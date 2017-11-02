₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by 36govs: 7:15am
Checkout these amazing Pictures of Tony Elumelu and Former US president Barack Obama , spotted at Obama Summit 2017 ..
Caption ..
Last night with President @barackobama after my panel at the #obamasummit in Chicago #africapitalism #TOEway #TEFforum2017 #TEF2017
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by opuambe(m): 7:16am
See as obama resemble monkey pox
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by adeblow(m): 7:17am
Wow
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by raker300: 7:20am
Two great men...
Can’t help but compare obama to GEJ..
Most Americans voted trump out of hate for Obama
Most Nigerians voted Buhari out of hate for GEJ..
Now these people are both suffering
What does that tell you?..
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by FortifiedCity: 7:20am
Uncle Tony, Obama can be a snake, please be wary of him.
I am a Trumpite.
Say no to unnatural Obama and his stooge Hillary
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by FortifiedCity: 7:23am
raker300:I disagree with you Bros. Obama's exit was the handiwork of God.
If his stooge had won, the whole cause of human interaction would have been tumbled in America especially in relation to Sex.
But no matter what, Good will always conquer evil. Trump is a lesser evil
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by SmellingAnus(m): 7:25am
Nigeria... A country of selfies... Nice selfie anyway...
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by cutefergiee(m): 9:54am
NICE ONE TONY...
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by iamJ(m): 9:55am
make I no just talk
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by ALOWONLE419(m): 9:55am
OBAMA IS NOT A GOOD MUSLIM. HES GAY
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by lonelydora(m): 9:55am
You guys should stop going to IG to lift people's pictures. I knew this will come here this morning
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by NotNairalandi(m): 9:55am
Oga Tony, you follow us de do photoshop also .....shiooo
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Sanctus1: 9:55am
opuambe:
o boy your mouth dy smell pass your yarsh
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by FvckShiT: 9:56am
And so fuçkin what?
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by jstbeinhonest: 9:56am
FortifiedCity:
Hillary CLINTON stooge to Obama? LOL
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by jagabanlewis(m): 9:56am
Watin we wn cum use d pics do?
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by NotNairalandi(m): 9:56am
raker300:bro you no know book?...who told you obama contested with Trumph
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by deariekay(m): 9:57am
raker300:
Be smart when talking, are u a Nigerian at all?
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by mmsen: 9:58am
raker300:
That human beings are stupid and can't appreciate good until something terrible happens.
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by itiswellandwell: 9:58am
Nice one
Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Tecno66: 9:59am
opuambe:No jealous am o. Na fine man.
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Kobicove(m): 9:59am
NotNairalandi:
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by autotrader014(m): 10:00am
Isiokay
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by OldBeer: 10:00am
FortifiedCity:Why dont you worry about your own developed and prosperous country whose leaders are selected by almighty God?
Thank God the whole world can see how good has conquered evil in Nigeria.
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Olukat(m): 10:00am
FortifiedCity:
Obama had his two tern as the President of United States
However, you need to study about the Clintons more.
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:00am
Goals, Airforce1 come and see this
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by BigIyanga: 10:02am
FortifiedCity:Naija always claiming to know God better than every other person, but very devilish in action like Lucifer.
Naija is religious country peopled by ungodly citizens!!
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by nairavsdollars: 10:02am
Elumelu, come and contest for president and change this country for good. Enough of taking pictures upandan
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by multicash: 10:02am
Okay
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by zenmaster: 10:03am
raker300:cc oladeebo, danladi7, alcatraz005, omenka, omenkalives, tsdarkside
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Zdoh(m): 10:03am
Great men....
|Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Mysselff2: 10:04am
opuambe:
Obama has no value. I would rather take a selfie with Mugabe than with that arse called Barack Hussein Osama Bin Obama
Now Obama is seeking to use made men like Tony Elumelu to get relevance ,only Tony doesn't realize
I wonder why this same anti nature and anti God goat called Obama was not available for selfies with Tony or any other Nigerian all through the 8 disastrous years he was unfortunately the president of the USA ??
