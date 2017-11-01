₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by GibsonB(m): 3:39pm
OAP Daddy Freeze is back on Instagram, they have reopened his account, and he can now continue his preaching, above is the first post he made few minutes ago, on returning to the platform.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by eezeribe(m): 3:47pm
Those guilty pastors are trying to stop him...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by emmanuelrabb(m): 3:53pm
okay
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by teresafaith(f): 3:57pm
Fine guy no pimple, yellow pawpaw
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by mosesbola(f): 4:21pm
Na today people De regain access to there account??
E be like say bomb De freeze head and the op wey post this rubbish! !!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by majamajic(m): 4:21pm
he try
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by babyfaceafrica: 4:21pm
And so?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by ruggedtimi(m): 4:21pm
with an enigmatic message
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by rattlesnake(m): 4:21pm
i love this niga
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by delors(m): 4:22pm
Lol
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by chloedogie: 4:22pm
He will start seeing grey hair. That is when he will know he;s not acting his age. And the earlier he addressed this over talking issue of his, the better for him. Trump wakes up to go to wee wee but before closing his eyes lids, he must drop a tweet even as the POTUS. tweeting president when real leaders are busy brainstorming thinking about how to move their countries forward. If trump was the Nigerian presido, things would have bn terrible, only luck he had was the system he met was a perfectly working one. What a pity.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by Jamiubond009(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by lEoI1: 4:23pm
Back to saying rubbish
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by UncleSnr(m): 4:23pm
Pastor's
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by Spexo001(m): 4:23pm
daddyfreeze part 2
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by MrPresident1: 4:23pm
He resemble white Jesus
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by nairavsdollars: 4:24pm
If him get liver, make him try abuse Olamide Badoo
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by Simplep(f): 4:24pm
Resurrection indeed!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by youngbravian(m): 4:25pm
I feel like sleeping
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by OmoAregbesola: 4:25pm
pastors don enter 1 chance again.
Ipada no Abija.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by IMASTEX: 4:25pm
Congrats
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by happney65: 4:25pm
mosesbola:
Why are you taking it personal sweetheart?He dey pain you say he dey parra for una pastors? Dont be angry Darling..
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by stankezzy: 4:26pm
an anti christ , a very fat big fool
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by medolab90(m): 4:26pm
Welcome back freeze now let's get back to business
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by lovingyouhun: 4:27pm
This man sef
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by Johnbosco77(m): 4:27pm
After two days, it rose from dead, Happy resurection
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by Chiedu4Trump: 4:28pm
DaddyFreeze, here are biblical reasons why tithing for blessings are wrong.
If you expect God to help you becos of your tithes, you are offending Jesus,and here are why..
Joshua conquered all because of God's blessings NOT tithes.
Deuteronomy 11:25
There shall no man be able to stand before you: for the Lord your God shall lay the fear of you and the dread of you upon all the land that ye shall tread upon, as he hath said unto you.
Now Our Blessings are in Jesus not Tithes.
Noitce it says ALL not some
Ephesians 1:3
Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
So choose which is better, money or Jesus
The Law does not make anybody perfect!
Heb 7:19
For the law made nothing perfect!
What makes us perfect before God is the sacrifice Jesus made for us.
Colossians 1:28
Whom we preach, warning every man, and teaching every man in all wisdom;
that we may present every man perfect in Christ Jesus:
If tithing could get you favor with God or save us, Jesus would not have died.
QUESTION
What do you think carries more weight in heaven?
The Blood Jesus shed for you and I
Matthew 26:28
For this is my blood of the new testament,
which is shed for many for the remission of sins.
OR
The tithes you pay?
Remember that the Silver & Gold already belongs to God.
Haggai 2:8
The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.
In fact believing that things will work because your tithe means;
you are saying to God that the sacrifice Jesus paid is not good enough and you need to add more to it.
And the bible is clear that all our blessings are in Jesus Christ and not our tithes.
Notice it says ALL!
So everything we want Jesus has paid for it, so tithes cannot get it.
Ephesians 1:3
Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ,
who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
So the law of tithing does not bring favor.
Now a quick question, did Jesus collect tithes?
The only time it's menitoned in the New Testament is to yab the Pharisees.
Apart for that once, tithes was never mentioned again in the New Testament.
So why do pastors make you put your faith in ur tithes & not Jesus?
Answer is simply, GREED
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by Adaomalight(f): 4:29pm
make this old papa youngy go sleep abeg
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by Tinnytony24(m): 4:29pm
The baba himself is back ... Ngwanu pastors run back to ur caves
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by bentlywills(m): 4:30pm
Oh
Really
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by cutefergiee(m): 4:30pm
DIS GUY SHA................................................
|Re: Daddy Freeze Regains His Instagram Account, 3 Days After by Onbelivable(m): 4:31pm
DADDY FREEZE SHOULD CALM DOWN..
