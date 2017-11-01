₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by HeWrites(m): 7:17am
A Twitter user share photos of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu commissioning a billboard and wrote:
"Imo people. I am sorry I subbed you guys. My Governor commissioned a Bill Board."
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerians-on-twitter-reacts-to-photos.html
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by FortifiedCity: 7:22am
These are people who travel out a lot yet they can't replicate what they see outside.
Like there is a spirit of idiocy that grabs anyone who wins a political seat in Nigeria
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by Florblu(f): 7:23am
Arrrrrgggghhhh
This country and our leaders is a joke
And this is coming from a SAN, I wonder what a slowpoke is doing in a profession where so much wisdom is required
Who billboard help?
Who billboard don feed in this time of hunger?
I don't want to get angry please!
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by tobdee: 7:24am
The only APC governor I know is Ambode, The rest of "em are dunce.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by diegwu01: 7:32am
Mumus full Nigeria i swear.
The Governor is launching a cleaner environment / Hygiene and sense campaign
Since lots of Nigerians lack common sense like the twitter poster
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by lumzybo: 7:39am
Ah... #speechless.
Shey dem swear for this people?
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by sdindan: 7:42am
diegwu01:Trying hard to defend the undefendables. Ur work no easy.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by QueenOfNepal: 7:57am
diegwu01:And he has to commission a billboard
I now believe Soyinka that there are a lot of Imbeciles in Nigeria
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by QueenOfNepal: 7:57am
To be stupid, just join APC
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by Atiku2019: 8:04am
This is an awareness campaign
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by fatymore(f): 8:16am
Bill board as a significant project.. I Now see where some students union leaders do get dumb ideas from.. At the end of the session, the only reasonable thing they do is a bill board
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by diegwu01: 8:20am
QueenOfNepal:I believe Soyinka, your response proves it.
UNICEF invited Akeroudolu to a "Wash your hand" campaign launch and he kick started the campaign by unveiling 2 of UNICEF's billboard.
so coin it whatever way you like if it would help make you reach orgasm.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by juman(m): 8:23am
From his day one as governor I knew if the opposition parties are up and doing the governor could not win another term.
I knew he would be like fayemi.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by juman(m): 8:25am
But to be candid the campaign of wash your hand is good.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by tayorh(m): 8:42am
This is hilarious
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by modelmike7(m): 8:42am
Billboard commissioning? ?I refuse to believe that!!!
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by dessz(m): 8:43am
my country ppl got 0% chill lol
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by eluquenson(m): 8:43am
Lol
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by COdeGenesis: 8:43am
People are just plain stupid ,he unveiled the billboard. It is quite different from commissioning it.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:44am
Na bill board we go chop nau
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by VoltageDivida(m): 8:44am
Hmmmm!!
From wheelbarrows to statue and now, billboard. Nigeria my country will never cease to amaze its citizens.
What do you think will be the next project and from which governor?
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by Fillah86: 8:45am
Mad ting yeah
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by mfm04622: 8:45am
QueenOfNepal:
How do you want him to start the campaign? Thank you
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by sniperr007: 8:45am
I want to believe there is more to the pictures else, the governor is just stupid &amp; wicked & This confirms how docile Nigerians are to accept this rubbish.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by wunmi590(m): 8:45am
Just imagine,
A whole governor of a state is unvailling a common corpers project, not even councillors project this time around.
Shior
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by StRichard(m): 8:45am
Okorocha right now.....aahhh my nigga, you made it.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by Pearlyakin(m): 8:46am
So far its an APC governor, they never fail to disappoint, just like the long man in Aso rock.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by designVATExcel: 8:46am
Lol. the first comment though, Water & saliva.
Nigerians on twitter are the best.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by Pavore9: 8:46am
Is he not unveiling a health campaign?
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by JON01: 8:46am
Obviously this ones are mad plus that useless ARAB man in dia middle.
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by slimshadyl(m): 8:47am
lol
Re: Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React by Evaromantik(m): 8:47am
Chemical reaction
Efcc In Nigeria Are They Really Helping Matters / Big Brother / Tinubu For Sanate Again?
