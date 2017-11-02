Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boss Mustapha Rubbishes ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ Nomenclatures (8664 Views)

The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has described ‘Executive Governor’, ‘Your Excellency’ appellations commonly used in Nigeria as unconstitutional.



He also said he would prefer to be addressed simply as ‘The SGF’ without the prefix of ‘Your Excellency’.



Boss Mustapha stated this yesterday as he received handover documents from former acting SGF, Dr. Habitat Lawal.



He described some nomenclatures used to glorify high offices in Nigeria as banana peels.



“I will make a passionate appeal. I don’t know where you people get this ‘Your Excellency’ from. Some of the nomenclatures are banana peels.



“I often hear people say ‘Executive Governor,’ I say look at the constitution, there is nothing like executive governor. It is Governor of a state,” Mustapha said.



According to him, when political office holders begin to apply executive tag, they begin to softly conceptualise the people to take absolute authority.



“I want to simply be addressed as SGF please”, Mustapha told those in attendance at the brief ceremony.



“I don’t claim any superior experience or skills other than the grace of God,” he added.



Meanwhile, Lawal who occupied the SGF post in acting capacity for six months, has reverted to her position as Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/02/sgf-mustapha-rubbishes-executive-governor-excellency-nomenclatures/

Hope he'll not upset the cabal o. Hope he'll not upset the cabal o. 4 Likes

big man 2 Likes

we hear you.



We are however more concerned about effective discharge of your responsibilities. 6 Likes

It is not about title, performance and good governance is key

Akeredolu rejected His Excellency for Arakunrin, yet he is busy commissioning billboards everywhere



Aregbesola rejected His Excellency for Ogbeni, yet he has plunged Osun into O-Debt 36 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm.... Seems this one is of a different specie 2 Likes

The SGF 'Boss Mustapha'. The name alone is a title 34 Likes 1 Share

Initial gra gra 13 Likes 1 Share

Dey there dey deceive yourself 5 Likes

.

Donvalentino55:

Initial gra gra no mind am no mind am 4 Likes

...and what does that gat to do with anything... e bi like say this one will chase shadow too... 9 Likes

Boss

time will tell. 2 Likes

I will give him sometime though....



Everyone had something nice to say at first but given a little more time in power they settle in to the ills



Whoever knew or predicted that PMB will be clueless and corrupt?? we even ignored write-ups about him on monies missing and other things cause we were so sure his words were right.



i will wait and not let my already strained admiralty to be played with.



Am glad he made an intelligent speech given the other employees he has had 2 Likes 1 Share

This guy no know d work wey him get



Imagine say dem employ new bank manager, him come first dey talk say d blue colour wey dey d bank logo no be d correct one?



Plus this whole story is riddled with profoundly bizarre irony as this is coming from someone whose first name is Boss. So, picture this, dude comes out and says people are obsessed with titles, and then says, 'I'm not, I'm different, just call me by my first name'.



Plus this whole story is riddled with profoundly bizarre irony as this is coming from someone whose first name is Boss. So, picture this, dude comes out and says people are obsessed with titles, and then says, 'I'm not, I'm different, just call me by my first name'. 3 Likes

Na so dem go talk but later dem go turn to imperialists 1 Like

He sounds Simple. Hope to hear good things about him.

Executive SGF. oya come and beat me

Boss.

Na so

Buch of theifs

Paperwhite:

Hope he'll not upset the cabal o.

Which Cabal?Buhari himself is the Cabal. .nonesense Which Cabal?Buhari himself is the Cabal. .nonesense 2 Likes

Nigerians like title added to their names, that make one Igbo man to think RIP is a big title 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok! Don't follow the footstep of your predecessor the grasscutter,

Your name is Boss, bosses don't cut grasses. simple! 1 Like

Lolz, ok o!

All na wash.. na today

hmmmm

I support u sir. Na big name dey kill dog



Firstly change that your name from "Boss Mustapha" to "Servant Mustapha" and I will know that you are serious You are bearing Boss as a name and you are now telling us you don't want big appellation before your name.Firstly change that your name from "Boss Mustapha" to "Servant Mustapha"and I will know that you are serious 2 Likes

They will not like this man