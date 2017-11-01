Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application (6773 Views)

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the applications by former President Goodluck Jonathan and the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, against the subpoenas ordering them to appear to testify in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh.



The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, held that he had no jurisdiction to entertain Jonathan’s application challenging the subpoena since the (the ex-President) had yet to be served with the court’s subpoena directing him to appear in court.



But the court held that granting the ex-NSA’s application seeking an adjournment pending the determination of his motion in relation to the subpoena issued on him pending before the Court of Appeal, would amount to flouting the earlier judgment of the ‎Court of Appeal delivered on September 29, directing him to sign and ensure the execution of the subpoena on Dasuki.



Justice Abang, after dismissing the application, ordered Dasuki to enter the witness box.



Dasuki was earlier produced in court on Wednesday by the Department of State Service following the order of the court.





Association of yam eater 8 Likes 1 Share

hnmmm, they are on a long thing





I hope say DSS dey give Dasuki pvssy shaa or vaseline because man shall not live by bread alone Eyaaah,I hope say DSS dey give Dasuki pvssy shaa or vaselinebecause man shall not live by bread alone 6 Likes 1 Share

Metuh Abi Na Methuselah,you are on your own Oo, your own don finish kpata kpata 1 Like 1 Share

Metuh should pay Jonathan the 1billion na 3 Likes

). This is one of the reasons why I don't envy or jealous all these politicians or political appointees, cos when nemesis catches up with them ( for the bad ones that like stealing , they will bear the consequences themselves. Buhari just won't allow this man mehn. Bubu is really vexing with him. like play like play, bubu go spend 4 years for aso villa and dasuki will spend 4 years in kuje prisons. God help them all. I kuku no follow do government nor chop any money. Eni to ba je gbi, lo ma ku gbi. ( He who eats gbi will die gbi). This is one of the reasons why I don't envy or jealous all these politicians or political appointees, cos when nemesis catches up with them ( for the bad ones that like stealing , they will bear the consequences themselves. 5 Likes 2 Shares

May God help him , when he was shearing the money he didn't remember me .so oga enter the BOX 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol they are afraid of oga Jona. Lol they are afraid of oga Jona.

Justice Abang is a mean Judge..

I like this man 6 Likes 1 Share

I just siddon dey look drama

This movie nor dey end?

They are just playing games with us, ...now Dasuki said he can"t testify,citing loss of memory as reason.





DONSMITH123:



http://punchng.com/breaking-metuh-court-orders-dasuki-to-enter-witness-box-rejects-jonathans-applications-against-subpoena/ ............isokay ............isokay 2 Likes 1 Share

So the almighty dasuki has been chopin prison for yrs now ? Hmmm

Time for pay back. Let those that stole our common wealth be made to face the brunt. Evil lots 3 Likes 1 Share

Abeg make dem kuku leave everybody involved in the case jare, it's becoming boring.

this okong abang of a guy, you will soon meet ya ancestors , the way you are going. 2 Likes 1 Share

Justice Okon Abang of Modu Sheriff fame.

Guess the charade continues.So why refusing Dasuki to testify earlier since you accused Metuh of recieving money from him? This crook Abang is never a serious person but a confused corrupt fella. 3 Likes 1 Share

chloedogie:

Buhari just won't allow this man mehn. Bubu is really vexing with him. like play like play, bubu go spend 4 years for aso villa and dasuki will spend 4 years in kuje prisons. God help them all. I kuku no follow do government nor chop any money. dasuki was among d four officers who arrested buhari in 85 and buhari was under house arrest for 3 yrs

same tin Obj did to al mustapha dasuki was among d four officers who arrested buhari in 85 and buhari was under house arrest for 3 yrssame tin Obj did to al mustapha

medolab90:

Metuh should pay Jonathan the 1billion na ineffectual buffoon need it more than you. ineffectual buffoon need it more than you. 2 Likes 1 Share

Does it mean that My Jona has been running all this while when no one is after him?

Why is the 'Hero' of some people afraid of subpoena? Why?



Some days later now, he will take to Facebook preaching rubbish about the rule of law! 3 Likes 1 Share

Leez:



dasuki was among d four officers who arrested buhari in 85 and buhari was under house arrest for 3 yrs

same tin Obj did to al mustapha



You said it all, what goes around comes around. Little did mustapha knew that obj will be elected a president one day nor dasuki that buhari will be the C in C. Moral is, live today for tomorrow, only God knows tomorrow. Never look down on anyone and never underestimate anyone. You said it all, what goes around comes around. Little did mustapha knew that obj will be elected a president one day nor dasuki that buhari will be the C in C. Moral is, live today for tomorrow, only God knows tomorrow. Never look down on anyone and never underestimate anyone. 3 Likes 1 Share