|"Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by IamHeWrites: 6:24pm
An Egyptian lawyer has sparked outrage and he revealed he believes women who wear ripped jeans deserved to be raped.
Nabih al-Wahsh was speaking during the Infirad Show, a current affairs talk show in Egypt hosted by Saeid Hasaseen.
Incredibly, Wahsh said it was part of the ‘national duty’ to rape women wearing such garments because they were “inviting men to harass them”.
He also said that his view was even more valid if the jeans were ripped from the back, according to Al Arabiya.
He said: “Girls must respect themselves so others respect them.
“Protecting morals is more important than protecting borders.”
Brave female guests on the show attempting to fight back against Wahsh’s views after being outraged by his comments.
The debate was aired on October 19 on the Al-Assema satellite channel as guests discussed the country’s draft law fighting prostitution and debauchery.
Maya Mursi, Head of the National Council for Women’s Rights said the comments were a “flagrant call” for rape and violate ‘everything in the Egyptian constitution.
The council has now filed a complaint about the statement to the Supreme Council for Media Regulation.
But despite the backlash, Wahsh has refused to back down, and has even released an updated statement to another media website where he said
‘his daughter would also deserve that [rape, sexual harassment] if she decided to wear jeans that are ripped from the back’.
Wahsh’s damaging comments come as a recent #MeToo campaign has taken over social media.
Women around the world are sharing the two simple words on social media to show the true scale of sexual assault.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/part-of-national-duty-to-rape-women-who.html
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by SmellingAnus(m): 6:25pm
Lol... By the way... Post the source of this your information...
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Headlesschicken(m): 6:27pm
Yeye blogger,show us wia it was written...
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by FvckShiT: 6:28pm
Damn! That ßitch fuçkin sexy
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by IamHeWrites: 6:33pm
SmellingAnus:
Modified check the link has been attached
Headlesschicken
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:34pm
An Egyptian lawyer has sparked outrage and he revealed he believes women who wear ripped jeans deserved to be raped
it just a suggestion, case closed
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by ibkayee(f): 6:41pm
Only seen two websites reporting this and one of them was a personal Facebook account, don't think it's true
In other news, that girl's body is foine woo
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by IamHeWrites: 6:47pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by CaptainJeffry: 6:50pm
Of course yes but please limit it to only Muslim countries.
Ndi iberibe.
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Pacesetter123(m): 7:13pm
You don't mean it!!!
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by lucky999: 7:16pm
if dey do this one for Naija only God knows what will happen
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by SmellingAnus(m): 7:56pm
IamHeWrites:good
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by barbiecue(f): 8:20pm
Dis man is sick
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Ladyjumong(f): 8:51pm
Wetin man no go hear
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Daeylar(f): 10:05pm
Another deranged animal that sees women as nothing more than slaves,
Slaves that should be told how to act and if they don't comply, should be punished in any way they deem fit.
Yet tomorrow some people will still act like the girl child is the problem .
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by oshe11(m): 10:06pm
Lol
That One dolé...
Bia, whr is....
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by enemyofprogress: 10:06pm
Lobatan.
Oyinda1599 no wear dat cloth go Egypt o
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by tintingz(m): 10:07pm
If we have this kind of lawyer in Nigeria, he will be sentence to jail for 150 years.
Thank goodness we don't have dressing code in Nigeria, there is no law stating how to dress.
And the funniest and saddest thing is women covering up are also raped daily by perverted Beast.
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Odingo1: 10:07pm
muslims and nyash things,nawaa oooo
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Titto93(m): 10:07pm
This is laughable.
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Afritop(m): 10:08pm
Women don suffer. but what will this profvsay about that SYMBA of a girl thatvpose with Dbanj
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by TeleboiZ005(m): 10:08pm
VERY FUNNY
A compound f00l lawyer Llke him
Can u c mhe
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by caesaraba(m): 10:09pm
There's a big reset coming.
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Edonojie007(m): 10:09pm
I Think This Man,is Making A Very Powerful Point,just That Feminist are Too Daft To See The Truth Of What This Man Is Trying To Dig Out. STOP DRESSING LIKE MAD GIRLS,period!
The Man Sick of Konji,you Are Causing Him Problem.
And Most Times,these Demonic Devilish Girls,knows Their Dressings Are Causing Problems,yet They Keep On Saying Hypocritically; "Not By The Outward But Inside",rubbish.
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by Aldebaran(m): 10:10pm
1)That statement is wrong,especially from a lawyer....
2)No sane human wears a ripped jeans
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by alexistaiwo: 10:11pm
I am not surprised.
It is what their religion called Islam teaches them to do
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by klassykute(m): 10:12pm
M traveling to Egypt abeg
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by QueenOfNepal: 10:12pm
Their religion relegates women so I'm not surprised.
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by hokafor(m): 10:13pm
Hmm speechless, but this is atom of sense in every non sense
|Re: "Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans Deserve To Be Raped” - Egyptian Lawyer by klassykute(m): 10:13pm
IamHeWrites:lwkmd
