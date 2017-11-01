₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017
Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by GidifeedNews:
Nollywood actor and Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) governorship candidate for the Anambra election, Yul Edochie, has unveiled his running mate.
The running mate is Emeka Okonkwo, a graduate of Mechanical and Production Engineer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
At a ceremony held at the Central School field, Umunnachi, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, the son of legendary actor Pete Edochie, promised to operate an all-inclusive government.
He emphasized that job creation would form a major part of his administration.
In his remark, Emeka Okonkwo, a Staffordshire University of England-trained Mechatronics Engineer, reiterated the DPC governorship candidate’s stance on good governance.
The gubernatorial election will hold November 18.
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by psalmson001:
If only election is free & fair.
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by kobo123:
lol what would have happened?
psalmson001:
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity:
hmmmmmm,i hope you guys win sha
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by itspzpics(m):
d guy no dey laugh
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by PEPPERified:
The young man is just seeking popularity.
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by LivinaPatrick(f):
PEPPERified:he is popular already
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by nuelzy:
it just baffles me how someone will just buttress an investment that failed before it even started
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by PEPPERified:
LivinaPatrick:
Everyone knows he would not get more than three hundred (300) votes out of about 2.5 million registered voters and 600 thousand expected turn out.
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by modelmike7(m):
All the best dude......
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by Rocketmaster(f):
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by Japhet04(m):
please please please,, someone help me tell Yul edochie to invest his time and money in other productive ventures rather than wasting his resources on an election that he has a very slim chance of winning..,
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by asumo12:
Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by Sirheny007(m):
For God's sake Anambra People..
Give the Younger Generation a chance..
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by cutefergiee(m):
D Mata jus weak sombody sef
.... Wen a swimmer � needs water to cool off inside swimming � pool
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by sbashir10:
Lol, Lest see if the youths are really ready to take the mantle of leadership
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by modelmike7(m):
PEPPERified:Na only u know dat one oooo
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by VoltageDivida(m):
I admire these guys courage despite knowing their fate from the very start.
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by Evaromantik(m):
Mek this boy try rest nah... Anywhere, he's just trying to create some awareness.
Ya gisie ike
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by Sirheny007(m):
asumo12:
This is becoming a bit monotonous..
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by yeyerolling:
Nigerians wud cry and complain about old men in power. But when a young guy comes dem no go support am. Zoo
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by ArcSEMPECJ(m):
People are coming out to see the actor in nollywood just like you will love to see Nkem Owoh,..Ramsey Noah and co,...I wish him his plans anyway
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by mcayomind(m):
Clear road..... let the battle begin!
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by Naughtytboy:
I just dey hungry,,
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by afoltundeseun(m):
Dude is just wasting money
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by optimismlaz(m):
This is 9ja, no hope guy!
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by iamdebby2222(f):
he should have gone for a more matured adult
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by brownsugar23:
the guy look like a bodyguard, this one if elected and house member no agree approve budget on time he go just send his deputy and case closed
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by kingandamy4life:
PEPPERified:
What kind of popularity are you talking about that he dosent have? please spear me that
This is the kind of young men we should encourage to go into the political platform rather than sit and criticize them just encourage them
Do you like the old fools that have been embezzling our money to continue? please go ahead my brother and i will support you with my voice
Re: Yul Edochie Unveils Emeka Okonkwo As His Running Mate [PICS] by Awoo88:
How I wish these guy win just to shock the establishment .
