Emir Sanusi said on Tuesday when he received Nwankwo Kanu and El-Hadji Diouf, two of Africa’s football legends, the Chief Coordinator of the Match4IDPs, Adi Goodman and the Coordinator of the Africa legends, Mo Mohammed Mustapha in his palace, that he will watch the match between Kano Pillars football club and the Africa legends billed for the Sani Abacha stadium in the ancient city.



He said the idea to help contribute to the need of the displaced persons by the organisers was a welcome development.





Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is to lead thousands of citizens, football enthusiasts and fans who will watch the Match4IDPs in Kano on December 14, as he has promised to grace the occasion in support of the initiative

One of our finest in the Game 2 Likes

Shey emir wan dy wear jersey ni 1 Like

Diouf a.k.a stubborn 10 Likes

God bless Kanu nd diouf,that is the real Kanu we know,not the one that................ 4 Likes 1 Share

Papilo 1 Like

Very colourful. I hope the 'yoots' are watching Kanu extending friendship everywhere. 3 Likes

Nice one.



Match for IPDs...... Good initiative...



Papilo





The real Hero Kanu we all know, Unlike another kanu hiding in one corner. just because of a common python dancing one corner

The difference between this Emir Sanusi dress code and that of masquerade Is what I don't know.

Nice idea





Nice .... But that guy disturb us wella whenever we play Senegal

updatechange:

Diouf a.k.a stubborn

Very stubborn. Pass ball na lie. must dribble everyone including his team mates. Go for substitution na lie. Very stubborn. Pass ball na lie. must dribble everyone including his team mates. Go for substitution na lie.

illitrate:





Very stubborn. Pass ball na lie. must dribble everyone including his team mates. Go for substitution na lie. watin u expect from aboki watin u expect from aboki

lovely

