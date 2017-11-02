₦airaland Forum

Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by 36govs: 7:15am
Checkout these amazing Pictures of Tony Elumelu and Former US president Barack Obama  , spotted at Obama Summit 2017 ..

 Caption .. 

 
Last night with President @barackobama after my panel at the #obamasummit in Chicago #africapitalism #TOEway #TEFforum2017 #TEF2017

Via ; http://www.viviangist.ng/tony-elumelu-shares-new-selfie-with-barack-obama/

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by opuambe(m): 7:16am
See as obama resemble monkey pox

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by adeblow(m): 7:17am
Wow
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by raker300: 7:20am
Two great men...

Can’t help but compare obama to GEJ..

Most Americans voted trump out of hate for Obama

Most Nigerians voted Buhari out of hate for GEJ..

Now these people are both suffering

What does that tell you?..

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by FortifiedCity: 7:20am
Uncle Tony, Obama can be a snake, please be wary of him.

I am a Trumpite.

Say no to unnatural Obama and his stooge Hillary

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by FortifiedCity: 7:23am
raker300:
Two great men...

Can’t help but compare obama to GEJ..

Most Americans voted trump out of hate for Obama

Most Nigerians voted Buhari out of hate for GEJ..

Now these people are both suffering

What does that tell you?..
I disagree with you Bros. Obama's exit was the handiwork of God.

If his stooge had won, the whole cause of human interaction would have been tumbled in America especially in relation to Sex.

But no matter what, Good will always conquer evil. Trump is a lesser evil

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by SmellingAnus(m): 7:25am
Nigeria... A country of selfies... Nice selfie anyway...
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by cutefergiee(m): 9:54am
NICE ONE TONY...

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by iamJ(m): 9:55am
make I no just talk
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by ALOWONLE419(m): 9:55am
OBAMA IS NOT A GOOD MUSLIM. HES GAY angry

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by lonelydora(m): 9:55am
You guys should stop going to IG to lift people's pictures. I knew this will come here this morning
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by NotNairalandi(m): 9:55am
Oga Tony, you follow us de do photoshop also shocked.....shiooo shocked
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Sanctus1: 9:55am
opuambe:
See as obama resemble monkey pox

o boy your mouth dy smell pass your yarsh

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by FvckShiT: 9:56am
And so fuçkin what? undecided
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by jstbeinhonest: 9:56am
FortifiedCity:
I disagree with you Bros. Obama's exit was the handiwork of God.

If his stooge had won, the whole cause of human interaction would have been tumbled in America especially in relation to Sex.

But no matter what, Good will always conquer evil. Trump is a lesser evil

Hillary CLINTON stooge to Obama? LOL
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by jagabanlewis(m): 9:56am
Watin we wn cum use d pics do?
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by NotNairalandi(m): 9:56am
raker300:
Two great men...

Can’t help but compare obama to GEJ..

Most Americans voted trump out of hate for Obama

Most Nigerians voted Buhari out of hate for GEJ..

Now these people are both suffering

What does that tell you?..
bro you no know book?...who told you obama contested with Trumph shocked
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by deariekay(m): 9:57am
raker300:
Two great men...

Can’t help but compare obama to GEJ..

Most Americans voted trump out of hate for Obama

Most Nigerians voted Buhari out of hate for GEJ..

Now these people are both suffering

What does that tell you?..

Be smart when talking, are u a Nigerian at all?

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by mmsen: 9:58am
raker300:
Two great men...

Can’t help but compare obama to GEJ..

Most Americans voted trump out of hate for Obama

Most Nigerians voted Buhari out of hate for GEJ..

Now these people are both suffering

What does that tell you?..

That human beings are stupid and can't appreciate good until something terrible happens.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by itiswellandwell: 9:58am
Nice one

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Tecno66: 9:59am
opuambe:
See as obama resemble monkey pox
No jealous am o. Na fine man.

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Kobicove(m): 9:59am
NotNairalandi:
bro you no know book?...who told you obama contested with Trumph

grin
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by autotrader014(m): 10:00am
Isiokay
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by OldBeer: 10:00am
FortifiedCity:
I disagree with you Bros. Obama's exit was the handiwork of God.

If his stooge had won, the whole cause of human interaction would have been tumbled in America especially in relation to Sex.

But no matter what, Good will always conquer evil. Trump is a lesser evil
Why dont you worry about your own developed and prosperous country whose leaders are selected by almighty God?
Thank God the whole world can see how good has conquered evil in Nigeria.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Olukat(m): 10:00am
FortifiedCity:
I disagree with you Bros. Obama's exit was the handiwork of God.

If his stooge had won, the whole cause of human interaction would have been tumbled in America especially in relation to Sex.

But no matter what, Good will always conquer evil. Trump is a lesser evil

Obama had his two tern as the President of United States
However, you need to study about the Clintons more.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:00am
Goals, Airforce1 come and see this
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by BigIyanga: 10:02am
FortifiedCity:
I disagree with you Bros. Obama's exit was the handiwork of God.

If his stooge had won, the whole cause of human interaction would have been tumbled in America especially in relation to Sex.

But no matter what, Good will always conquer evil. Trump is a lesser evil
Naija always claiming to know God better than every other person, but very devilish in action like Lucifer.
Naija is religious country peopled by ungodly citizens!!
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by nairavsdollars: 10:02am
Elumelu, come and contest for president and change this country for good. Enough of taking pictures upandan
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by multicash: 10:02am
Okay

Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by zenmaster: 10:03am
raker300:
Two great men...

Can’t help but compare obama to GEJ..

Most Americans voted trump out of hate for Obama

Most Nigerians voted Buhari out of hate for GEJ..

Now these people are both suffering

What does that tell you?..
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Zdoh(m): 10:03am
Great men....
Re: Tony Elumelu And Barack Obama Pictured In Chicago by Mysselff2: 10:04am
opuambe:
See as obama resemble monkey pox

Obama has no value. I would rather take a selfie with Mugabe than with that arse called Barack Hussein Osama Bin Obama

Now Obama is seeking to use made men like Tony Elumelu to get relevance ,only Tony doesn't realize tongue tongue

I wonder why this same anti nature and anti God goat called Obama was not available for selfies with Tony or any other Nigerian all through the 8 disastrous years he was unfortunately the president of the USA ??

