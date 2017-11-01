₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by solagist(m): 5:48pm
In a male-dominated industry, Tiwa Savage is paving the way for artists to be referred to as artists not based on their genders but on impact. From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, she has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but the biggest female act in Africa.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/guardian.ng/life/on-the-cover/tiwa-savage-strong-and-beautiful/amp
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by IamPatriotic(m): 6:06pm
I pray that God will continue to be there for you and your family, likewise mine, but please anytime you're on stage, remember you have a husband and a son, so don't be excessive in your profanities, even though that's the main part of the game.
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Fxmanager(m): 6:07pm
Okay
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by humeeh(f): 6:08pm
Eku orire oo
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Homeboiy(m): 6:17pm
Story for the gods
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Rokia2(f): 6:36pm
Sweetie you don't owe any explanation to anyone.
Just put God first in your marriage. Everything will be alright.
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by stillondmatter: 6:40pm
Marriage is likened to a car which requires a key(love) to start it,fuel(understanding) to keep it going and adequate maintenance(mutual respect) to make it long lasting. ....It is well with your marriage Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by 2dice01: 6:44pm
Mr and mrs savage
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by josielewa(m): 7:08pm
hmmnn....op abeg let me pray for her marriage to last long like "bra onirin"
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by cococandy(f): 7:09pm
Good for them
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by NgcoboP: 7:09pm
Tbillz should forget about this wench and quit being a sissy.
There's nothing about the marriage here. Not even one mention of the guy's name.
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by donblade85555(m): 7:09pm
we thank God say Oga teebliz nor jump oh....if not na different story we for dae here now
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by MrWondah(m): 7:09pm
Wey d people wey wan kill Timi Dakolo sake of say him say marriage na for two matured adult? I stand with Timi you have to make your marriage work for you. She could have easily sued for divorce but she didn't instead they both accepted they need to work together
Freeze and co marriage no be for children o. Become an adult, endure it before you enjoy it. Work on your weaknesses and make it enviable
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by I124U: 7:11pm
She don start again
Must you gist us about your marriage
Enough is enough, we aint hearing no gist no more!!
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by FreeTraining: 7:11pm
josielewa:You are a complete woman' may GOD continue to guide you and your hus.
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Gluhbirne(f): 7:13pm
Just learn to keep your marriage private and protect it.
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by sureheaven(m): 7:13pm
How did u solve the concubine issue as alleged by ur husband. The likes of Otedola and don jazzy.......... Pls explain
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by jamariwolf(f): 7:14pm
you overcame nothing bitch. the dick was so good, you couldn't leave. that marriage won't last tho. sigh
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by cerowo(f): 7:14pm
Next
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by josielewa(m): 7:14pm
FreeTraining:why u con dey quote me....i be op....take time b4 buhari pant fall on u
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by simplemach(m): 7:14pm
Does this even concern me?
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by I124U: 7:14pm
cococandy:yes ma, I swear you are beautiful
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Judolisco(m): 7:16pm
Bla bla bla
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by cococandy(f): 7:16pm
I124U:thank you
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by oshe11(m): 7:16pm
Jst lost my fone mehn.... Really sad
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:16pm
And how is that our business?
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by FreeTraining: 7:16pm
josielewa:
I mean Tiwa before long and fat DICK FALL ON YOU
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Edopesin(m): 7:16pm
FreeTraining:
ahn ahn
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Titto93(m): 7:17pm
story
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Uchesis(m): 7:17pm
Edible Catering must hear dis
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by Slaveman343: 7:19pm
Sweet woman
|Re: Tiwa Savage: How I Overcame My Marriage Crisis In 2016 by ct2(m): 7:19pm
2
