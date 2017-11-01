Now that technology is advancing we tend to hear things we never believed could happen, one of those is the new 5G NETWORK and top smartphone manufacturing companies are buying into this idea. Many top smartphone analysts have predicted that this 5th generation network (5G) will only be available by 2020 and Qualcomm a top smartphone company is working hard to see that it's a success.



What Is 5G



5G is a fifth-generation wireless broadband technology based on the IEEE 802.11ac standard. The technologies which are going to be used in 5G are still being defined. Mostly, 5G networks will be using a type of encoding called OFDM, similar to the one used in 4G LTE, and 5G networks will be much smaller and smarter, compared to any previous systems.



Specifications of the 5G network:



The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has decided the following specifications of the fifth generation of mobile networks. The total download capacity for a single 5G mobile cell must be at least 20Gbps



The incoming 5G standard must also support up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometer





the standard will require carriers to have at least 100 MHz of free spectrum, scaling up to 1GHz where feasible.



What Is This 5G Smartphone



A Twitter user named Sherif Hanna shared a photo of the world’s first 5G smartphone. He is also the Marketing Lead for LTE and 5G NR Modems for Qualcomm.



His Tweet simply states – “Hard to believe that I have the world’s first 5G smartphone in my hand!”



According to Digit, the image is basically of Qualcomm’s first 5G reference design and not the actual unit. This smartphone has been specifically designed to test and make necessary optimizations to the 5G mmWave performance.



5G will not only enable better usage of smartphones, but it will also start the era of driverless smart cars and smart homes.



During the 2017 Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit, they announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and they were able to achieve a 5G data connection on a 5G modem chipset for mobile devices. 1 Share