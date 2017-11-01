Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Governor Akeredolu Commissioning A Billboard; Twitter Users React (4873 Views)

"Imo people. I am sorry I subbed you guys. My Governor commissioned a Bill Board."

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerians-on-twitter-reacts-to-photos.html A Twitter user share photos of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu commissioning a billboard and wrote: 1 Like

These are people who travel out a lot yet they can't replicate what they see outside.



Like there is a spirit of idiocy that grabs anyone who wins a political seat in Nigeria 17 Likes 2 Shares

This country and our leaders is a joke



And this is coming from a SAN, I wonder what a slowpoke is doing in a profession where so much wisdom is required



Who billboard help?



Who billboard don feed in this time of hunger?



I don't want to get angry please! 1 Like

The only APC governor I know is Ambode, The rest of "em are dunce. 16 Likes

The Governor is launching a cleaner environment / Hygiene and sense campaign

Since lots of Nigerians lack common sense like the twitter poster 20 Likes 1 Share





Shey dem swear for this people? Ah... #speechless.Shey dem swear for this people?

Since lots of Nigerians lack common sense like the twitter poster Trying hard to defend the undefendables. Ur work no easy. Trying hard to defend the undefendables. Ur work no easy. 5 Likes

Since lots of Nigerians lack common sense like the twitter poster And he has to commission a billboard





I now believe Soyinka that there are a lot of Imbeciles in Nigeria And he has to commission a billboardI now believe Soyinka that there are a lot of Imbeciles in Nigeria 7 Likes

To be stupid, just join APC 4 Likes

This is an awareness campaign 3 Likes 1 Share

Bill board as a significant project.. I Now see where some students union leaders do get dumb ideas from.. At the end of the session, the only reasonable thing they do is a bill board

I now believe Soyinka that there are a lot of Imbeciles in Nigeria I believe Soyinka, your response proves it.

UNICEF invited Akeroudolu to a "Wash your hand" campaign launch and he kick started the campaign by unveiling 2 of UNICEF's billboard.

so coin it whatever way you like if it would help make you reach orgasm. I believe Soyinka, your response proves it.UNICEF invited Akeroudolu to a "Wash your hand" campaign launch and he kick started the campaign by unveiling 2 of UNICEF's billboard.so coin it whatever way you like if it would help make you reach orgasm. 17 Likes 2 Shares

From his day one as governor I knew if the opposition parties are up and doing the governor could not win another term.



I knew he would be like fayemi.

But to be candid the campaign of wash your hand is good. 1 Like

Billboard commissioning? ?I refuse to believe that!!!

People are just plain stupid ,he unveiled the billboard. It is quite different from commissioning it. 1 Like

Na bill board we go chop nau

From wheelbarrows to statue and now, billboard. Nigeria my country will never cease to amaze its citizens.

What do you think will be the next project and from which governor?

How do you want him to start the campaign? Thank you How do you want him to start the campaign? Thank you 1 Like

I want to believe there is more to the pictures else, the governor is just stupid &amp; wicked & This confirms how docile Nigerians are to accept this rubbish.

A whole governor of a state is unvailling a common corpers project, not even councillors project this time around.



Okorocha right now.....aahhh my nigga, you made it. 2 Likes

So far its an APC governor, they never fail to disappoint, just like the long man in Aso rock.

Lol. the first comment though, Water & saliva.

Nigerians on twitter are the best. 1 Like

Is he not unveiling a health campaign? 1 Like

Obviously this ones are mad plus that useless ARAB man in dia middle.

