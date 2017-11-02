₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,408 members, 3,888,657 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 01:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection (9847 Views)
What Is This Infection Called? / Buhari: Much Ado About Ear Infection(photo)-Prof. Ibekwe / What's This? What Appeared On My Mother's Hands (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by ThuGnificenX: 7:59am
She fell and injured her leg last year. The injury healed but afterwards the leg started decaying now it has spread to the other leg in the same position.
The doctors at the general hospital has run series of tests including diabetes which they confirmed her blood sugar is okay.
We haven't seen anything like this before.
Please can someone help with a drug that can help.
She has been on antibiotics and other drugs ever since.
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by thorpido(m): 8:05am
Take her to a teaching hospital,let her see a dermatologist.
8 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by Taiwo20(m): 8:05am
this one na flashing...... na confirm based on the look and what you wrote...
3 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by pinkbae(f): 8:08am
Village people at work
2 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by modelmike7(m): 8:10am
As you seek treatment for mom.....
I pray that the good Lord make her healthy and make her to be in good health and wealth.
It shall be well with her in Jesus name.
The special blood of Jesus will wash her clean.
Rise up, it is well.
84 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by madridguy(m): 8:13am
This is serious. May God help her.
2 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by sinaj(f): 8:19am
This is serious o! You guys should try the church alongside Hospitals too.
7 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by ThuGnificenX: 9:38am
Taiwo20:what is flashing m?
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by successking401(m): 10:10am
ThuGnificenX:my dear go for native.dont toy with it by going from one doc to the other.its beyond them.believe me they won't find anything as u stated.
6 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by Taiwo20(m): 11:56am
ThuGnificenX:
Juju things
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by SecondEva: 12:14pm
looks like a reaction. A dermatologist will know better.
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by Mckandre(m): 12:14pm
Maybe she myt ve trampled on JUJU that wasn't meant for her, this kinda thing happened to ma granddad, after strong prayers nd deliverance he recovered. I pray she gets Devine healing.
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by cytell56: 12:15pm
ThuGnificenX:
This is spiritual. Seek God for healing. She will be healed and cleansed in Jesus name...... Amen
4 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by Flexy2vybes(m): 12:15pm
Broda dz 1 is strng. . . .b4 u knw kip runin series of test til it get worst. dy nyt be more to it dat meetz d medical. tak her to chch also try herbal doc...[nt juju o] nt al sickness nids medical atentn.
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by happney65: 12:15pm
sinaj:
Church kee?Church is out of it..is a church an hospital?carry her go better hospital and she will be healed not church..Church koo,mosque nii
2 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by harjiyoung(m): 12:15pm
Try native...
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by Lexusgs430: 12:15pm
Has she run a scan on both legs?
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by bugidon(m): 12:15pm
God will fortify your family with wisdom to go through this difficult time
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by YourWife(f): 12:15pm
Scabies (Psoroptes, Sarcoptes, Demodex)
Filariasis (Lymphatic)... Wuchereria bankrofti, Brugia malayi
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by SecondEva: 12:15pm
cytell56:Must every thing be spiritual? There is a medical explanation for everything. leave spirits alone.
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by Badtman(m): 12:16pm
After broken leg does she undergo POP casting ?
if yes cool your mind and visit traditional bone setters.
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by PotatoSalad(m): 12:16pm
Choi. Make i no hear 'go to church' again.
Bro carry your mum to the hospital. Let qualified doctors take care of her, not your pastor.
That's God's gift to the doctors, to cure people.
And don't forget to pray for her. That shii looks painful though...damn
2 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by AlfaSeltzer(m): 12:16pm
modelmike7:
Shut up already.
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 12:16pm
modelmike7:
AMEN.
2 Likes
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by yaqq: 12:17pm
she is diabetic?
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by baski92(m): 12:17pm
Go traditional, this no case for any doctor
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by janellemonae: 12:17pm
Eyah sorry o. Why dont u go on these medical websites and post the pictures on their blog, maybe a doctor can diagnose it. Try webmd. You can google "ask a doctor free", send it to all d websites dt come up.
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by Lexusgs430: 12:17pm
ThuGnificenX:
If you don't seek proper medical intervention immediately, both legs might be amputated...
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by johncreek: 12:17pm
Awón Ayé
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by dipsin999(m): 12:18pm
PRAY AND TREAT
God will heal her......... Amen
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by NPComplete: 12:18pm
Looks like a flesh eating bacteria to me.
1 Like
|Re: Help My Mother Diagnose This Infection by Oblongata: 12:18pm
Na hot prayer be the drug
How Much Does Laser Hair Removal Cost? / HEALTH And Fitness For The Living - Realistic Weight Loss Tips / Medical Referrals At Your Finger Tips
Viewing this topic: Nayolex(m), Timsilver(m), Yuneehk(f), goksman2(m), jyem(m), Ebony2390, QueenBeeQBQ, hakeem68(m), saucespecies, dtechbaze(m), Olanrewaju010, iamboody(m), amber222(f), Yameater(f), ashjamu(f), lukasa, kommy27(f), made2fit(f), mrsough(m), apomo, juman(m), domesifa(m), jelove(f), Prinxxdave(m), dapachez, emvicks2(m), koolaid87, deardevil, ebikay, ishua, repent4christ, crate(m), docyomex, bashimam(m), academicjosh(m), condralbede(m), hesilo(m), niphemey, aAK1(m), mayor2013, ozuru(m), Profitcost, Student125(m), arithcom(m), tinnymerit(m), HealthWealthy(m), Akin1212(m), wuraolagold(f), slimmaintenance(m), Drienzia, Edenoscar2(m), khristology(m), IneedSugarMumy1(m), vicbef1000, Propertydealng, ajoskele(m), chimauga(m), mosegifted, Anonymous1900, Kairakamsi(f), uyiekpenm(m), blackcookie(m), Elnuk34(m), DzTzl(f), Queenlovely(f), Sungba(m), Tedassie(m), daewoorazer(m), Lilyomi2, hero01(m), lawrenzoo, NevetsIbot, zos007(m), dan55, Otenestbestyaho(f), joseo, noobhagas, iyajiAdoga2017, oluwatmah(f), alex406(m), burberryice(f), praisehim(m), Oyemayor, Ammie2K17, Dream2(m), 46arcadez(m), Nkeiruka2015(f), Yoshy, Timmy85 and 139 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20