BREAKING: I can’t remember details of money given to Metuh – Dasuki
Published November 1, 2017
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja
The detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, told the Federal High Court in Abuja, that he could no long remember the details of the N400m which he gave to a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, in 2014.
It is the first time Dasuki would be physically asked questions relating to his alleged diversion of funds meant for arms procurement into presidential campaigns of the then ruling PDP in 2015.
Dasuki entered the witness box as Metuh’s eighth defence witness after Justice Okon Abang earlier dismissed the ex-NSA’s application seeking an adjournment pending the determination of his motion in relation to the subpoena issued on him pending before the Court of Appeal.
Dasuki, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since December 2015, was produced in court by the agency’s operatives on Wednesday following an application by Metuh that the ex-NSA be summoned.
Led in evidence by Metuh’s lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Dasuki said he could not remember the details of the payment of N400m, which is part of the subjects of the charges instituted against Metuh.
He said his incarceration for about two years had deprived him of access to documents that could help him to give any meaningful evidence.
When asked to give the details about the payment, Dasuki said, “That will be very difficult for me to give any details of the money paid to Chief Olisa Metuh and the second defendant (Destra Investment Limited) without reference to my records.
“Three years is a long time.”
Asked when he could have access to his records, Dasuki said, “I have stated earlier that I have been in custody for two years. As soon as authorities decide to obey the subsisting court orders.
“I have four bail court orders and an ECOWAS Court ruling. When they release me, I can go through the records.
”That is when I will be able to give a timeline.
As long as I am in detention, the answer is I don’t know.”
http://punchng.com/breaking-dasuki-speaks-says-he-cant-remember-details-of-money-given-metuh/
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by HungerBAD: 5:38pm
Lol thief.
He will remember as soon as he is released?did he just say as long as he is detained, his brain will be be unable to recollect anything?lol.
Did not know this guy is this funny.
I feel you. A Prince from a pampered background, that has never slept without electricity in his life,and was exposed to corn beef and sardine from childhood and this little vacation is really affecting him.
Sorry Prince that nobody is pampering you.
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by bbm2016(m): 5:39pm
left to me Ehn
I go just imprison all of them
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by bbm2016(m): 5:39pm
left to me Ehn
I go just imprison of them
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Monjerk: 5:40pm
deji17:@bold, end of work.
Over to government.
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by nairavsdollars: 5:42pm
Poor Dasuki. Dem don reset him brain for prison
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by wtfcoded: 5:47pm
Bunch of criminals
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by temitope277(m): 5:50pm
oju ole re ole
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:51pm
HungerBAD:Zombie,you call him theif when he has not be convicted,Buhari refused to obey court orders,how do you zombie reason,you are stil the person that keeps defending Apc politicians
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Sprumbabafather: 5:52pm
Media trial
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Esseite: 5:54pm
He made some valid points... 3 years is a long time to remember detailed transactions..
He should be granted access to his records
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by ivandragon: 5:54pm
for Metuh to be guilty, it has to be proven that Dasuki illegally released funds to Metuh & Metuh was aware that the funds were gotten from a questionable source...
Dasuki should be allowed to have his bail & access to documents he needs to defend himself, Nigerians want to see the 'end' of this matter.
that said, GEJ also needs to appear ASAP, that he was a supposedly good man does not exonerate him from probe. let a precedence be set so that when former heads of state/presidents are called to defend themselves in court, no one will raise eyebrows.
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Leonbonapart(m): 5:57pm
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by rentAcock(m): 5:58pm
Amnesia is not a defence. They are all crooks and need to be shot.
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by thedondada(m): 5:58pm
Lol.
I understand you. So much cash entered your hand to be shared you cannot even recall. I understand.
Dude you will cough out all that dough before 2019 cos buhari has a hard on for you and you're gonna get bleeped one way or another.
Lesson to self. Be careful cos power is a cheating hoe
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by BornAgainMay: 5:59pm
the struggle for booking space is real
the guys up there, how did you ppl do it na?
one day I will make to the top of the struggle.
for the topic, Dasuki is right, the Cell has mentally drained him. he can't remember anything.
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by nairalandfreak(m): 5:59pm
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:59pm
awon oloriburuku, ole gbe ole gba
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Edopesin(m): 5:59pm
Why Will You Remember? ..
Stupid Thieves
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Smily202(m): 6:00pm
HungerBAD:
Why won't he forget, when the FG decided to keep someone in detention for 2yrs without trial. As it stands now FG is wasting there time.
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by tommykiwi(m): 6:00pm
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:00pm
I'm not surprised. You just have to expect the unexpected because this is Nigeria.
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Judolisco(m): 6:04pm
Nice response
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Titto93(m): 6:04pm
Partners in crime
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Paulreports(m): 6:05pm
Esseite:Certainly.....we are talking about millions of naira here
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by omoadeleye(m): 6:05pm
dumbfu.cks
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by krasican(m): 6:05pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:
You are angry ......reason is that you like PDP and Jonathan ....truth be told what dasuki said does it make sense to you....from his statement he admitted giving money to metuh which means he truly shared money
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by sirBLUNT(m): 6:05pm
naija? for how long shall we continue likd this...in nigeria we fight curruption not because we hate it but because we dont have the opportunity to steal....
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by vedaxcool(m): 6:05pm
OYO for metuh
|Re: I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki by Radicalman(m): 6:05pm
HungerBAD:I disagree with you because there is a saying that state "out site is out of mind" three years is not three days or months
