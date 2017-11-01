₦airaland Forum

I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by zoho23(f): 6:14pm
Ruggedman is again making it known he's got major lov e for Uriel.

Following the backlash the BBNaija contestant received over a photo of her at Marvis's birthday bash, backlash she has since handled, Ruggedman, took to IG to let everyone knows he loves Uriel's body.

He wrote:

@urielmusicstar I looooove your body (her hips na die) n booby the same way the silly people forming haters for the gram do.
They want what you stand for.
They wish they had your spot.
If their hateful words didn't get you where you are today, why think it can bring you down?
Sweet heart let them keep talking. Nobody is talking about them. They are just instagram handles, while you are much more.
As long as you are cool with you "#theirwordsdontmatter "



2 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by zoho23(f): 6:14pm
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by wtfCode: 6:21pm
Fallen booby. Ka Chineke mere ya ebere

10 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by makydebbie(f): 6:23pm
Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. shocked You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do. grin

48 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Jointhemiltons2(m): 6:24pm
Nna baby girl a lovurum your body.

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by FvckShiT: 6:25pm
shocked fúck! He just fuçkin wanna bôobfuck Uriel gringrin
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by AntiWailer: 6:33pm
I wish I can lie too but I can't

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Rokia2(f): 6:40pm
Ain't him a romantic? grin



But people love to talk thou and most of them have worse imperfections.

But since the internet give mouth to everyone lol.

1 Like

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by naijaboiy: 8:43pm
I should give a Fück I think.
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by dollyjoy(f): 8:46pm
wtfCode:
Fallen booby.
Ka Chineke mere ya ebere
Yeah, he like her just the way she is. Go and look for a girl with boobs pointing towards heaven. Omo jati jati.

11 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by buygala(m): 9:38pm
Men who get aroused by these kind of brezz are totally capable of getting aroused by the brezz of grandmas and greatgrandmas..... undecided


So Ruggedman is a potential Grandmotherfvcker sad

8 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Laveda(f): 9:39pm
makydebbie:
Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. shocked You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do. grin

grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by lilmax(m): 9:39pm
I keep wondering how saying fact translate into hating... I don't like your breast because it's sagged, I'm not hating, it's just my preference.....


next time cover the crap, food I've not eaten since morning because of this

3 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:40pm
Same with me

1 Like

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Lawlahdey(f): 9:40pm
Nigerians have issues sha. Funny thing is some of them have worst ones around them. Oshii. undecided
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by unitysheart(m): 9:41pm
Baby daddy loading...
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by nairavsdollars: 9:42pm
Poor Ruggedybaba...music don abandon my guy

1 Like

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Bossontop(m): 9:42pm
grin cheesy grin
Ruggedy baba.......kwantinew

1 Like

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by kenex4ever(m): 9:42pm
makydebbie:
Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. shocked You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do. grin
see as ur face n eye resemble d dog own

2 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by SmellingAnus(m): 9:45pm
Guys will help you to fall your breast... They will still be the ones to yab you that your breast is like slippers or like that of their grand mother grin

5 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by dahunsy(m): 9:45pm
dollyjoy:
Yeah, he like her just the way she is. Go and look for a girl with boobs pointing towards heaven. Omo jati jati.
coughs**clear throat# association of fallen heroes are in full support of a member here!!!! Nice one grin grin

5 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by omoiyalayi(m): 9:45pm
Some ladies sha

You know you have a saggy breast and you couldn't wear something that will make those Bobby appealing to the eyes

What did she except?

4 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Onyenna(m): 9:46pm
makydebbie:
Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. shocked You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do. grin

3 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by gentle136(m): 9:46pm
makydebbie:
Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. shocked You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do. grin
makydebbie my eyes are on u, u think I don't no u are gorgeouswink

1 Like

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Doctorfitz(m): 9:46pm
Lols

1 Like

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by navzla(m): 9:47pm
sagging breast turn me off,,!.
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by szen(m): 9:47pm
makydebbie:
Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. shocked You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do. grin


Can you blame the dude? grin who no like beta tin?
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by LOVEGINO(m): 9:48pm
Ruggedy I dey respect u ooo! Pls don't start.
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by cosmatika(m): 9:48pm
I didn't even notice d fallen Olympus at 1st. It was d very ugly manly face dat drew my attention. Wetin makeup dey cover plenty o

3 Likes

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by teresafaith(f): 9:48pm
Ok
Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by harryakand: 9:48pm
Ruggedman actually wants to roll up that booby

1 Like

Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by mui4love(m): 9:49pm
dollyjoy:
Yeah, he like her just the way she is. Go and look for a girl with boobs pointing towards heaven. Omo jati jati.
.Oh Lord of Mercy

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

