|Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 9:00am
CEO YAGI Records , Lil kesh is back with dope jam titled ”RORA’ . The song was produced by the one and only YounG John. Listen and share your humble thought.
Cc; Lalasticlala
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/02/lil-kesh-rora-prod-young-john/
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by talk2saintify(m): 9:41am
OK
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by 2chainzz(m): 9:41am
Another noise as usual.
2 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by lonelydora(m): 9:41am
Ok
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by Babs015(m): 9:42am
Nice one... Lil...
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by Antoeni(m): 9:42am
Ok well-done
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by Jayphet: 9:43am
Him don come back from deportation
2 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by TheManOfTheYear: 9:43am
New noise to download
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by makimberlly01(f): 9:44am
Just tell me this isn't making FP
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by deraluv(m): 9:44am
Team #fela #wizkid #phyno #tecno
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by joshing(m): 9:44am
Just here to read comments
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by GENT95(m): 9:44am
No be this same guy talk say he done leave music?
Deportee in the making
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by pepemendy(m): 9:44am
F
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by Antoeni(m): 9:45am
Who is ur daddy
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by biggerboyc(m): 9:47am
The guy said sometime ago that he is now a business man
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by TruePass(m): 9:47am
Another rubbish from d rubbish master.
Geta away mehn...
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by bobofellaini(m): 9:49am
I thought this boy said he's off music business.
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by kay29000(m): 9:51am
Okay. Let me give it a listen.
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by agatath16: 9:52am
Hummm. No message in that song....... Alariwo Mr noise maker.
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by Tension532: 10:03am
i hope he tell us the reasin why he was deported in this noisy track
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by sunshineV(m): 10:09am
Noise maker is going on
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by rolu: 10:11am
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by shadrach77: 10:12am
Noise as usual. How did this guy blow sef ? And Young Jonn is losing his touch. His beats are becoming wacky
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by aonag: 10:12am
still wondering how this guy made it to limelight!
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by SuperSuave(m): 10:13am
2chainzz:we like am like that
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by naijamafioso: 10:13am
Nice one
Nice one
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Rora" (audio) by rattlesnake(m): 10:15am
deportation song
