According to reports, Favour's issue have deprived her brother education because he needs to always be with her. Their father have severally been sent home from sites because of her persistent stooling, which he must abandon his duties take care of.



The young girl is set undergo a surgery which will enable her have a real anus.



Pictured is a 4-year-old girl identified as Favour Lawal who was born without the anus. According to reports, the little girl who excretes from an opening below her abdominal region, is said to have lost her mother, leaving her 7 year old brother to take care of her while their Iron Bender dad Mr. Abimbola Lawal who is always at work. According to reports, Favour's issue have deprived her brother education because he needs to always be with her. Their father have severally been sent home from sites because of her persistent stooling, which he must abandon his duties take care of. The young girl is set undergo a surgery which will enable her have a real anus.

Fam, to be alive and healthy is a blessing a good number of us (yours sincerely included) underappreciate.





I wanna endeavour to always be thankful, because as that wise old Maori midwife once said, 'where there's life [and good health], there's bountiful hope.'





Synagogue will develop an Anus for her?

seriously..i pray God help her

It can be corrected.

My SIL had a baby with same condition _IMPERFORATE ANUS. That was my first time hearing of it. It was corrected via a minor (but painful) surgery when the girl was 'bout 1y/o. Didn't cost as much as we thought and it was done locally too. The girl is getting to 2 now, and she seems perfect.



Prior to the surgery, she also had to excrete via this same process.

with reasoning like this we are going no where. Synagogue dat banned ebola victims, dat cud not save jim iykes mum and many odas lik my friends mum who died of cancer. The only ones dey save are unknown pple and are all scams.

BUT PEOPLE WHO HAVE ANUS WILL NOT THANK GOD. UNGRATEFUL IDIOTS ALL OVER THE PLACE.

How can we help. Please include an account number so those of us that want to send our widows mite can.

Heal her as our leaders has collectively ruined us.

Synagogue? Una too dey rely on Wetin no fit work, a proper surgery will correct that defect, believe in God, but don't be stupid. OMG!!! But what are d causes of these cases. I can only imagine what this innocent child pass through everyday. D sight of it is even somehow. This is where we need those with financial capabilities to aid this little girl and not displaying stupidity for d world to see.

No more feeling embarrassed by fart. After all not everyone can.

God is great.... Jesus please fix these for the little girl. Amen, if you believe let me see your LIKES

