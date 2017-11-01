₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,694 members, 3,886,204 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 09:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa (7051 Views)
|Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by HungerBAD: 5:47am
By Dare Babarinsa
Absolute power loves to come in the benign habiliment of profound understatement. When General Yakubu Gowon came to power after the coup of July 29, 1966, he was called the Supreme Commander and Head of the Federal Military Government. Yet his supremacy was heavily contested and the military government was deeply divided. Then the soldiers went to Ghana under the auspices of the new military ruler of that country and they met in Aburi. From that point on, Gowon took on the title of Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Yet with this new sober title, Gowon wielded more powers than hitherto.
http://guardian.ng/opinion/muhammadu-buhari-and-his-unfaithful-mistress/
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by sarrki(m): 5:53am
Observing
1 Like
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by sarrki(m): 5:55am
Know amount of blackmailing or propaganda can make us give up on Buhari
We have made up our mind
No going back
9 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by Danjuma827(m): 5:57am
sarrki:the truth shall set you free
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by jumpandpas(m): 6:06am
"With all these happening around him, it shows how isolated our President is apparently becoming".
Hunger can reset people's brain.
1 Like
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by seunmsg(m): 6:13am
Yet power is an unfaithful mistress. It lies coyly with the powerful. But sometimes, it drifts away and moves in with the unknown elements who wield power without the responsibility of office.
Perfectly said by uncle Dare Babarinsa. I really missed his opinion page in TELL magazine of the military era.
When we voted for Buhari in 2015, we never knew that unknown elements like Abba Kyari and Mamman Daura would be the once to wield the real powers while the real president will be restricted to a mere spectator.
Somewhere along the line, we need to legally figure out how to prevent people without legitimate electoral responsibilities from wielding too much power in our democracy. We need more checks and balances to always ensure that powers don't get into the hands of people without the responsibility of office.
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by sarrki(m): 6:16am
[quote author=jumpandpas post=61960362][/quote]
E pain very well
1 Like
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by psalmson001: 6:21am
A
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by Samusu(m): 6:30am
The amount of shits that shitters shitted in 16yrs cannot be cleaned in 2/1 yrs.
Op, continue with the propaganda, Lord Baelish
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by HungerBAD: 6:30am
jumpandpas:
Wetin concern Hunger and this matter?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by RZArecta(m): 6:32am
There's a thin line between being an effective leader and being a wicked leader. Buhari as a weak man who's fiercely loyal to those he likes is a weak man who has to prove his strength as a leader with random acts of wickedness. Those people he surrounds himself with knowing his weakness and loyalty to them instead of the nation have been taking him for a long and comfortable ride with biscuits and ice cream. Buhari has no hold on power in Nigeria any more, at best, he's a ceremonial president, it's either he rides things out as a puppet that he is albeit a wicked puppet or he pulls a Machiavelli and utterly fûcks up those guys friends who have been usurping his authority ie Dambazzau, Kyari and co aka the cabal. They have the military in their pocket though
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by anibi9674: 6:51am
ok.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by DieBuhari: 6:55am
Buhari himself is the father of corruption.
7 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by QueenOfNepal: 6:58am
seunmsg:When you were told that Idiagbon was the main anti corruption czar in 1984 and not the corrupt buhari, you were still shouting CHANGE with your voice on a rooftop but today reality calls butt it calls when Nigeria is in turmoil.
Buhari should step aside in 2019 and go attend to his health. Nobody can check the inner cabinet of the President because those are his most trusted advisers
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by Bari22(m): 6:58am
reading
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by QueenOfNepal: 7:00am
HungerBAD:You have been silent of recent? It seems you are ashamed to criticise the Tiger you ve been riding on because of the fate that befell other riders
8 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by HungerBAD: 7:08am
QueenOfNepal:
I am observing and just silent for now.
The problem now is, i have looked at our political environment and it is not encouraging. There is no body out there to even support, and its very sad.
I was with the Delta State Speaker, with some of his young house members at a very private get together, somewhere in the diaspora weeks back and after listening to them speak, i have come to a reasonable conclusion that the young, just like the old people too in Nigeria Politics,have issues.
They all lack a sense of direction.
