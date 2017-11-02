₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by nwakibie3(m): 10:18am
The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has described ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ appellations commonly used in Nigeria as unconstitutional.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/02/sgf-mustapha-rubbishes-executive-governor-excellency-nomenclatures/
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by Paperwhite(m): 10:24am
Hope he'll not upset the cabal o.
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by Giannakopoulos(f): 10:30am
big man
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by SecondEva: 12:11pm
we hear you.
We are however more concerned about effective discharge of your responsibilities.
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by nairavsdollars: 12:11pm
It is not about title, performance and good governance is key
Akeredolu rejected His Excellency for Arakunrin, yet he is busy commissioning billboards everywhere
Aregbesola rejected His Excellency for Ogbeni, yet he has plunged Osun into O-Debt
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by malabite3: 12:11pm
Hmmm.... Seems this one is of a different specie
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by gift01: 12:11pm
The SGF 'Boss Mustapha'. The name alone is a title
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by Donvalentino55(m): 12:11pm
Initial gra gra
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by enemyofprogress: 12:11pm
Dey there dey deceive yourself
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by unite4real: 12:12pm
.
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by enemyofprogress: 12:12pm
Donvalentino55:no mind am
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by positivelord: 12:12pm
...and what does that gat to do with anything... e bi like say this one will chase shadow too...
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by maxibrainz02(m): 12:12pm
Boss
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by lekahm(m): 12:12pm
time will tell.
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by DWJOBScom(m): 12:12pm
I will give him sometime though....
Everyone had something nice to say at first but given a little more time in power they settle in to the ills
Whoever knew or predicted that PMB will be clueless and corrupt?? we even ignored write-ups about him on monies missing and other things cause we were so sure his words were right.
i will wait and not let my already strained admiralty to be played with.
Am glad he made an intelligent speech given the other employees he has had
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by three: 12:12pm
This guy no know d work wey him get
Imagine say dem employ new bank manager, him come first dey talk say d blue colour wey dey d bank logo no be d correct one?
Plus this whole story is riddled with profoundly bizarre irony as this is coming from someone whose first name is Boss. So, picture this, dude comes out and says people are obsessed with titles, and then says, 'I'm not, I'm different, just call me by my first name'.
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by paulchineduN(m): 12:12pm
Na so dem go talk but later dem go turn to imperialists
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by omogidi234(m): 12:12pm
He sounds Simple. Hope to hear good things about him.
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by clefstone(m): 12:12pm
Executive SGF. oya come and beat me
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by GavelSlam: 12:12pm
Boss.
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by Jerrypolo(m): 12:12pm
Na so
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by baski92(m): 12:12pm
Buch of theifs
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by happney65: 12:13pm
Paperwhite:
Which Cabal?Buhari himself is the Cabal. .nonesense
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by lukma227gmailcom(m): 12:13pm
Nigerians like title added to their names, that make one Igbo man to think RIP is a big title
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by wwwkaycom(m): 12:13pm
Ok! Don't follow the footstep of your predecessor the grasscutter,
Your name is Boss, bosses don't cut grasses. simple!
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by rapcy(m): 12:13pm
Lolz, ok o!
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by helinues: 12:13pm
All na wash.. na today
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by Riclord001(m): 12:13pm
hmmmm
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by oluwafestus(m): 12:13pm
I support u sir. Na big name dey kill dog
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by ajbabs(m): 12:14pm
You are bearing Boss as a name and you are now telling us you don't want big appellation before your name.
Firstly change that your name from "Boss Mustapha" to "Servant Mustapha" and I will know that you are serious
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by nairalandfreak(m): 12:14pm
They will not like this man
|Re: Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures by mansakhalifa(m): 12:14pm
The "Boss" has spoken.
