Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Danladi7: 2:27pm On Nov 01
EAC

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by biacan(f): 2:29pm On Nov 01
Nice structures
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by policy12: 2:33pm On Nov 01
When will they complete this project?
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Danladi7: 2:38pm On Nov 01
policy12:
When will they complete this project?
Its a city.
The construction of a city can never be completed.

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Danladi7: 2:40pm On Nov 01
More pictures

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Clerverly: 2:41pm On Nov 01
Ipob Pigs are not going to be happy with this development...

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Spylord48: 2:44pm On Nov 01
Wow so amazing.Cant wait to rent an apartment there.

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by DaniDani(m): 2:46pm On Nov 01
Wooooow, beautiful! How do I get a decent house there? By the grace of God, I will buy house there.

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by deomelo: 2:46pm On Nov 01
This is a lovely water canal...


Eko o ni baje o..

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Onijagidijagan(m): 2:57pm On Nov 01
Potopoto will not b hAppy grin grin grin

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by hatchy: 3:03pm On Nov 01
clevvermind:
HOW DID IT RELATE TO THE TOPIC?
He took his afternoon medication.... Osogbo weed!
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by nittroboy(m): 3:25pm On Nov 01
Lagos would be like London very soon shocked

Observing new development

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Rikidony(m): 3:31pm On Nov 01
beauty to behold. hope our governors here are watching
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by modelmike7(m): 6:39am
AMBODE IS WORKING.

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by sholajigga(m): 6:39am
policy12:

When will they complete this project?

Year 2317.

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by itiswellandwell: 6:41am
This is nice.
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Titto93(m): 6:41am
Beautiful... A well planned city. if not for oil money
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by uzoclinton(m): 6:41am
chei
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by bukynkwuenu: 6:41am
Clerverly:
Ipob Pigs are not going to be happy with this development...


wat does ibop have to do with the News.....its high time we change our minds in this country

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Emmanuelfixed23: 6:42am
Onijagidijagan:
Potopoto will not b hAppy grin grin grin

Dirty afonja

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by GoldNiagara(m): 6:43am
The developers will keep developing okokomaiko and ajegunle and leave class and other important tins to afonja.

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by bewla(m): 6:43am
e
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by bamite(m): 6:43am
2017 and we're still doing things like this? smh
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by sod09(m): 6:44am
Wont they cover it?
Unless there's a filter in it
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by kelvine(m): 6:44am
See the video here.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkBiQxVCkG4&t=2s
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by bewla(m): 6:44am
Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by XaviDayo: 6:44am
If Rapture happen now...all these things go turn Head Quarters for #Antichrist.
Una never help the life of common man finish,Una go dey build abode for the rich.


Useless project. 70% of the Lagos population will not get to live there while 20% of the remaining 30% will only go there as workers and slaves.

God help Naija

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by illitrate(m): 6:45am
Very soon agbero go begin sidon put nyash inside shiit.

Re: Eko Atlantic City,lagos, New Constructed Artificial Water-way by Alexbrain(m): 6:45am
