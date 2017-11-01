Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel (12275 Views)

Following the backlash the BBNaija contestant received over a photo of her at Marvis's birthday bash, backlash she has since handled, Ruggedman, took to IG to let everyone knows he loves Uriel's body.



He wrote:



@urielmusicstar I looooove your body (her hips na die) n booby the same way the silly people forming haters for the gram do.

They want what you stand for.

They wish they had your spot.

If their hateful words didn't get you where you are today, why think it can bring you down?

Sweet heart let them keep talking. Nobody is talking about them. They are just instagram handles, while you are much more.

As long as you are cool with you "#theirwordsdontmatter "





Fallen booby. Ka Chineke mere ya ebere

You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do. Ruggedman, my eyes are on you.

Nna baby girl a lovurum your body.

fúck! He just fuçkin wanna bôobfuck Uriel

I wish I can lie too but I can't









But people love to talk thou and most of them have worse imperfections.



But people love to talk thou and most of them have worse imperfections. But since the internet give mouth to everyone lol. Ain't him a romantic?

I should give a Fück I think.

wtfCode:

Fallen booby.

Yeah, he like her just the way she is. Go and look for a girl with boobs pointing towards heaven. Omo jati jati.







So Ruggedman is a potential Grandmotherfvcker Men who get aroused by these kind of brezz are totally capable of getting aroused by the brezz of grandmas and greatgrandmas.....

makydebbie:

Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do.

I keep wondering how saying fact translate into hating... I don't like your breast because it's sagged, I'm not hating, it's just my preference.....





next time cover the crap, food I've not eaten since morning because of this

Same with me

Nigerians have issues sha. Funny thing is some of them have worst ones around them. Oshii.

Baby daddy loading...

Poor Ruggedybaba...music don abandon my guy



Ruggedy baba.......kwantinew

makydebbie:

see as ur face n eye resemble d dog own

Guys will help you to fall your breast... They will still be the ones to yab you that your breast is like slippers or like that of their grand mother

dollyjoy:

coughs**clear throat# association of fallen heroes are in full support of a member here!!!! Nice one

Some ladies sha



You know you have a saggy breast and you couldn't wear something that will make those Bobby appealing to the eyes



What did she except?

makydebbie:

Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do.

makydebbie:

makydebbie my eyes are on u, u think I don't no u are gorgeous

Lols

sagging breast turn me off,,!.

makydebbie:

Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do.



Can you blame the dude? who no like beta tin?

Ruggedy I dey respect u ooo! Pls don't start.

zoho23:

Ruggedman is again making it known he's got major lov e for Uriel.



Following the backlash the BBNaija contestant received over a photo of her at Marvis's birthday bash, backlash she has since handled, Ruggedman, took to IG to let everyone knows he loves Uriel's body.



I didn't even notice d fallen Olympus at 1st. It was d very ugly manly face dat drew my attention. Wetin makeup dey cover plenty o

Ok

Ruggedman actually wants to roll up that booby