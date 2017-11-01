₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by netbeans1(m): 4:48pm
Now that technology is advancing we tend to hear things we never believed could happen, one of those is the new 5G NETWORK and top smartphone manufacturing companies are buying into this idea. Many top smartphone analysts have predicted that this 5th generation network (5G) will only be available by 2020 and Qualcomm a top smartphone company is working hard to see that it's a success.
What Is 5G
5G is a fifth-generation wireless broadband technology based on the IEEE 802.11ac standard. The technologies which are going to be used in 5G are still being defined. Mostly, 5G networks will be using a type of encoding called OFDM, similar to the one used in 4G LTE, and 5G networks will be much smaller and smarter, compared to any previous systems.
Specifications of the 5G network:
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has decided the following specifications of the fifth generation of mobile networks. The total download capacity for a single 5G mobile cell must be at least 20Gbps
The incoming 5G standard must also support up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometer
the standard will require carriers to have at least 100 MHz of free spectrum, scaling up to 1GHz where feasible.
What Is This 5G Smartphone
A Twitter user named Sherif Hanna shared a photo of the world’s first 5G smartphone. He is also the Marketing Lead for LTE and 5G NR Modems for Qualcomm.
His Tweet simply states – “Hard to believe that I have the world’s first 5G smartphone in my hand!”
According to Digit, the image is basically of Qualcomm’s first 5G reference design and not the actual unit. This smartphone has been specifically designed to test and make necessary optimizations to the 5G mmWave performance.
5G will not only enable better usage of smartphones, but it will also start the era of driverless smart cars and smart homes.
During the 2017 Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit, they announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and they were able to achieve a 5G data connection on a 5G modem chipset for mobile devices.
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by netbeans1(m): 4:49pm
More pics of the phone - https://www.techreminder.com/2017/11/check-out-world-first-5g-smartphone.html
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by IamHeWrites: 8:52pm
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Readonee35L(m): 8:52pm
Nigeria is yet to fully utilise 4G Lte..
It's only in Nigeria you see a network broadcasting 3g through 4G reception.
A 4g network that can't hold a steady connection of at least 1.5MBps and above for at least 5minutes .
All 4g networks in Nigeria are scam.
Ntel
Swift
Spectrnet e.t.c
Our 4G can't even compete with other countries 3G.
Before we get this 5G here. E go tay
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by edwardadex23(m): 8:53pm
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Lordspicy(m): 8:53pm
the phone no too fine sef
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by NgcoboP: 8:53pm
Very useless phone. Nigeria is still on 2G/edge predominantly. Not a useful phone in Nigeria... Like a freezer to the Eskimo
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Turks: 8:53pm
Where my Chinese people at? Time to...you know..Duplicate..Rank Xerox..
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Sunkyphil: 8:54pm
Oyinbo no go kill person while our isp still dey struggle with 3g netwrk 5g don dey
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by dayleke(m): 8:54pm
When will the technology be available in Ibadan?
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Jboy5050(m): 8:54pm
Wow Till then sha
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by dayleke(m): 8:54pm
And on which network ?
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Lordspicy(m): 8:54pm
edwardadex23:u don book space abi
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Vacora(m): 8:54pm
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Lordspicy(m): 8:54pm
dayleke:globacom
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by MicTayor(m): 8:55pm
the speed will be lite....
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Adesiji77: 8:55pm
Eshey, we have not finished using 4G...
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by boboye012: 8:55pm
person never even use 4g
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by omotuntun: 8:55pm
When Nigeria is still struggling with 2G, Edge GPRS
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Thukzee01(m): 8:55pm
This one na beast oo
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by BakireBulmaker: 8:55pm
4G hasn't even been fully explored yet...
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by mommysgirl(f): 8:55pm
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by dayleke(m): 8:55pm
Lordspicy:
Cool...
Na to port be dat o
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:55pm
Meanwhile Our Brother Up north Are Planing on how to Marry More Wives And Give Birth To more Kids
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by apesinola001(m): 8:56pm
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by apesinola001(m): 8:56pm
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Lordspicy(m): 8:57pm
dayleke:
lol...glo wey him 3g dey crawl,na him u wan port enter come dey use am for 5g phone
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by slim002: 8:57pm
this no be beans at all....9ja which way?
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by asawanathegreat(m): 8:57pm
Technology has come to stay. I will buy one (1) for APC to use it and campaign for nigerians to vote for them in 2019
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by shogosco: 8:57pm
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by apesinola001(m): 8:58pm
|Re: Photo Of World's First 5G Smartphone by Dearlord(m): 8:58pm
where are this heading to?