7 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by Paperwhite(m): 7:09am
Buhari was just the unimaginable catastrophy that he has always been.
2 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by kernel505: 7:26am
seunmsg:
Let's stop this act of calling our presidents "good man, rounded by evil men", good men don't associate with evil men, period. Besides, he's not a dead man as not to disassociate himself from them, if need be.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by Timichael(m): 7:30am
sarrki:
8 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by Alexgeneration(m): 7:33am
The president has no grip on the presidential powers given to him by majority of Nigerians. He is just a spectator in Aso rock and a confused one at that.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by sdindan: 7:35am
sarrki:
Not ur fault, you were programed to be so.
Robots don't have choices only to act according to their operators commands.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by jumpandpas(m): 7:36am
HungerBAD:
Oops! sorry, I forgot that you've something to do with hunger.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by FarahAideed: 7:37am
Another lame attempt to stylishly absolve Buhari from the Maina saga by making it look like he is Isolated ..I swear Buhari was the initiator and orchestrator of Mainas return and nobody else like this stupid guardian article will want you to believe
8 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by jumpandpas(m): 7:42am
HungerBAD:
Have heard from your siblings, omenka NgeneUkwenu LionDeLeo passingShot Qmerit AlhajiSpray APCmyheart malware etc. Only sarrki and madridguy dey make noise these days, what happened to others?.
6 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by hatchy: 7:42am
sarrki:Your stupidity knows no bound.
You and all other supporters of this dunce of a President will be crushed and chased out of power by 2019 and nothing can change that.
5 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by fergie001(m): 7:43am
Exonerating Buhari in all of this is foolhardy.
He is thoroughly involved.Mainagate isn't been investigated,someone is been planned to take the fall once we shout again.....
We must tell the truth that he is involved:otherwise,tell me who he will get rid off among these people?
The DSS that protected Maina?
Or Malami doing his boss' job expertly?
Who?
You will see how one perm sec or HoS or Chairman will take the fall for the apparent greed of a Malami,Dambazzau,Daura or even Buhari himself.
OP,have you forgotten how you staunchly defended Buhari and absolved him of any wrongdoing? Perhaps,you have seen the real world. You can be forgiven because we really did have two bad choices,but we chose the worse of them. We all make mistakes,but it will be dangerous for you to be ignorant,and comfortable with it in 2019.
Perhaps,we have learnt a lesson or 2.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by seunmsg(m): 7:45am
kernel505:
Sincerely, I cannot fault your position. I am also done with the argument that the president is a good man that is surrounded by bad people. The same thing was said about Jonathan and we expected Buhari to be an improvement. A good president that cannot bring on board good people that share his vision for the country is a useless president.
3 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by jumpandpas(m): 7:47am
FarahAideed:
Don't mind Hungarbad he's talking as if Maina is the only corrupt officer recalled by Buhari but he forgot that in August 2010, the then President Goodluck Jonathan sacked the army’s chief of staf, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, and the commanders of the air force and navy. They were dismissed after reports emerged that they had committed illegalities in arranging arms deals. More than $1 billion was reported to have been diverted to companies owned by their friends and family members. The allegations were never cleared, and a 2016 presidential report on corruption in the armed forces, did not include Dambazau’s time as Army Chief. He is now interior minister.
2 Likes
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by itiswellandwell: 7:48am
Chai
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari And His Unfaithful Mistress - By Dare Babarinsa by iamdebby2222(f): 7:48am
y
Jonathan Fires Adviser On Counterterrorism / Ngige Triumphs Over Dora Akunyili At Court Of Appeal In Awka, Enugu / SIMBIAT ABIOLA, The Story Of Love And Courage
Viewing this topic: Yendysthesage(m), Phoenix619, Webman007, Adelawysb, ASAMPETE1, Geeflow(m), cigwegbe(m), olak4gold(m), octoroon, afrodoc2, swiz123(m), 22henry(m), Wigglep, circular(m), swing4real(m), nvl001, WORLDPEACE(m), zolapower, Mrchippychappy(m), changes29, profolaafe(m), mekyno777(m), musa234(m), obaogo, Okuss12(m), yildaz, dayod247(m), IYIMAN, Randy100, Joyfree and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22