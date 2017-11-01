₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,853 members, 3,886,677 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures (1412 Views)
|Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by Makapedia: 12:20pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared On twitter by Nura Muhammad Nasan
See pictures below.
Cc; lalasticlala
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/senator-shehu-sani-gifts-constituency-member-toyota-corolla-car-pictures/
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by tyehmi(m): 1:04pm
Ftc
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by ipobarecriminals: 1:04pm
Election. dey come so,our own go come distribute kongo of rice,yam flour,Agege bread,hair dresseer dryers,blending. machines to mothers and viola! Road,dem nor go fix..Our yweets now stake at bet9ja from 9.00am to 9pm daily.
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by teejarny(m): 1:04pm
Really
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by powerfulengine(m): 1:04pm
rubbish....I go buy am...one cash out
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by Memyselfu2009(m): 1:04pm
Lol how many e buy.
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:04pm
2019
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by mkoabiola: 1:04pm
D guy .may be his cousin and may be one of his internet e- warriors
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by b3llo(m): 1:05pm
Nice one... But Oga Senator, what of other members of your constituency?
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by cutefergiee(m): 1:05pm
WETIN D GUY DO? NA HIM STEAL BALLOT BOX? NO FREE GIFT IN FREETOWN SEF
1 Like
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by obo389(m): 1:05pm
If na 2003 model, na like 1.8m.
Or maybe e don come down
Congrats to him
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by Baba419: 1:05pm
This is one instance I will say that stomach infrastructure for 500 people would have been better
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by enemyofprogress: 1:09pm
How many did he boughted?how much did he boughted them and has he paided the person he boughted them from?
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by naijamafioso: 1:10pm
Dis one be like political scope to me o!
Contact my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by itiswellandwell: 1:10pm
Okay ooooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Gifts Toyota Corolla To Constituency Member - Pictures by oviejnr(m): 1:10pm
tyehmi:We know! So what do you have to say??
(0) (Reply)
Teach Yourself And Become A Professional Laptop Engineer In Intense 4hr. / Four Suspects Arraigned Over Cynthia’s Death / Mdgs: Nigeria To Adopt Brazilian Model For Poverty Reduction
Viewing this topic: OPS911, tempex88(m), beejay1207(m), zpakln, sadeek789(m), Cod101(m), GEJman, olumario(m), xtgozie(m), LordKO(m), nwakibie3(m), k2wise, sulakishop(m), Mightymiracle, kenechi072, itiswellandwell, Excellentmind, immortal145, HsLBroker(m), nerodenero, sunnysunny69(m), armour05, JoYeye, standout8, Julbu, allhavesinned, pilli(m), Tommmy(m), Elmojiid(m), kola23, idiamin(m), shibanbo(m), CriticMaestro, adem30, yungokus, oviejnr(m), fwesharumi(m), aventura, 2shure, emyibe(m), StCapital, GoGreenNaija, akins177(m), hatbricker, chuddykay(m), greatermax77(m), justice2017, bdek(m), Monalisaguy, utch(m), 3plet, onuku and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3