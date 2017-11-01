Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Can’t Remember Details Of Money Given To Metuh – Dasuki (10063 Views)

BREAKING: I can’t remember details of money given to Metuh – Dasuki

Published November 1, 2017





Ade Adesomoju, Abuja



The detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, told the Federal High Court in Abuja, that he could no long remember the details of the N400m which he gave to a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, in 2014.



It is the first time Dasuki‎ would be physically asked questions relating to his alleged diversion of funds meant for arms procurement into presidential campaigns of the then ruling PDP in 2015.



Dasuki entered the witness box as Metuh’s eighth defence witness after Justice Okon Abang earlier dismissed the ex-NSA’s application seeking an adjournment pending the determination of his motion in relation to the subpoena issued on him pending before the Court of Appeal.







Dasuki, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since December 2015, was produced in court by the agency’s operatives on Wednesday following an application by Metuh that the ex-NSA be summoned.



Led in evidence by Metuh’s lawyer‎, Mr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Dasuki said he could not remember the details of the payment of N400m, which is part of the subjects of the charges instituted against Metuh.



He said his incarceration for about two years had deprived him of access to documents that could help him to give any meaningful evidence.



When asked to give the details about the payment, Dasuki said, “That will be very difficult for me to give any details of the money paid to Chief Olisa Metuh and the second defendant (Destra Investment Limited) without reference to my records.



“Three years is a long time.”



Asked when he could have access to his records, Dasuki said, “I have stated earlier that I have been in custody for two years. As soon as authorities decide to obey the subsisting court orders.



“I have four bail court orders and an ECOWAS Court ruling. When they release me, I can go through the records.



‎”That is when I will be able to give a timeline.



As long as I am in detention, the answer is I don’t know.”



Lol thief.



He will remember as soon as he is released?did he just say as long as he is detained, his brain will be be unable to recollect anything?lol.



Did not know this guy is this funny.



I feel you. A Prince from a pampered background, that has never slept without electricity in his life,and was exposed to corn beef and sardine from childhood and this little vacation is really affecting him.



Sorry Prince that nobody is pampering you. 45 Likes 6 Shares

left to me Ehn

I go just imprison all of them 4 Likes

left to me Ehn

I go just imprison of them 2 Likes 3 Shares

deji17:

Published November 1, 2017





Over to government. @bold, end of work.Over to government. 9 Likes

Poor Dasuki. Dem don reset him brain for prison 2 Likes

Bunch of criminals

oju ole re ole

HungerBAD:

Lol thief.



He will remember as soon as he is released?did he just say as long as he is detained, his brain will be be unable to recollect anything?lol.



Did not know this guy is this funny.



I feel you. A Prince from a pampered background, that has never slept without electricity in his life,and was exposed to corn beef and sardine from childhood is Zombie,you call him theif when he has not be convicted,Buhari refused to obey court orders,how do you zombie reason,you are stil the person that keeps defending Apc politicians Zombie,you call him theif when he has not be convicted,Buhari refused to obey court orders,how do you zombie reason,you are stil the person that keeps defending Apc politicians 47 Likes 7 Shares

Media trial 2 Likes 1 Share

He made some valid points... 3 years is a long time to remember detailed transactions..



He should be granted access to his records 34 Likes 1 Share

for Metuh to be guilty, it has to be proven that Dasuki illegally released funds to Metuh & Metuh was aware that the funds were gotten from a questionable source...





Dasuki should be allowed to have his bail & access to documents he needs to defend himself, Nigerians want to see the 'end' of this matter.



that said, GEJ also needs to appear ASAP, that he was a supposedly good man does not exonerate him from probe. let a precedence be set so that when former heads of state/presidents are called to defend themselves in court, no one will raise eyebrows. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Amnesia is not a defence. They are all crooks and need to be shot. 5 Likes

Lol.





I understand you. So much cash entered your hand to be shared you cannot even recall. I understand.



Dude you will cough out all that dough before 2019 cos buhari has a hard on for you and you're gonna get bleeped one way or another.



Lesson to self. Be careful cos power is a cheating hoe 3 Likes

the struggle for booking space is real



the guys up there, how did you ppl do it na?









one day I will make to the top of the struggle.





for the topic, Dasuki is right, the Cell has mentally drained him. he can't remember anything. 5 Likes 1 Share

Suzuki

awon oloriburuku, ole gbe ole gba 3 Likes

Why Will You Remember? ..

Stupid Thieves 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Lol thief.



He will remember as soon as he is released?did he just say as long as he is detained, his brain will be be unable to recollect anything?lol.



Did not know this guy is this funny.



I feel you. A Prince from a pampered background, that has never slept without electricity in his life,and was exposed to corn beef and sardine from childhood and this little vacation is really affecting him.



Why won't he forget, when the FG decided to keep someone in detention for 2yrs without trial. As it stands now FG is wasting there time. Why won't he forget, when the FG decided to keep someone in detention for 2yrs without trial. As it stands now FG is wasting there time. 9 Likes

I'm not surprised. You just have to expect the unexpected because this is Nigeria. 2 Likes

Nice response 10 Likes

Partners in crime

Esseite:

He made some valid points... 3 years is a long time to remember detailed transactions..



He should be granted access to his records Certainly.....we are talking about millions of naira here Certainly.....we are talking about millions of naira here 1 Like

dumbfu.cks

HIGHESTPOPORI:

Zombie,you call him theif when he has not be convicted,Buhari refused to obey court orders,how do you zombie reason,you are stil the person that keeps defending Apc politicians

You are angry ......reason is that you like PDP and Jonathan ....truth be told what dasuki said does it make sense to you....from his statement he admitted giving money to metuh which means he truly shared money You are angry ......reason is that you like PDP and Jonathan ....truth be told what dasuki said does it make sense to you....from his statement he admitted giving money to metuh which means he truly shared money 5 Likes 1 Share

naija? for how long shall we continue likd this...in nigeria we fight curruption not because we hate it but because we dont have the opportunity to steal.... 1 Like

OYO for metuh