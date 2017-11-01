₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan's Application
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja
The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the applications by former President Goodluck Jonathan and the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, against the subpoenas ordering them to appear to testify in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh.
The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, held that he had no jurisdiction to entertain Jonathan’s application challenging the subpoena since the (the ex-President) had yet to be served with the court’s subpoena directing him to appear in court.
But the court held that granting the ex-NSA’s application seeking an adjournment pending the determination of his motion in relation to the subpoena issued on him pending before the Court of Appeal, would amount to flouting the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on September 29, directing him to sign and ensure the execution of the subpoena on Dasuki.
Justice Abang, after dismissing the application, ordered Dasuki to enter the witness box.
Dasuki was earlier produced in court on Wednesday by the Department of State Service following the order of the court.
http://punchng.com/breaking-metuh-court-orders-dasuki-to-enter-witness-box-rejects-jonathans-applications-against-subpoena/
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by madridguy(m): 4:01pm
Association of yam eater
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 4:01pm
hnmmm, they are on a long thing
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by lelvin(m): 4:02pm
Eyaaah,
I hope say DSS dey give Dasuki pvssy shaa or vaseline because man shall not live by bread alone
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Forzap(m): 4:02pm
Metuh Abi Na Methuselah,you are on your own Oo, your own don finish kpata kpata
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by medolab90(m): 4:02pm
Metuh should pay Jonathan the 1billion na
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by TheTrueSeeker: 4:02pm
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by chloedogie: 4:02pm
Buhari just won't allow this man mehn. Bubu is really vexing with him. like play like play, bubu go spend 4 years for aso villa and dasuki will spend 4 years in kuje prisons. God help them all. I kuku no follow do government nor chop any money. Eni to ba je gbi, lo ma ku gbi. ( He who eats gbi will die gbi ). This is one of the reasons why I don't envy or jealous all these politicians or political appointees, cos when nemesis catches up with them ( for the bad ones that like stealing , they will bear the consequences themselves.
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by ct2(m): 4:03pm
May God help him , when he was shearing the money he didn't remember me .so oga enter the BOX
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Cladez(m): 4:03pm
Lol they are afraid of oga Jona.
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by hardywaltz(m): 4:03pm
Justice Abang is a mean Judge..
I like this man
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by jidemoh: 4:03pm
I just siddon dey look drama
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by princemillla(m): 4:04pm
This movie nor dey end?
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Royalfurnitures: 4:04pm
They are just playing games with us, ...now Dasuki said he can"t testify,citing loss of memory as reason.
Chech out my signature for quality and,durable furniture
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Kapasky80: 4:04pm
DONSMITH123:............isokay
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:04pm
So the almighty dasuki has been chopin prison for yrs now ? Hmmm
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by bonnylight003: 4:04pm
Time for pay back. Let those that stole our common wealth be made to face the brunt. Evil lots
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Tmex(m): 4:05pm
Abeg make dem kuku leave everybody involved in the case jare, it's becoming boring.
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by LoveJesus87(m): 4:05pm
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Oche211(m): 4:05pm
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Exclusive32: 4:06pm
this okong abang of a guy, you will soon meet ya ancestors , the way you are going.
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by TippyTop(m): 4:07pm
Justice Okon Abang of Modu Sheriff fame.
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Paperwhite(m): 4:08pm
Guess the charade continues.So why refusing Dasuki to testify earlier since you accused Metuh of recieving money from him? This crook Abang is never a serious person but a confused corrupt fella.
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Leez(m): 4:12pm
chloedogie:dasuki was among d four officers who arrested buhari in 85 and buhari was under house arrest for 3 yrs
same tin Obj did to al mustapha
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by isaacsegun(m): 4:12pm
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:13pm
medolab90:ineffectual buffoon need it more than you.
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by chrisxxx(m): 4:13pm
Does it mean that My Jona has been running all this while when no one is after him?
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by Bolustical: 4:14pm
Why is the 'Hero' of some people afraid of subpoena? Why?
Some days later now, he will take to Facebook preaching rubbish about the rule of law!
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by chloedogie: 4:16pm
Leez:
You said it all, what goes around comes around. Little did mustapha knew that obj will be elected a president one day nor dasuki that buhari will be the C in C. Moral is, live today for tomorrow, only God knows tomorrow. Never look down on anyone and never underestimate anyone.
|Re: Metuh: Court Orders Dasuki To Enter Witness Box, Rejects Jonathan’s Application by adisabarber(m): 4:18pm
Lawyers in the house, can an individual be forced to act as a witness in court?
