the popularity of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to overwhelm them to the point of conniving with the Nigerian Army in killing defenseless unarmed Biafra agitators fighting for the liberation of their people.



“The Abia State governor’s claim that he imposed a curfew during the invasion of our leader’s house in Umuahia to save 11 million Igbo in the North is laughable. That was a fabricated lie to deceive the people and with the intention to deflecting rising anger against him by Biafrans in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.”



“The only reason Dr Okezie Ikpeazu imposed a curfew in Abia State was to stop IPOB members from mobilising to defend our leader, Kanu, during the invasion of his home by the soldiers.



that he personally invited into Abia State. If it was the interest of securing the lives of Igbo in Hausa territories as they claim, they would not have escalated tension in the country by actively asking the Nigerian Army to come and kill the arrow-head of IPOB.”



“What South East Governors and the Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership did not factor into their calculation was that IPOB is a global movement with a unique structure that no man can destroy, the architects of that attack were dreamers for thinking their well crafted lies which they have been selling to media houses can save them from the impending doom.”





In the North, it is a well known fact that Arewa Politicians, Elders, Traditional and Religious Leaders all work in synchronism to defend their the interest of their region.



When we recall that these people inlcuding the likes of the Jihardists they elected as President of Nigeria, defended and supported Book Haram during Jonathan's Presidency, we cannot but but weep for the Biafrans.



The selfish politicians traded the lives of their people for position and money.



To the Arewa ploliticians, it is Arewa first. To the Odua politicians , it is Odua first, while to the shame of our cursed politicians, it is their pockets and positions first.





If Buhari was angry with Jonathan over the killing of Book Haram members, then the celebration of Okezie, Obiano, Okorocha and the rest of them over the killings of unarmed Biafrans have clearly shown that these charlatans are for themselves and themselves alone.



For our survival, we have to brains storm of not only how to deal with blood thirsty Nigerians who love to see us die, but also think deep on how to deal with the enemies within.

These terrorists are still talking?

Where is this Emma Powerless talking this trash from biko nu.



Chest beaters,Anambra election is days from now I hope Ipob is still on ground to carry out their threat of "No election" in Alaigbo starting with Anambra State.



Bunch of confused and brainwashed miscreants.

Emma powerful is right. Efulefus will pay a heavy price some day.

Soon they will blame Igbo traditional rulers or even Nnamdi Kanu's Dad. Meanwhile they know the people who control the army and who in fact gave orders for the army to kill scores of defenseless civilians simply for being Igbo.



The penchant of IPOB or some faction of it scared of blaming Buhari for all his crimes, instead are looking for irrelevant soft targets is simply unfortunate.



Oya, blame Ike Nwachukwu for the army behavior because i know you are afraid of mentioning Burutai that committed the murders. 1 Like

If the 12 million Igbos in the North still require saving, what is the point of 'one Nigeria'?



So we should all walk on egg shells so that the North will not repeat one of their many waves of killing Igbos in the North?



Why are people then fooling themselves that they have a country?





And the blame game continues Case of dog eating dog...And the blame game continues

I keep saying it, the Igbos should demand accountability from their leaders. If they can divert 60% of the hatred they have for Buhari to these animals in human clothing, they will be better off. GEJ supervised the delay of their destiny and they praise him daily for being an hero. How dumb!

Where's Nnamdi Kanu?

IPOB is dead and Biafra is long forgotten...Kudos to Buhari and Buratai

true!

the eastern leaders don't even apply diplomacy in dealing with these kind of issues. they should at least once a while show their people they have their welfare in mind. 1 Like

I tried to tell some of them this, but they won't listen. They always blame Yoruba people all the time.

The truth is if all Igbo leaders support Biafra, then there is nothing northerners can do about it 4 Likes

Hurray!! IPOB news don come back after weeks of absence

oodualover:

I tried to tell some of them this, but they don't listen. They always blame Yoruba people all the time.

The truth is if all Igbo leaders support Biafra, then there is nothing northerners can do about it

You have a very functional brain bro. One love.

gidgiddy:

If the 12 million Igbos in the North still require saving, what is the point of 'one Nigeria'?



So we should all walk on egg shells so that the North will not repeat one of their many waves of killing Igbos in the North?



Why are people then fooling themselves that they have a country?

Walking on egg shells? No. The more vocal section of the Igbo youth set the Internet on ablaze with fiery rhetoric and targeted abuse which almost set the country on a destructive path. They must find a way to air their views with some level of civility in order not to receive 'push-back' from concerned quarters.

Afonjas and the gworo-chewing terrorists may laugh now but at the end,Biafra will come!

Lmao They're no longer blaming Yoruba people?Lmao

ipoblogic:

In the North, it is a well known fact that Arewa Politicians, Elders, Traditional and Religious Leaders all work in synchronism to defend their the interest of their region.



When we recall that these people inlcuding the likes of the Jihardists they elected as President of Nigeria, defended and supported Book Haram during Jonathan's Presidency, we cannot but but weep for the Biafrans.



The selfish politicians traded the lives of their people for position and money.



To the Arewa ploliticians, it is Arewa first. To the Odua politicians , it is Odua first, while to the shame of our cursed politicians, it is their pockets and positions first.





If Buhari was angry with Jonathan over the killing of Book Haram members, then the celebration of Okezie, Obiano, Okorocha and the rest of them over the killings of unarmed Biafrans have clearly shown that these charlatans are for themselves and themselves alone.



For our survival, we have to brains storm of not only how to deal with blood thirsty Nigerians who love to see us die, but also think deep on how to deal with the enemies within.

Not always. We also have useless leaders in our land

is a known fact... But God will Neva forgive them for selling us out...Biafra have actually come to stay

oodualover:



Not always. We also have useless leaders in our land

Depends. Awon self-acclaimed leaders like FFK and Fayose who are actually pigs in biafran cloth.



I don’t know who made their father’s father leader in Yorubaland.



Depends. Awon self-acclaimed leaders like FFK and Fayose who are actually pigs in biafran cloth.

I don't know who made their father's father leader in Yorubaland.

Then we have the actual leaders like Ambode and Tinubu who are trying to be politically correct by letting pigs run amok.

The old Igbo fools don't realise that if worse comes to worse if we decide to pick up arm they are the ones in our territory that we will kill first 2 Likes

Nwaisuochi:

Afonjas and the gworo-chewing terrorists may laugh now but at the end,Biafra will come!

Lmao. Clowns.



Lmao. Clowns.

Yorubas are waiting for it to come.

Nnamdi Kanu made the mistake of meeting SE governors. Immediately after the meeting, the rest history..





These Governors and Nigeria's central government who sent soldiers to Kanu's house must provide Kanu dead or alive.





If anybody could disappear like the way Kanu did, any politician can also suffer similar faith through Nigeria,s armed forces.

NnamdiKanu:

Your leaders are weak cowards. AGIP.

Amah70:

Nnamdi Kanu made the mistake of meeting SE governors. Immediately after the meeting, the rest history..





These Governors and Nigeria's central government who sent soldiers to Kanu's house must provide Kanu dead or alive.





If anybody could disappear like the way Kanu did, any politician can also suffer similar faith through Nigeria,s armed forces.

His first mistakes were;



“Yoruba pastor”



“Yoruba muslims”



“Kill Yorubas”



His first mistakes were;

"Yoruba pastor"

"Yoruba muslims"

"Kill Yorubas"

I pitied the fool.

Very likely.