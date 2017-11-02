₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by Africacelebcar(m): 8:12pm On Nov 01
www.africacelebcarblog.com
Beautiful interior
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by biacan(f): 8:14pm On Nov 01
Go girl victor has a lot to lose........ when you date rich guys if the relationship doesn't work out you will have to fall on the goodies he bought for you cuppy is a wise girl just like me
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by makydebbie(f): 8:15pm On Nov 01
The fingers tho. How do ladies wash their "towtow" with this kain nails?
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by PenisCaP: 8:21pm On Nov 01
Hmm
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by decatalyst(m): 8:28pm On Nov 01
See her fingers sef...
I guess she doesn't do any washing including her body
6 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by naijaboiy: 8:40pm On Nov 01
Fingers looking like its confused about it’s skin color.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by Taiwo20(m): 9:24pm On Nov 01
makydebbie:
toothbrush or flask wash brush
5 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by barbiecue(f): 9:29pm On Nov 01
Her fingers tho
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by fabulousfortune(m): 11:29pm On Nov 01
makydebbie:Someone might be helping her to wash it
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by LesbianBoy(m): 12:03am
biacan:
You don't know how much these footballers earn that is why you are talking rubbish! This cost of this car is pure water money to victor anichebe, so how has he got a lot to lose? you can only say that if it was his life-savings he used to buy the car for the babe
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by benjamin007: 1:15am
Ride on a car that's not moving
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by ScotFree(m): 2:54am
Hungry girl on ftc. Dating boys for the material things you get....what is the difference between an olosho and a biancan??
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by ScotFree(m): 2:55am
makydebbie:
jesu. You're right sha
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by McBeal10(f): 4:59am
makydebbie:that wan she fit manage but how this one won con manage I jus weak
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by Mynd44: 5:26am
biacan:I really hate this sha. She is a famous DJ, her father is a billionaire but you are talking about her shinning in a car a man bought her like she couldn't have gone to buy it herself if she wanted.
This thing is nonsense, y'all assume women can't earn things, flourish or be without a man's support.
25 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by HeWrites(m): 5:31am
Mynd44:
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by kkko(m): 5:55am
she dey bleach too. kwantinu
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by michael142(m): 5:55am
biacan:
Losing a Scorpio girl is the best thing that ever happen to a man. See all otedola children, na dj cuppy be olosho
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by kkko(m): 5:56am
wetin consign me
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by themonk(m): 5:56am
makydebbie:I wash it for them
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by Kingstel: 5:56am
Robots.
makydebbie:
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by Vince77(m): 5:58am
See hands like roasted plantain.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by bigtt76(f): 5:58am
What is this doing on Frontpage? Maybe it should have been 'DJ Cuppy wearing her pants' na sense! Plenty important threads begging to go to the Frontpage na this trash come up. I give up... The mod here is one of Nigeria's problems
5 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by mokt(m): 5:59am
Need to date a rich girl. Feel jealous they mostly go for rich guys not even average guys.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by NoFavors: 5:59am
How can this BS be the first topic to be moved to FP? Did she appear in the mod's dream?
What a konkobility
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by Fabulouski(m): 6:01am
She the bleach?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by sinceraconcept: 6:02am
these sportsmen are fools,that's why many of them go broke after their career. he bought a girl a girl white Gwagon just for dating her for months which a business would never do. his mother might be in the village suffering like that o. and they would later come to village frying garri with their parents like they're good children. that's their own way of showing love to their parents
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by MVLOX(m): 6:02am
Big gal.. Abeg flex u earn am....
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by raphy(m): 6:07am
makydebbie:
makydebbie:They hav ppp that do all that for them at home. That's why you see her nails like that n her face always fresh. Money good.
Happy new month to you.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by sinceraconcept: 6:07am
Mynd44:do you think she has a tree of money in her backyard? or do you think her father just throws her money just like that? all na packaging. why does she still show off with her father's rolls Royce rather than buy her own if it's that easy? why do children of many rich people still drive their father's flashy cars if they can buy theirs? everybody can't be successful in music like Davido. many Nigerians can easily be deceived by packaging and self-hype
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by mjbaba: 6:08am
That car isn't moving. All the relevant meters like RPM are down
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Rides Clean In Her G Wagons by KingBish(f): 6:08am
Na me suppose drive her G- Wagon before?
2 Likes
