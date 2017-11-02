







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSG27EGn-k0



Hennessey Performance revealed a replacement for its ultra-limited Venom GT today at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, the Venom F5. It's a bespoke, 1600-horsepower twin-turbo V8-powered hypercar.



Named after a particularly destructive breed of tornado,the car is hoping to achieve speeds of a similar nature, with Hennessy teasing that the car could be the first to ever travel 300mph. Watch out Bugatti.



A teaser image released by the American tuning house showed the hypercar next to a sign that says “SPEED LIMIT 300MPH.”









Unlike the 270 mph Lotus Elise-based Venom GT, the F5 is built on a completely bespoke chassis, and uses a brand new 7.4-liter aluminum V8 with two turbochargers attached. Power has increased 356 horsepower to 1600, while torque has been increased to 1300 lb.-ft.



The F5's new streamlined design and flat floor are enough to generate a slippery 0.33 drag coefficient, 0.11 less than the GT. Power is sent to the rear wheels via either a single-clutch seven-speed paddle-shift transmission or an unspecified manual gearbox. A GPS-based traction control system will also be included.



As for tires,F5 will use Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s to do the job.Hennessey claims that because the F5 is so light compared to the Chiron, it won't face the same tire load issues the Bugatti does.



There haven't been any real performance tests yet, but Hennessey predicts the F5 will do 0-186 mph in under 10 seconds, 0-249 mph in under 20 seconds, and hit a top speed of 301 mph. For reference, the Koenigsegg Agera RS does the 0-249 run in just under 27 seconds. This car will be incredibly quick.



To buy one of the 24 Venom F5s being produced, you have to apply and have John Hennessey himself approve you for the purchase. Pricing starts at $1.6 million(N568,000,000), while up to $600,000 of yet-to-be specified options are available. Deliveries start early 2019



Currently the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition holds the official world record for the fastest car at 258mph, which Hennessy aims to break.



Source: https://autojosh.com/hennessy-unveils-new-venom-f5-1st-road-car-hit-300mph/ Hennessey Performance revealed a replacement for its ultra-limited Venom GT today at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, the Venom F5. It's a bespoke, 1600-horsepower twin-turbo V8-powered hypercar.Named after a particularly destructive breed of tornado,the car is hoping to achieve speeds of a similar nature, with Hennessy teasing that the car could be the first to ever travel 300mph. Watch out Bugatti.A teaser image released by the American tuning house showed the hypercar next to a sign that says “Unlike the 270 mph Lotus Elise-based Venom GT, the F5 is built on a completely bespoke chassis, and uses a brand new 7.4-liter aluminum V8 with two turbochargers attached. Power has increased 356 horsepower to 1600, while torque has been increased to 1300 lb.-ft.The F5's new streamlined design and flat floor are enough to generate a slippery 0.33 drag coefficient, 0.11 less than the GT. Power is sent to the rear wheels via either a single-clutch seven-speed paddle-shift transmission or an unspecified manual gearbox. A GPS-based traction control system will also be included.As for tires,F5 will use Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s to do the job.Hennessey claims that because the F5 is so light compared to the Chiron, it won't face the same tire load issues the Bugatti does.There haven't been any real performance tests yet, but Hennessey predicts the F5 will do 0-186 mph in under 10 seconds, 0-249 mph in under 20 seconds, and hit a top speed of 301 mph. For reference, the Koenigsegg Agera RS does the 0-249 run in just under 27 seconds. This car will be incredibly quick.To buy one of the 24 Venom F5s being produced, you have to apply and have John Hennessey himself approve you for the purchase. Pricing starts at $1.6 million(N568,000,000), while up to $600,000 of yet-to-be specified options are available. Deliveries start early 2019Currently the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition holds the official world record for the fastest car at 258mph, which Hennessy aims to break. 2 Likes