₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,969 members, 3,887,092 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 04:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement (3339 Views)
FG Reconstitutes Boards Of Agencies, Parastatals In Education Ministry / Amaechi To Jonathan -half Of 48- Billion Naira Stolen By Jonathan Could Have Fix / US To Return $350m Stolen By Nigerian Generals (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by NasarawaCorper: 1:48pm
Hello Nairaland, I am putting this out here so that the whole world can have a hint of what is happening and what is about to happen in Nasarawa state Nigeria. I am also putting this here so that the whole world will bear us witness when heads will roll and when Corpers stage a massive protest that may be detrimental to the welfare of the Government officials and NYSC officials involved in this massive fraud.
It has been the routine in Nasarawa state that corpers are paid 5,000 Naira every month due to their hardwork and as an avenue for the state to appreciate them due to the remote places some of them serve. It is also on record that in Nasarawa this year, about 7 Corpers lost their lives to very horrible situations. 2 drowned in Lafia, 2 died in Toto, 1 died in Doma while another 2 died in Nasarawa LGA. Even one Corper was kidnapped in Udege local government and was released of recent due to the intervention of the DG of NYSC in the person of Brigadier Kazaure. Because the state government is aware of what serving members pass through while serving their fatherland, they made it mandatory to be paying Corpers a stipend of 5,00 Naira every month. This has been the situation for over 10 years.
Now to the matter at hand. Since last year the Batch B stream one Corpers started serving, the state government has been releasing money for the payment of Corpers in the state. So far so good, the Nasarawa state government has released the money in 3 tranches totaling 50,000 Naira. But the ministry of education in connivance with some top NYSC officials have been doing a very terrible and criminally horrible thing. They criminally went and altered the list of Current serving corpers in Nasarawa and Submitted fake names to the state government. Currently, there are over 2,000 corpers serving in Batch B stream one in Nasarawa state. If you times 50,000 by 2,000 Corpers, that is over a 100 million Naira! Sadly, Up to 80% are not being payed. Over 80 million Naira has been embezzled by officials of the ministry of education in connivance with some NYSC officials especially NYSC officials in Lafia and Keffi LGA Corpers have tried all diplomatic channels to get them to do the right thing but they refused. For the past 10 months, we have pleaded, asked and begged them to release our money to us but they refused. As it is now, the state governor is not aware that the money he released to corpers have been embezzled and stolen because the NYSC officials and some criminal elements within the state ministry see themselves as sacred cows that nothing can be done to. Among the principal actors in this very demonic and horrible criminal act are the following persons
(1) The State coordinator of NYSC and her workers in Nasarawa state. (They are among those that submitted over 80% fake names to the government of Nasarawa state)
(2) The Local Inspector of Keffi Zone.
(3) An official within the ministry of education who goes by the name Coach
(4) Some principals of notable schools within Nasarawa state.
As it is now, the Batch B stream one Corpers are passing out tomorrow being the 2nd of November 2017. They will hand over their ID cards. The implication is that they will no longer have an evidence that they were once Corpers. This is the grand plan of these NYSC officials and officials within the education ministry in order to cover up their criminal theft. This is why we resorted to Nairaland becaue Nairaland has always been the voice of the voiceless!
Please the whole world and Nigerians should help us. Anybody that has the Phone number of the Governor of Nasarawa state or any Powerful and honest official within the Nasarawa state government should please tag him and help us inform him. It has been a terrible experience.
Am putting this here because it has to do with massive fraud, development and welfare of Nigerians. Within this state are all tribes people both Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Ijaw, Ibibio. Tiv, Idoma, Urhobo Itsekiri etc who have come from far and wide. Most of them are depending on this money to go back to the far destinations they come from. Nigeria and Nasarawa state has been so unfair to us even though we gave our best.
Corpers are still deliberating on when to stage a massive protest in Nasarawa.
Thanks for reading.
Akelicious Mztarstrechy Please put this on your blogs. This is a big and developing story.
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by NasarawaCorper: 2:45pm
Please don't just read and ignore. Lalasticlala, your brothers are here suffering. Please help us. Seun we beckon on you. Nairalanders please comment and suggest what should be done. Airforce1, Madridguy, TonyeBarcanista, HungerBad IamJ you people should give an input. Terrible things are happening here.
1 Like
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by manmoraskk: 2:49pm
They should blame Maina for this.
1 Like
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by clevvermind(m): 2:49pm
TWO DIED IN TOTO. NA WA O.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Alaniyiokorausa: 2:59pm
did I just read that two died in TOTO, That's by the way my dear forget about the state allawee and do your service as long the federal allawee is coming inn. we served in Jalingo taraba state without a penny it was after one year of our service on 6/09/2016 that the governor decide to pay us #2500.foe one full year. do you have evidence that the ministry syphoned the Money or the state Governor didn't give them ?
3 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by MyNewJackeT: 3:06pm
OP is it the TOTO that we know or it's another TOTO?
6 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by countryfive: 3:52pm
retired soldiers stage protest.
ex- militants protest.
now its nasarawa corpers .
NEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEXT?
1 Like
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by sunbbo(m): 3:53pm
Ah!.. what's this?
