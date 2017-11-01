₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 09:04 AM
|Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by kobo123: 7:25am
Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede Fawole is looking hot and cute in new photoshoot,the actress who is married to popular yoruba actor Olakunle Abounce Fawole took to her page to share some hot photos of herself.
The actress is yet to give birth after many months of marriage.
See more photos below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-yvonne-jegede-fawole-looking-hot-new-photo/
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by FortifiedCity: 7:26am
Where is the flawlessNess?
The photoshopper didn't photoshop well.
3 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by kobo123: 7:27am
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more pics....
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by Smellymouth: 7:28am
kobo123:
All these bloggers sef. What's your business na?
Shhhhhh...
3 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by lumzybo: 7:30am
kobo123:
And how is this your concern?
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 7:32am
zoom the pics to see it
FortifiedCity:
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by OKorowanta: 7:34am
Uncrowned mami water.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by FortifiedCity: 7:35am
NaijaCelebrity:Am I mad?
To see what? Let her go and show abounce
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by itspzpics(m): 7:36am
pretty
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by Praisles(f): 7:36am
OP, you don spoil everything with ya statement'she is yet to give birth,after many years of marriage' na when she marry sef?ewo logun many years of marriage
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by pyyxxaro: 7:41am
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by nikkypearl(f): 7:41am
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by Kevosky: 8:33am
...and again, this is suppose to be news? What on earth is Nairaland turning to?
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by Keneking: 8:34am
Mrs Fawole sef
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by bettercreature(m): 8:34am
She single handedly destroyed her own career by going to school in Cyprus when she was at the center of every news
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by modelmike7(m): 8:34am
Rather she shares money for the less privileged. ....u pictures epp?
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by Afrok(m): 8:35am
Hot! The most abused word
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by SplendidE(f): 8:36am
bloggers n aploko be like 5&6 Wetin concern una if she never born?
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by Sirheny007(m): 8:37am
All i see is a Black Mamba
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by Evaromantik(m): 8:39am
Soo black like me... I have a color-mate here o
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by yeyerolling: 8:39am
Seun do something about all this trash on FP. No be so NL dey before. Till dat snake freak took over
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by oviejnr(m): 8:40am
I know black is beautiful but who rub her charcoal and vaseline.
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by classicfrank4u(m): 8:46am
yesu!! are u sure dis woman is not from de north??
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by jerseyboy: 8:49am
Hmmm...... From these pics I suspect she is signaling she is transitioning back to being single.
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by iamdebby2222(f): 8:49am
She looks kul though
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by akins177(m): 8:50am
na black oil she dey use cream ni y she con black like dis nawa o
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by luckyogor(m): 8:50am
kobo123:Na wa for you o,which one is "The actress is yet to give birth after many months of marriage",my friend take your time well well,are you GOD.
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by Duru009(m): 8:51am
Married woman !!
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Shares Sexy Photos by naijamafioso: 9:03am
This one na wife of somebody?
Check my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.
