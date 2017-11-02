₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by Automotive1(m): 8:06pm On Nov 01
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSG27EGn-k0
Hennessey Performance revealed a replacement for its ultra-limited Venom GT today at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, the Venom F5. It's a bespoke, 1600-horsepower twin-turbo V8-powered hypercar.
Named after a particularly destructive breed of tornado,the car is hoping to achieve speeds of a similar nature, with Hennessy teasing that the car could be the first to ever travel 300mph. Watch out Bugatti.
A teaser image released by the American tuning house showed the hypercar next to a sign that says “SPEED LIMIT 300MPH.”
Unlike the 270 mph Lotus Elise-based Venom GT, the F5 is built on a completely bespoke chassis, and uses a brand new 7.4-liter aluminum V8 with two turbochargers attached. Power has increased 356 horsepower to 1600, while torque has been increased to 1300 lb.-ft.
The F5's new streamlined design and flat floor are enough to generate a slippery 0.33 drag coefficient, 0.11 less than the GT. Power is sent to the rear wheels via either a single-clutch seven-speed paddle-shift transmission or an unspecified manual gearbox. A GPS-based traction control system will also be included.
As for tires,F5 will use Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s to do the job.Hennessey claims that because the F5 is so light compared to the Chiron, it won't face the same tire load issues the Bugatti does.
There haven't been any real performance tests yet, but Hennessey predicts the F5 will do 0-186 mph in under 10 seconds, 0-249 mph in under 20 seconds, and hit a top speed of 301 mph. For reference, the Koenigsegg Agera RS does the 0-249 run in just under 27 seconds. This car will be incredibly quick.
To buy one of the 24 Venom F5s being produced, you have to apply and have John Hennessey himself approve you for the purchase. Pricing starts at $1.6 million(N568,000,000), while up to $600,000 of yet-to-be specified options are available. Deliveries start early 2019
Currently the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition holds the official world record for the fastest car at 258mph, which Hennessy aims to break.
Source: https://autojosh.com/hennessy-unveils-new-venom-f5-1st-road-car-hit-300mph/
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by HungerBAD: 8:07pm On Nov 01
Not fair.
Am I the only one that clicked on the story to see the shape of the new Hennessey bottle?
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by decatalyst(m): 8:30pm On Nov 01
I hope taking a Jonny Walker in this wouldn't cause explosion?
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by AdeizaPrime(m): 6:31am
To buy car Sef you must apply?
This bar is based on the McLaren P1, look at the rear.
But bloody hell the specs are epic, can't wait to drive it.....in ps4
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by Titto93(m): 6:33am
Speed is not the ultimate need of a car.
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by autotrader014(m): 6:33am
HungerBAD:
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by jayriginal: 6:34am
HungerBAD:
Yes you are.
Unless you were thinking a bottle could make you run at 300 MPH
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by saracus(f): 6:35am
Hmmmmmmm.... there is God o. when we go get money buy this one?
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by yeyerolling: 6:36am
Insanity. Cars shud not be manufactured to run more dan 120. Accidents go reduce
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by sholajigga(m): 6:39am
saracus:
Well, there are affordable modes of payment for the car.
You can pay with this items;
Two Kidney
Liver
Lungs
Heart
And the car would be yours!
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by Kobicove(m): 6:39am
Nothing spectacular about it's body shell
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by modelmike7(m): 6:42am
Dis one na die!!
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by modelmike7(m): 6:43am
sholajigga:Guess he Wil go and drive it in heaven?! Na wa o!!!
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:52am
The only Hennessey we know is spirit
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by jomoh: 7:08am
Abeg where we dey run go
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by banre(m): 7:13am
early 2019 smh that's if bugatti and jaguar dem don't break d records themselves b4 den
|Re: Hennessy Unveils The New Venom F5,Which Could Be The 1st Road Car To Hit 300mph by sholajigga(m): 7:14am
modelmike7:
Abi
