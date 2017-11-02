₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jinadu Emerges Alimosho Staff Of The Month by AyindeJamiu: 11:37am On Nov 01
Mrs. Jinadu Taiwo has emerged the best senior staff of the month of September in Alimosho Local Government.
Mrs. Jinadu who work in the human resource department is known by all to be dedicated to duty, disciplined and loved by all.
The award is coming sequel to the promise made by Hon. Jelili Sulaimon, the Executive Chairman of the council at the inaugural staff meeting where he said staff of the month will be celebrated.
During the inaugural meeting, Hon. Jelili emphasized the importance of motivating staff through various means.
This honour is coming barely a month after Taiwo was awarded the performing staff of the month by LG News Academy.
In an interview with the awardee, she expressed her joy and gratitude to the local government. "hard work, diligence and efficiency at work distinguishes an efficient worker", she said.
While appreciating the leadership of the Chairman and praying for a successful administration, she urged other staff to rethink their commitment towards the job. "Personal sense of responsibility as well as improving ones skill on the job should be the focus of every staff” she added
Meanwhile, Mr. Surakat Sulaimon Ayinde a driver from the personnel department was awarded the Junior staff of the month of September.
