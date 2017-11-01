₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by 40ng: 12:30pm
@VIVIANGIST
A mild drama played out at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council.
A heated argument took place between the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.
The altercation was believed to be based on Oyo-Ita’s leaked memo to Kyari on the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.
The mild drama played out in the presence of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun.
Saraki, Dogara and Oyegun were present to witness the inauguration of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as well as the inauguration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem.
Mustapha succeeded in calming frayed nerves after Osinbajo and Kyari were seen engaging the visibly angry Head of Service in discussions.
Buhari has since inaugurated the new SGF. He has also inaugurated the remembrance emblem.
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/maina-altercations-precedes-fec-meeting-over-leaked-memo/
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by Annie939(f): 12:32pm
Confused people
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by FarahAideed: 12:35pm
The Buhari house of cards must fall IJN
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by doctokwus: 12:43pm
That is a strong woman who knows Buhari,Osinbajo and Kyari combined cannot remove her from office,so she is emboldened to call their bluff.
They wanted to drag her into the mud of the Maina mess they created and for which she duly advised the president against and yet expect her to watch like a foo l as she is to be put into the same class by Nigerians of an odious,stench oozing set of corrupt individuals that dominate and are ravaging the Buhari goverment!
Kolewek!!
"The truth travels slowly but it would reach everybody in time".
2 Likes
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by magoo10: 12:45pm
Buhari and his integrity challenged propaganda gang are a huge joke.
The dullard can only confuse zombies that he is not corrupt.
When you talk about responsible leaders buhari does not come close to the first ten thousand.
1 Like
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by nairavsdollars: 1:10pm
They can't intimidate the woman. She warned Buhari beforehand but they chose to ignore based on Maina's huge contributions to APC campaign in 2015
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by Ohammadike: 1:10pm
The Kwarraupt govt invited mania to fund 2019 election....... period
Bubu is the grandfather of Kwarrauption
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by ArchangeLucifer: 1:10pm
Buhari's fault.
Simple.
When they say "go to school", people think its a joke. Now see Buhari...
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by Onbelivable(m): 1:10pm
ok
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by ipobarecriminals: 1:10pm
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by naijamafioso: 1:11pm
magoo10:You are very correct bros.
Contact my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by oliidell(m): 1:11pm
Hmmm. It's just a matter of time.
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by meforyou1(m): 1:12pm
Apc
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by omogin(f): 1:12pm
Osibanjo is lost
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by DeKen: 1:12pm
lol
|Re: Maina: Altercations Precedes FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo by BornAgainMay: 1:12pm
h
