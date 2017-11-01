₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 2:17pm
Pictured is a 4-year-old girl identified as Favour Lawal who was born without the anus. According to reports, the little girl who excretes from an opening below her abdominal region, is said to have lost her mother, leaving her 7 year old brother to take care of her while their Iron Bender dad Mr. Abimbola Lawal who is always at work.
According to reports, Favour’s issue have deprived her brother education because he needs to always be with her. Their father have severally been sent home from sites because of her persistent stooling, which he must abandon his duties take care of.
The young girl is set undergo a surgery which will enable her have a real anus.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/travails-four-year-old-girl-born-without-anus-excretes-stomach-photos.html
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by biacan(f): 2:18pm
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 2:21pm
Obobs. This one pass me o.
Fam, to be alive and healthy is a blessing a good number of us (yours sincerely included) underappreciate.
I wanna endeavour to always be thankful, because as that wise old Maori midwife once said, 'where there's life [and good health], there's bountiful hope.'
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:21pm
My Lord.
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 2:23pm
Take her to synagogue
1 Like
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by Atiku2019: 2:32pm
Adaowerri111:
Synagogue will develop an Anus for her?
23 Likes
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 2:40pm
Dear lord!!!
1 Like
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by uzoormah(m): 2:50pm
seriously..i pray God help her
1 Like
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by PaperLace: 3:40pm
It can be corrected.
My SIL had a baby with same condition _IMPERFORATE ANUS. That was my first time hearing of it. It was corrected via a minor (but painful) surgery when the girl was 'bout 1y/o. Didn't cost as much as we thought and it was done locally too. The girl is getting to 2 now, and she seems perfect.
Prior to the surgery, she also had to excrete via this same process.
11 Likes
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:40pm
They need lot of cash to correct that.
God help us all.
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by yeyerolling: 3:40pm
Adaowerri111:with reasoning like this we are going no where. Synagogue dat banned ebola victims, dat cud not save jim iykes mum and many odas lik my friends mum who died of cancer. The only ones dey save are unknown pple and are all scams.
5 Likes
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by sunkanmihassan1(m): 3:41pm
she can't fart?
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 3:41pm
PaperLace:
By boring a whole somewhere beneath her buttocks..??
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by multicash: 3:41pm
My God! She needs all the help she can get!
Unbelievable! Lord have mercy...
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by PaperLace: 3:42pm
Sirheny007:
Yes
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 3:42pm
BUT PEOPLE WHO HAVE ANUS WILL NOT THANK GOD. UNGRATEFUL IDIOTS ALL OVER THE PLACE.
3 Likes
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by gtboy2626: 3:42pm
speechless.....
1 Like
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by bewla(m): 3:42pm
i
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by twilliamx: 3:42pm
How can we help. Please include an account number so those of us that want to send our widows mite can.
1 Like
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 3:43pm
Dear God.
Heal her as our leaders has collectively ruined us.
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 3:43pm
Adaowerri111:are u ok
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by thoollz: 3:43pm
OMG!!! But what are d causes of these cases. I can only imagine what this innocent child pass through everyday. D sight of it is even somehow. This is where we need those with financial capabilities to aid this little girl and not displaying stupidity for d world to see.
Adaowerri111:Synagogue? Una too dey rely on Wetin no fit work, a proper surgery will correct that defect, believe in God, but don't be stupid.
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by KINGS100(m): 3:43pm
am speechless
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by obajoey(m): 3:43pm
Innocent child. God be with you
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 3:43pm
PaperLace:
Odikwa egwu
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by sonnie10: 3:45pm
clevvermind:
No more feeling embarrassed by fart. After all not everyone can.
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:45pm
blood of Zachariah God is great.... Jesus please fix these for the little girl. Amen, if you believe let me see your LIKES
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 3:46pm
Damn! Disgustin!
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 3:46pm
Is that where your own faith is
Adaowerri111:
|Re: Favour Lawal, Girl Born Without Anus Who Excretes Through Her Stomach (Photos) by honniemail(f): 3:46pm
.........while some has this anus free of charge nd use it for what it was not designed for
