She fell and injured her leg last year. The injury healed but afterwards the leg started decaying now it has spread to the other leg in the same position.

The doctors at the general hospital has run series of tests including diabetes which they confirmed her blood sugar is okay.

We haven't seen anything like this before.

Please can someone help with a drug that can help.

She has been on antibiotics and other drugs ever since. 1 Like

Take her to a teaching hospital,let her see a dermatologist. 8 Likes

this one na flashing...... na confirm based on the look and what you wrote... 3 Likes

Village people at work 2 Likes

As you seek treatment for mom.....

I pray that the good Lord make her healthy and make her to be in good health and wealth.

It shall be well with her in Jesus name.

The special blood of Jesus will wash her clean.

Rise up, it is well. 84 Likes 2 Shares

This is serious. May God help her. 2 Likes

This is serious o! You guys should try the church alongside Hospitals too. 7 Likes

Taiwo20:

this one na flashing...... na confirm based on the look and what you wrote... what is flashing m? what is flashing m? 1 Like

ThuGnificenX:

@lalasticlala

@mods

@mynd44 my dear go for native.dont toy with it by going from one doc to the other.its beyond them.believe me they won't find anything as u stated. my dear go for native.dont toy with it by going from one doc to the other.its beyond them.believe me they won't find anything as u stated. 6 Likes

ThuGnificenX:

what is flashing m?

Juju things Juju things 1 Like

looks like a reaction. A dermatologist will know better.

Maybe she myt ve trampled on JUJU that wasn't meant for her, this kinda thing happened to ma granddad, after strong prayers nd deliverance he recovered. I pray she gets Devine healing. 1 Like

ThuGnificenX:

This is spiritual. Seek God for healing. She will be healed and cleansed in Jesus name...... Amen This is spiritual. Seek God for healing. She will be healed and cleansed in Jesus name...... Amen 4 Likes

Broda dz 1 is strng. . . .b4 u knw kip runin series of test til it get worst. dy nyt be more to it dat meetz d medical. tak her to chch also try herbal doc...[nt juju o] nt al sickness nids medical atentn.

sinaj:

This is serious o! You guys should try the church alongside Hospitals too.

Church kee?Church is out of it..is a church an hospital?carry her go better hospital and she will be healed not church..Church koo,mosque nii Church kee?Church is out of it..is a church an hospital?carry her go better hospital and she will be healed not church..Church koo,mosque nii 2 Likes

Try native...

Has she run a scan on both legs?

God will fortify your family with wisdom to go through this difficult time 1 Like

Scabies (Psoroptes, Sarcoptes, Demodex)

Filariasis (Lymphatic)... Wuchereria bankrofti, Brugia malayi 1 Like

cytell56:





This is spiritual. Seek God for healing. She will be healed and cleansed in Jesus name...... Amen Must every thing be spiritual? There is a medical explanation for everything. leave spirits alone. Must every thing be spiritual?There is a medical explanation for everything. leave spirits alone. 1 Like

After broken leg does she undergo POP casting ?





if yes cool your mind and visit traditional bone setters.

Choi. Make i no hear 'go to church' again.

Bro carry your mum to the hospital. Let qualified doctors take care of her, not your pastor.

That's God's gift to the doctors, to cure people.

And don't forget to pray for her. That shii looks painful though...damn



2 Likes

modelmike7:

As you seek treatment for mom.....

I pray that the good Lord make her healthy and make her to be good health and wealth.

It shall be well with her in Jesus name.

The special blood of Jesus will wash her clean.

Rise up, it is well.

Shut up already. Shut up already. 1 Like

modelmike7:

As you seek treatment for mom.....

I pray that the good Lord make her healthy and make her to be good health and wealth.

It shall be well with her in Jesus name.

The special blood of Jesus will wash her clean.

Rise up, it is well.

AMEN. AMEN. 2 Likes

she is diabetic?

Go traditional, this no case for any doctor

Eyah sorry o. Why dont u go on these medical websites and post the pictures on their blog, maybe a doctor can diagnose it. Try webmd. You can google "ask a doctor free", send it to all d websites dt come up.

ThuGnificenX:

If you don't seek proper medical intervention immediately, both legs might be amputated... If you don't seek proper medical intervention immediately, both legs might be amputated... 1 Like

Awón Ayé

PRAY AND TREAT



God will heal her......... Amen

Looks like a flesh eating bacteria to me. 1 Like