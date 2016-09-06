Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement (3339 Views)

Hello Nairaland, I am putting this out here so that the whole world can have a hint of what is happening and what is about to happen in Nasarawa state Nigeria. I am also putting this here so that the whole world will bear us witness when heads will roll and when Corpers stage a massive protest that may be detrimental to the welfare of the Government officials and NYSC officials involved in this massive fraud.



It has been the routine in Nasarawa state that corpers are paid 5,000 Naira every month due to their hardwork and as an avenue for the state to appreciate them due to the remote places some of them serve. It is also on record that in Nasarawa this year, about 7 Corpers lost their lives to very horrible situations. 2 drowned in Lafia, 2 died in Toto, 1 died in Doma while another 2 died in Nasarawa LGA. Even one Corper was kidnapped in Udege local government and was released of recent due to the intervention of the DG of NYSC in the person of Brigadier Kazaure. Because the state government is aware of what serving members pass through while serving their fatherland, they made it mandatory to be paying Corpers a stipend of 5,00 Naira every month. This has been the situation for over 10 years.



Now to the matter at hand. Since last year the Batch B stream one Corpers started serving, the state government has been releasing money for the payment of Corpers in the state. So far so good, the Nasarawa state government has released the money in 3 tranches totaling 50,000 Naira. But the ministry of education in connivance with some top NYSC officials have been doing a very terrible and criminally horrible thing. They criminally went and altered the list of Current serving corpers in Nasarawa and Submitted fake names to the state government. Currently, there are over 2,000 corpers serving in Batch B stream one in Nasarawa state. If you times 50,000 by 2,000 Corpers, that is over a 100 million Naira! Sadly, Up to 80% are not being payed. Over 80 million Naira has been embezzled by officials of the ministry of education in connivance with some NYSC officials especially NYSC officials in Lafia and Keffi LGA Corpers have tried all diplomatic channels to get them to do the right thing but they refused. For the past 10 months, we have pleaded, asked and begged them to release our money to us but they refused. As it is now, the state governor is not aware that the money he released to corpers have been embezzled and stolen because the NYSC officials and some criminal elements within the state ministry see themselves as sacred cows that nothing can be done to. Among the principal actors in this very demonic and horrible criminal act are the following persons



(1) The State coordinator of NYSC and her workers in Nasarawa state. (They are among those that submitted over 80% fake names to the government of Nasarawa state)



(2) The Local Inspector of Keffi Zone.



(3) An official within the ministry of education who goes by the name Coach



(4) Some principals of notable schools within Nasarawa state.





As it is now, the Batch B stream one Corpers are passing out tomorrow being the 2nd of November 2017. They will hand over their ID cards. The implication is that they will no longer have an evidence that they were once Corpers. This is the grand plan of these NYSC officials and officials within the education ministry in order to cover up their criminal theft. This is why we resorted to Nairaland becaue Nairaland has always been the voice of the voiceless!



Please the whole world and Nigerians should help us. Anybody that has the Phone number of the Governor of Nasarawa state or any Powerful and honest official within the Nasarawa state government should please tag him and help us inform him. It has been a terrible experience.



Am putting this here because it has to do with massive fraud, development and welfare of Nigerians. Within this state are all tribes people both Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Ijaw, Ibibio. Tiv, Idoma, Urhobo Itsekiri etc who have come from far and wide. Most of them are depending on this money to go back to the far destinations they come from. Nigeria and Nasarawa state has been so unfair to us even though we gave our best.



Corpers are still deliberating on when to stage a massive protest in Nasarawa.





Thanks for reading.



Akelicious Mztarstrechy Please put this on your blogs. This is a big and developing story.

Please don't just read and ignore. Lalasticlala, your brothers are here suffering. Please help us. Seun we beckon on you. Nairalanders please comment and suggest what should be done. Airforce1, Madridguy, TonyeBarcanista, HungerBad IamJ you people should give an input. Terrible things are happening here. 1 Like

They should blame Maina for this. 1 Like

TWO DIED IN TOTO. NA WA O. 9 Likes 1 Share

did I just read that two died in TOTO, That's by the way my dear forget about the state allawee and do your service as long the federal allawee is coming inn. we served in Jalingo taraba state without a penny it was after one year of our service on 6/09/2016 that the governor decide to pay us #2500.foe one full year. do you have evidence that the ministry syphoned the Money or the state Governor didn't give them ? 3 Likes

OP is it the TOTO that we know or it's another TOTO? 6 Likes

retired soldiers stage protest.

ex- militants protest.

now its nasarawa corpers .







NEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEXT? 1 Like







Haba bros, your discharge certificate will show that you were once a corper nah



This reminds me Rivers state is yet to pay corpers their state alawi since 2012 !!!!



You guys should not dull oooooo make una begin protest shap shap!!! 2 Likes

Corruption in high places. Well, there's no need trying to make heads roll as that could have innocent people affected.

I served in Osun without a kobo and went my way. Service is more about what you give, not what you get.





Meanwhile... 2 Likes

Hmmm.. What a country

Only two died in toto? 2 Likes

You guys should be careful though

mrphysics:

Only two died in toto? you are not serious you are not serious 1 Like

TWO DIED IN TOTO





NOT MINE THO :-D



Check my DP sha

1 Share

which one be TOTO again, GOd abeg 4 Likes

wn

Ns

Na only nassarawa state dey chop corpers allawee?

nysc na just flex n 19800,d rest na waste

meanwhile TOTO sha hmm corper protest no dy end well onysc na just flex n 19800,d rest na wastemeanwhile TOTO sha

You guys waited too long.



How can a small group of people mess with nearly 2000 graduates?



This is quite sad as there is very little you can do now.



If you had at least 3 months, you could write a strongly worded letter to the DG of the NYSC, the Governor's office and one national daily along with the signatures of the all affected corpers.

2moro na my POP, and I neva hear pim pim..



No more conscience..?

My Goodness..No more conscience..?

This one na serious case oooo

Nasarawa state and holding of workers/Corpers salary/alawee they are 5 and 6. useless country

Noblebrown7:

2moro na my POP, and I neva hear pim pim.. Relax! E go show face between today and Friday 1 Like

Noblebrown7:

2moro na my POP, and I neva hear pim pim.. No worry.

Na early momo 2moro u go see am

Congrats in advance. No worry.Na early momo 2moro u go see amCongrats in advance.

Wicked country