Apply for MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program 2018 at Michigan State University, USA (Fully Funded)
Mastercard Foundation has partnered with Michigan State University to provide full tuition scholarships to Master’s degree students from sub-Saharan Africa.Eligible students have demonstrated academic talent, are economically disadvantaged, and have a personal commitment to serve their countries or regions of origin.
Eligibility
The MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program at Michigan State University for master’s studentsis open to students who have already completed a bachelor’s degree at an African university and are residents or citizens of an African country.
This program targets academically qualified yet economically disadvantaged young people in Africa who will contribute to the transformation of the continent.
Selection Criteria
Students who are accepted to the program demonstrate the following qualities:
Prior completion of a bachelor’s degree from an African University with academic achievements suggesting continued academic success as a graduate student.
Strong commitment to a professional path in line with an area of study that can positively impact Africa.
Demonstrated interest and capacity for serving others through engagement in volunteer activities in school, college, or community.
Leadership potential.
Ability to cope with change, and interest in other countries and cultures.
Significant financial need and/or from lowest income bracket in country of origin.
Commitment to return to serve home country or region in ways that enhance economic growth and social development.
Financial Support:
Expenses Covered by the Program
The MasterCard Foundation Scholarship provides comprehensive support for the completion of a bachelor’s or master’s degree. We cover:
Travel costs
Visa and SEVIS fees
Tuition and other MSU fees
Housing, food, and living expenses
Health insurance
Program Scholars are also provided with a laptop and backpack.
Click here to view details
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by NaijaEfcc: 3:55pm
As it is now, the Batch B stream one Corpers are passing out tomorrow being the 2nd of November 2017. They will hand over their ID cards. . The implication is that they will no longer have an evidence that they were once Corpers. This is the grand plan of these NYSC officials and officials within the education ministry in order to cover up their criminal theft. This is why we resorted to Nairaland becaue Nairaland has always been the voice of the voiceless!
Haba bros, your discharge certificate will show that you were once a corper nah
This reminds me Rivers state is yet to pay corpers their state alawi since 2012 !!!!
You guys should not dull oooooo make una begin protest shap shap!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:55pm
Corruption in high places. Well, there's no need trying to make heads roll as that could have innocent people affected.
I served in Osun without a kobo and went my way. Service is more about what you give, not what you get.
Meanwhile...
2 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by khaykay15(f): 3:55pm
Hmmm.. What a country
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by mrphysics(m): 3:55pm
Only two died in toto?
2 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Acecards: 3:57pm
You guys should be careful though
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Acecards: 3:57pm
mrphysics:you are not serious
1 Like
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Feelerfiler(f): 3:57pm
TWO DIED IN TOTO
NOT MINE THO :-D
Check my DP sha
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by femo122: 3:58pm
1 Share
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Forzap(m): 3:58pm
which one be TOTO again, GOd abeg
4 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by emmyspark007(m): 3:59pm
wn
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by mykh01(m): 3:59pm
Ns
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by abdeiz(m): 4:01pm
Na only nassarawa state dey chop corpers allawee?
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Leez(m): 4:02pm
NasarawaCorper:hmm corper protest no dy end well o
nysc na just flex n 19800,d rest na waste
meanwhile TOTO sha
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by chloride6: 4:02pm
You guys waited too long.
How can a small group of people mess with nearly 2000 graduates?
This is quite sad as there is very little you can do now.
If you had at least 3 months, you could write a strongly worded letter to the DG of the NYSC, the Governor's office and one national daily along with the signatures of the all affected corpers.
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Noblebrown7(m): 4:03pm
2moro na my POP, and I neva hear pim pim..
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Sirheny007(m): 4:04pm
My Goodness..
No more conscience..?
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by tosyne2much(m): 4:06pm
This one na serious case oooo
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by IamtherealRita(f): 4:06pm
Nasarawa state and holding of workers/Corpers salary/alawee they are 5 and 6. useless country
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by tosyne2much(m): 4:07pm
Noblebrown7:Relax! E go show face between today and Friday
1 Like
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by IamZod(m): 4:07pm
Noblebrown7:No worry.
Na early momo 2moro u go see am
Congrats in advance.
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Paperwhite(m): 4:08pm
Wicked country
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Treshmike(m): 4:08pm
No meaningful advise so far. Nairalanders sha. Na only d TOTO attract them.
My advice is,
1. Go visit the Governor and discuss it OR
2. Forget about it and get your certificate. Better things await you after NYSC. Corrupt people can kill n your life is more important than mere 5k
1 Like
|Re: Nasarawa Corpers Allawee: Corpers Accuse Education Ministry/NYSC Of Embezzlement by Acecards: 4:09pm
Fg Increases Corps Members’ Allowance / Full Information On Nysc Batch 'b' 2016 + Timetable And What You Need To Do Now! / Prospective Batch B 2013 Corpers Big House
Viewing this topic: LesbianBoy(m), hannie20(f), abdolleez(m), sunnyjeff55, Bright50135(m), daryordar, Itzurboi(m), MuhMubRaj(m), NasarawaCorper, oladistinct(m), overflow1, Spicy128(f), Thee1, shawwal1(m), papoose999(m), omans14(m), Ulzee007, Likulikusasa, slytubadth(m), peteredo, lawalosky, Curtis291(m), MrToy, herkeem, dayo2me(m), oloolo, emmychesh(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22