Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is to lead thousands of citizens, football enthusiasts and fans who will watch the Match4IDPs in Kano on December 14, as he has promised to grace the occasion in support of the initiative
Emir Sanusi said on Tuesday when he received Nwankwo Kanu and El-Hadji Diouf, two of Africa’s football legends, the Chief Coordinator of the Match4IDPs, Adi Goodman and the Coordinator of the Africa legends, Mo Mohammed Mustapha in his palace, that he will watch the match between Kano Pillars football club and the Africa legends billed for the Sani Abacha stadium in the ancient city.
He said the idea to help contribute to the need of the displaced persons by the organisers was a welcome development.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/emir-sanusi-receives-kanu-nwankwo-and.html?m=1
One of our finest in the Game
Shey emir wan dy wear jersey ni
Diouf a.k.a stubborn
God bless Kanu nd diouf,that is the real Kanu we know,not the one that................
Papilo
Very colourful. I hope the 'yoots' are watching Kanu extending friendship everywhere.
Nice one.
Thank you ROMA for ROMAncing Chelsea last night..
Match for IPDs...... Good initiative...
To the 2 guys above me, thanks for rubbing salt to my last night injury o!
Manchester United is in trouble this weekend!!
CHELSEA 3. MAN UTD 0 !!!
Papilo
El-Hadji Diouf.. Nigerian football's nightmare
Diouf make Liverpool catch you
The real Hero Kanu we all know, Unlike another kanu hiding in one corner. just because of a common python dancing one corner
The difference between this Emir Sanusi dress code and that of masquerade Is what I don't know.
hahahhah Roma just rape my team... Is either them win your team on Sunday or your team win us
Nice idea
Nice .... But that guy disturb us wella whenever we play Senegal
updatechange:
Very stubborn. Pass ball na lie. must dribble everyone including his team mates. Go for substitution na lie.
illitrate:watin u expect from aboki
Last night I was just seeing red , red in my dreams... I hope nothing bad happened I'm the champions league yesterday
SmellingAnus:
Hahahaha. Biggest boss, good morning and happy new month..
I know it's going to be difficult for United to get a win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday but it's going to be difficult for them to lose too.
I can't wait for that game..
Smellymouth:
