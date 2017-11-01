₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by zoho23(f): 6:14pm
Ruggedman is again making it known he's got major lov e for Uriel.
Following the backlash the BBNaija contestant received over a photo of her at Marvis's birthday bash, backlash she has since handled, Ruggedman, took to IG to let everyone knows he loves Uriel's body.
He wrote:
@urielmusicstar I looooove your body (her hips na die) n booby the same way the silly people forming haters for the gram do.
More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/11/i-love-your-body-ruggedman-to-uriel.html
2 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by zoho23(f): 6:14pm
See More photos Here: http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/11/i-love-your-body-ruggedman-to-uriel.html
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by wtfCode: 6:21pm
Fallen booby. Ka Chineke mere ya ebere
10 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by makydebbie(f): 6:23pm
Ruggedman, my eyes are on you. You think we dinnur know what you're trying to do.
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Jointhemiltons2(m): 6:24pm
Nna baby girl a lovurum your body.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by FvckShiT: 6:25pm
fúck! He just fuçkin wanna bôobfuck Uriel
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by AntiWailer: 6:33pm
I wish I can lie too but I can't
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Rokia2(f): 6:40pm
Ain't him a romantic?
But people love to talk thou and most of them have worse imperfections.
But since the internet give mouth to everyone lol.
1 Like
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by naijaboiy: 8:43pm
I should give a Fück I think.
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by dollyjoy(f): 8:46pm
wtfCode:Yeah, he like her just the way she is. Go and look for a girl with boobs pointing towards heaven. Omo jati jati.
11 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by buygala(m): 9:38pm
Men who get aroused by these kind of brezz are totally capable of getting aroused by the brezz of grandmas and greatgrandmas.....
So Ruggedman is a potential Grandmotherfvcker
8 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Laveda(f): 9:39pm
makydebbie:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by lilmax(m): 9:39pm
I keep wondering how saying fact translate into hating... I don't like your breast because it's sagged, I'm not hating, it's just my preference.....
next time cover the crap, food I've not eaten since morning because of this
3 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:40pm
Same with me
1 Like
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Lawlahdey(f): 9:40pm
Nigerians have issues sha. Funny thing is some of them have worst ones around them. Oshii.
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by unitysheart(m): 9:41pm
Baby daddy loading...
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by nairavsdollars: 9:42pm
Poor Ruggedybaba...music don abandon my guy
1 Like
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Bossontop(m): 9:42pm
Ruggedy baba.......kwantinew
1 Like
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by kenex4ever(m): 9:42pm
makydebbie:see as ur face n eye resemble d dog own
2 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by SmellingAnus(m): 9:45pm
Guys will help you to fall your breast... They will still be the ones to yab you that your breast is like slippers or like that of their grand mother
5 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by dahunsy(m): 9:45pm
dollyjoy:coughs**clear throat# association of fallen heroes are in full support of a member here!!!! Nice one
5 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by omoiyalayi(m): 9:45pm
Some ladies sha
You know you have a saggy breast and you couldn't wear something that will make those Bobby appealing to the eyes
What did she except?
4 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Onyenna(m): 9:46pm
makydebbie:
3 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by gentle136(m): 9:46pm
makydebbie:makydebbie my eyes are on u, u think I don't no u are gorgeous
1 Like
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by Doctorfitz(m): 9:46pm
Lols
1 Like
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by navzla(m): 9:47pm
sagging breast turn me off,,!.
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by szen(m): 9:47pm
makydebbie:
Can you blame the dude? who no like beta tin?
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by LOVEGINO(m): 9:48pm
Ruggedy I dey respect u ooo! Pls don't start.
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by cosmatika(m): 9:48pm
zoho23:I didn't even notice d fallen Olympus at 1st. It was d very ugly manly face dat drew my attention. Wetin makeup dey cover plenty o
3 Likes
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by teresafaith(f): 9:48pm
Ok
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by harryakand: 9:48pm
Ruggedman actually wants to roll up that booby
1 Like
|Re: I Love Your Body - Ruggedman To Uriel by mui4love(m): 9:49pm
dollyjoy:.Oh Lord of Mercy
