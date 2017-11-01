₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,302 members, 3,888,311 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 10:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) (3090 Views)
Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary / Jamil Balogun Celebrates His 2nd Birthday, Goes All Gucci In Birthday Photoshoot / Beyonce Rocks Ankara Ensemble As She Steps Out Wit Jay Z(Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by VastFinder: 7:33am
Media personality Toke Makinwa has started the countdown to her 33rd birthday and has been stepping out in style all week. The author stylishly stepped out in an all Gucci ensemble - which she paired with a Chloe Nile purse, for a magazine event and GT fashion cocktail yesterday evening. More photos below.
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/toke-makinwa-steps-rocking-gucci-ensemble-lagos-event-photos/
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by olagbemi118(m): 7:48am
shes nt even fine self
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:04am
Miss Hushpuppi
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by Chukason1(m): 10:04am
Igbo women are beautiful
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by bamite(m): 10:04am
only lala viewing.. ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:04am
Is this not the celebrity that said her former boyfriend, one Maje Ayida infected her with HIV?
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by Khonvicted(m): 10:04am
Auntie Hushpuppi
All these "Notice me" girls sha !!
It seems like "dark skinned girls" are now on extinction .. All of dem are now Bobrisky
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by kay29000(m): 10:04am
Hmm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 10:05am
i still remember when this gurl was disturbing me seriously for se x...
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by olade82: 10:05am
Another random chick
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by adefemi59: 10:06am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by alongeyink(m): 10:06am
Toke is 33yrs ? unbelievable. After growing gray hair everywhere ...OK
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by naijamafioso: 10:06am
ok o!
contact my signature for making free bitcoins.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 10:06am
nairavsdollars:awwww
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by wonlasewonimi: 10:06am
Ears like dstv dish
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by safarigirl(f): 10:07am
Look at how dark her feet are...and no, that level of darkness cannot be achieved by lighting or camera angle
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by abiolag(m): 10:07am
she suppose marry Hushpuppi
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by chynie: 10:07am
this woman always looking different in all her pics
most times I don't recognize is her
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by Olukat(m): 10:07am
Gucci madness have engulf Nigeria
I wonder how Italians and other people look at us.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by binsanni(m): 10:08am
mitchew, where that lala dey self
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by Hushpuppi: 10:10am
Khonvicted:
What did i do?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by Phonefanatic: 10:18am
Hushpupi should come and verify this thing before I comment.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Wears An All Gucci Ensemble For Lagos Event (photos) by Khonvicted(m): 10:19am
Hushpuppi:
No vex ... Izz just play
(0) (Reply)
50cent Is A Big Lair! / How Tall Are Our Nigerian Celebrities? / Aki Returns From Honeymoon In Abu Dhabi, Plans Valentine In America
Viewing this topic: kumbalo(m), olumario(m), obusuch(m), Sadeik, mcfestgee, scribble, machine0808, bamix95(m), Felixalex(m), SonOfmercy007, freeman95(m), shfizle(m), ZikN, SIRTAYLOR(m), Waxus, krazyeagle(m), babs2aroks, diego2015(m), pejuakinab, Original015, xreal, becksdinho, chibuezeokoro, itopat007, twingidd(m), Maltaleeza(f), baromontesquie, Ayoolanairaland, FortuneLovely, TeleboiZ005(m), Xcelinteriors(f), Mavin1, soronzo, quiverfull(m), Merriman, Tobbylohlah, Infajay(m), ejifranks(m), zelaws, sotall(m), BCISLTD, OfficialUncle, 1oba, idu1(m), Sheungbengar, ZUBzero18(m), Flingtonjames(m), cyndy1000(f), Isoko1stSon(m), ElPadrino33, laurenziz6(m), Paparazy247, rims4emmy(m), Jayetiti(m), purplelady, fabulous0706, dkam, holluwai(m), lexyman(m), jayloms, Timex139(m), sukkot, derommyvent, cescky(m), Chizzyjoyce(f), dorange(m), frenzydilz(m), adeluk2000, So4baba(m), kambili999(f), josielewa(m), 36STATES, uptimum123(m), jumboo, switstiv(m), Olabamijie(m), Etenco, ghiloman28, iroko212, toyejohnson(m), odigilimorrison(m), Rawlings120(m), Deeldorado, JoyAda1234(f), olivegirl(f), hassrash(m), Gentlebabs(m), FireRain, Dhee2, Charity05(f), miller0093(m), Och77(m), Mannygoulding(m), cymontempler, wonyi, Olalan(m), Syphax(m), buddie2k3(m), Dokitadotun, Abjpikin, preciousanthony(f), wykcool(m) and 202 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10