The actress is yet to give birth after many months of marriage.



See more photos below...





Where is the flawlessNess?



The photoshopper didn't photoshop well. 3 Likes

Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more pics....

kobo123:





All these bloggers sef. What's your business na?



Shhhhhh... All these bloggers sef. What's your business na?Shhhhhh... 3 Likes

And how is this your concern? And how is this your concern?

Where is the flawlessNess?



The photoshopper didn't photoshop well. zoom the pics to see it

Uncrowned mami water. 1 Like

zoom the pics to see it Am I mad?



To see what? Let her go and show abounce Am I mad?To see what? Let her go and show abounce 2 Likes

pretty

OP, you don spoil everything with ya statement'she is yet to give birth,after many years of marriage' na when she marry sef?ewo logun many years of marriage

...and again, this is suppose to be news? What on earth is Nairaland turning to? 1 Like

Mrs Fawole sef

She single handedly destroyed her own career by going to school in Cyprus when she was at the center of every news She single handedly destroyed her own career by going to school in Cyprus when she was at the center of every news

Rather she shares money for the less privileged. ....u pictures epp?

Hot! The most abused word

bloggers n aploko be like 5&6 Wetin concern una if she never born?



All i see is a Black Mamba

Soo black like me... I have a color-mate here o

Seun do something about all this trash on FP. No be so NL dey before. Till dat snake freak took over 1 Like

I know black is beautiful but who rub her charcoal and vaseline.

yesu!! are u sure dis woman is not from de north??

Hmmm...... From these pics I suspect she is signaling she is transitioning back to being single.

She looks kul though

y she con black like dis nawa o na black oil she dey use cream niy she con black like disnawa o

Na wa for you o,which one is "The actress is yet to give birth after many months of marriage",my friend take your time well well,are you GOD. Na wa for you o,which one is "The actress is yet to give birth after many months of marriage",my friend take your time well well,are you GOD.

Married woman !!