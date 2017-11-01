Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] (6565 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The running mate is Emeka Okonkwo, a graduate of Mechanical and Production Engineer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka



At a ceremony held at the Central School field, Umunnachi, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, the son of legendary actor Pete Edochie, promised to operate an all-inclusive government.



He emphasized that job creation would form a major part of his administration.



In his remark, Emeka Okonkwo, a Staffordshire University of England-trained Mechatronics Engineer, reiterated the DPC governorship candidate’s stance on good governance.



The gubernatorial election will hold November 18.



See photos...





http://news.nollyzone.com/anambra-guber-nollywood-actor-yul-edochie-reveals-unizik-graduate-running-mate/ Nollywood actor and Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) governorship candidate for the Anambra election, Yul Edochie, has unveiled his running mate.The running mate is Emeka Okonkwo, a graduate of Mechanical and Production Engineer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, AwkaAt a ceremony held at the Central School field, Umunnachi, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, the son of legendary actor Pete Edochie, promised to operate an all-inclusive government.He emphasized that job creation would form a major part of his administration.In his remark, Emeka Okonkwo, a Staffordshire University of England-trained Mechatronics Engineer, reiterated the DPC governorship candidate’s stance on good governance.The gubernatorial election will hold November 18.See photos... 2 Likes

If only election is free & fair. 7 Likes

psalmson001:

If only election is free & fair. lol what would have happened? 9 Likes

hmmmmmm,i hope you guys win sha

d guy no dey laugh

The young man is just seeking popularity.

PEPPERified:

The young man is just seeking popularity. he is popular already he is popular already 14 Likes 1 Share

it just baffles me how someone will just buttress an investment that failed before it even started

LivinaPatrick:

he is popular already

Everyone knows he would not get more than three hundred (300) votes out of about 2.5 million registered voters and 600 thousand expected turn out. Everyone knows he would not get more than three hundred (300) votes out of about 2.5 million registered voters and 600 thousand expected turn out. 3 Likes

All the best dude......

please please please,, someone help me tell Yul edochie to invest his time and money in other productive ventures rather than wasting his resources on an election that he has a very slim chance of winning.., 3 Likes

Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car. 3 Likes 1 Share



Give the Younger Generation a chance..

For God's sake Anambra People..Give the Younger Generation a chance.. 3 Likes

D Mata jus weak sombody sef

.... Wen a swimmer � needs water to cool off inside swimming � pool 1 Like

Lol, Lest see if the youths are really ready to take the mantle of leadership

PEPPERified:





Everyone knows he would not get more than three hundred (300) votes out of about 2.5 million registered voters and 600 thousand expected turn out. Na only u know dat one oooo Na only u know dat one oooo 7 Likes

I admire these guys courage despite knowing their fate from the very start. 1 Like

Mek this boy try rest nah... Anywhere, he's just trying to create some awareness.





Ya gisie ike

asumo12:

Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.



This is becoming a bit monotonous..

This is becoming a bit monotonous.. 10 Likes

Nigerians wud cry and complain about old men in power. But when a young guy comes dem no go support am. Zoo 7 Likes

People are coming out to see the actor in nollywood just like you will love to see Nkem Owoh,..Ramsey Noah and co,...I wish him his plans anyway

Clear road..... let the battle begin! 1 Like 1 Share

I just dey hungry,,

Dude is just wasting money

This is 9ja, no hope guy!

he should have gone for a more matured adult

the guy look like a bodyguard, this one if elected and house member no agree approve budget on time he go just send his deputy and case closed

PEPPERified:

The young man is just seeking popularity.

What kind of popularity are you talking about that he dosent have? please spear me that

This is the kind of young men we should encourage to go into the political platform rather than sit and criticize them just encourage them

Do you like the old fools that have been embezzling our money to continue? please go ahead my brother and i will support you with my voice What kind of popularity are you talking about that he dosent have? please spear me thatThis is the kind of young men we should encourage to go into the political platform rather than sit and criticize them just encourage themDo you like the old fools that have been embezzling our money to continue? please go ahead my brother and i will support you with my voice 3 Likes 1 Share