Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by AnonymousIP: 10:13am
As shared On Twitter By The Vice President Of Nigeria ... Caption ..
Discussed Financial inclusion and more when I received Queen Maxima of the Netherlands yesterday.
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by biacan(f): 10:16am
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by sunshineV(m): 10:16am
Which wan b receive? She b award
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Amarabae(f): 10:20am
White people and Simplicity.
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by PointB: 10:22am
Smart woman, she at least choose to meet someone whose head is still turned on. Wonder what kind of conversation she would have been having had she met with the Corruption-In-Chief himself!
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Bari22(m): 10:24am
God bless Buhari government
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by classicdessy(m): 10:59am
What comes to your mind when you perceive the aroma of a delicious soup and its not lunch hour yet?
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Ibrahim9090: 11:56am
Hmmmm
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Sijo01(f): 11:57am
Keneri bird
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Qsscruz(m): 11:58am
Osibanjo is still the acting president by function..Buhari is a ghost worker..
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Respect55(m): 11:58am
Thank God say no be d dullard she meet so.
B4 oga Presido refer to her as 'the Princess of south Holland'.
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Activeman391(m): 11:59am
Osinbajo is economically sound, he sure knows his job
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by OboOlora(f): 11:59am
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by asawanathegreat(m): 12:00pm
What are they discussing?
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:00pm
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by fellowman: 12:01pm
why are they not meeting buhari?
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Kendroid: 12:03pm
asawanathegreat:The failures of APC
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Kendroid: 12:03pm
Activeman391:
Except the fact he's working under the wrong BOSS
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Kendroid: 12:05pm
classicdessy:my Village people at it again.., especially if ayam at work
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by nnokwa042(m): 12:06pm
This why I love oyibo people, do u know this lady is from Argentina? Married to Holland future king ,in Nigeria they will tell you she's not from Benin or ile Ife or Onitsha africans still got a along way to go
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Cjrane2: 12:06pm
Activeman391:
If Osinbajo were President or even allowed to function well as Vice President, the Buhari regime would not have been a disaster that it became.
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Assassin101: 12:16pm
and your country is economically downtrodden
Activeman391:
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by ayoxxzbaba(m): 12:18pm
OboOlora:this ur name though, hmmm
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by aaronson(m): 12:26pm
Reading both body language, I can tell osinbanjo was submissive, see how his hands were fused together indicating less powerful and see how the woman was so openly with her body. You would NEVER see an Obama or Trump fusing hands together in the gathering of other world leaders.
It's doesn't mean anything but these things happens subconsciously.
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by 111jideofor: 12:31pm
President and current president is a Sudanese named jubril not Buhari. Stop this lies and deceit please!. Nigeria Is a disgrace to Africa!!. APC Is Evil!.
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Ezigbonmadu: 12:34pm
111jideofor:
This nation is cursed with fools like you. Do us all a favour, kill yourself
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by mofedamijo: 12:34pm
aaronson:your foolishness is legendary,that is a sign of someone very intelligent,calm,listening and reasoning,not like ur trump who has been saying rubbish like forever,the v.p has met more powerful leaders than that lady,so take a cbill pill oga ,u pple compare everybody,re they the same,so u wer expecting the v.p to be jumping,.......phewwwww bullshit
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by careytommy7(m): 12:37pm
Who be this one again?
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by aaronson(m): 12:38pm
mofedamijo:you welcome.
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by bamite(m): 12:39pm
Amarabae:
Chief tribal bigot of nairaland
Re: Osinbajo Receives Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands - Pictures by Mysselff2: 12:43pm
PointB:
I tell you
Her day would have been terribly ruined
