

DaddyFreeze, here are biblical reasons why tithing for blessings are wrong.







If you expect God to help you becos of your tithes, you are offending Jesus,and here are why..



Joshua conquered all because of God's blessings NOT tithes.





Deuteronomy 11:25

There shall no man be able to stand before you: for the Lord your God shall lay the fear of you and the dread of you upon all the land that ye shall tread upon, as he hath said unto you.



Now Our Blessings are in Jesus not Tithes.

Noitce it says ALL not some



Ephesians 1:3

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:





So choose which is better, money or Jesus





The Law does not make anybody perfect!

Heb 7:19

For the law made nothing perfect!



What makes us perfect before God is the sacrifice Jesus made for us.



Colossians 1:28

Whom we preach, warning every man, and teaching every man in all wisdom;

that we may present every man perfect in Christ Jesus:



If tithing could get you favor with God or save us, Jesus would not have died.



QUESTION

What do you think carries more weight in heaven?



The Blood Jesus shed for you and I



Matthew 26:28

For this is my blood of the new testament,

which is shed for many for the remission of sins.



OR



The tithes you pay?



Remember that the Silver & Gold already belongs to God.



Haggai 2:8

The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.







In fact believing that things will work because your tithe means;

you are saying to God that the sacrifice Jesus paid is not good enough and you need to add more to it.



And the bible is clear that all our blessings are in Jesus Christ and not our tithes.

Notice it says ALL!

So everything we want Jesus has paid for it, so tithes cannot get it.



So the law of tithing does not bring favor.





Now a quick question, did Jesus collect tithes?

The only time it's menitoned in the New Testament is to yab the Pharisees.



Apart for that once, tithes was never mentioned again in the New Testament.



So why do pastors make you put your faith in ur tithes & not Jesus?



Answer is simply, GREED







