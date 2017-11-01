₦airaland Forum

Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:37am
Bianca Ojukwu, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of former Biafran warlord, the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, was all smiles during a recent campaign for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

3 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:37am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by python1: 10:38am
What the fvck is ffk's mind now? grin grin

14 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 10:43am
grin grin grin FFK, flatinoos hero grin

9 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 10:47am
Beautiful woman

4 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:49am
Igbo women can be beautiful tongue

18 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:51am
She looks good. She is ageing beautifully....

3 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:16am
madridguy:
Igbo women can be beautiful tongue

That is why we like them as side chicks. Ask FFk and he will tell you i am not lying. tongue grin grin grin

25 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:18am
I need one as wife.

seunmsg:


That is why we like them as side chicks. Ask FFk and he will tell you i am not lying. tongue grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by liberalsinnerx: 11:20am
python1:
What the fvck is ffk's mind now? grin grin

Afonja and fuccck when they see women. Very foul people by nature.

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:28am
madridguy:
I need one as wife.


You can have QueenOfNepal free of charge. Considering the way she goes about trolling Yoruba monikers on nairaland, it's obvious she really needs a strong Yoruba man in her life. grin grin grin grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by cstr1000: 11:33am
seunmsg:


That is why we like them as side chicks. Ask FFk and he will tell you i am not lying. tongue grin grin grin
The sad thing here is that your women are not good enough.
When a Yoruba man makes it, he thinks of an Igbo wife. cheesy cheesy
When an Igbo man makes it, a Yoruba wife is the last thing on his mind.

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:39am
cstr1000:

The sad thing here is that your women are not good enough.
When a Yoruba man makes it, he thinks of an Igbo wife. cheesy cheesy
When an Igbo man makes it, a Yoruba wife is the last thing on his mind.

Don't get too excited Igbo boy. We play with them as side chicks the same way toddlers play with toys and nothing else. when it comes to marriage, Igbo ladies are NO NO! tongue tongue tongue

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 11:41am
seunmsg:


You can have QueenOfepal free of charge. Considering the way she goes about trolling Yoruba monikers on nairaland, it's obvious she really needs a strong Yoruba man in her life. grin grin grin grin grin
So you are a weak Yoruba man

4 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:42am
QueenOfNepal:
So you are a weak Yoruba man

I am happily married tongue

4 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by zenmaster: 11:42am
madridguy:
Igbo women can be beautiful tongue
grin grin
cc oladeebo, tsdarkside, omenka, danladi7

4 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 11:42am
seunmsg:


That is why we like them as side chicks. Ask FFk and he will tell you i am not lying. tongue grin grin grin
You can only have them in your dreams and someone with that kind of your coupled with being a driver will be a hard sell for an average Igbo girl

4 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by cstr1000: 11:43am
seunmsg:


Don't get too excited Igbo boy. We play with them as side chicks the same way toddlers play with toys and nothing else. when it comes to marriage, Igbo ladies are NO NO! tongue tongue tongue
lololololol.
Self-deceit is a nice game. Thousands of fresh fine omo-nna in lagos, are sampling those dark Yoruba girls like candies but you don't see us bragging about it.
You lots adore Igbo women so much.
It shows in everything you do. I barely read more than two threads without one Yoruba scumbag yapping about how he wants to marry an Igbo woman because he has money
But then i can't blame you guys. There is nothing interesting or exotic about yours.

11 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 11:44am
seunmsg:


I am happily married tongue
Go and withdraw your marriage certificate because with the bile that rises from you when igbo is mentioned is not good for you to be allowed where kids are being raised
Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 11:45am
python1:
What the fvck is ffk's mind now? grin grin
This one from the North will be laughed off if he dare goes close to an igbo girl
Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:49am
The aforementioned moniker is no go area for me.

seunmsg:


You can have QueenOfNepal free of charge. Considering the way she goes about trolling Yoruba monikers on nairaland, it's obvious she really needs a strong Yoruba man in her life. grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by cstr1000: 11:50am
You need to see the way the handsome Igbo boys are wowing Yoruba girls with their Igbo freshness like no man's business and then bedding them en-mass..
In the South-west universities, we have mastered the art of ravishing their very dark Yoruba ladies that would give absolutely anything for a fresh omo-nna. And that is just after we have stunned them with our intelligence both in and out of the classroom.
na2day? grin grin

Yoruba Empty vessels make the loudest noise .

5 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:51am
QueenOfNepal:
Go and withdraw your marriage certificate because with the bile that rises from you when igbo is mentioned is not good for you to be allowed where kids are being raised

QueenOfNepal:
You can only have them in your dreams and someone with that kind of your coupled with being a driver will be a hard sell for an average Igbo girl

Come on igbo girl, don't take some of these things too personal. I am only trying to help you here. Trust me, Madridguy will take away all the cold and lonely nights of crying. grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by python1: 11:51am
QueenOfNepal:
This one from the North will be laughed off if he dare goes close to an igbo girl
Problem dey oh grin grin grin. Pikin don dey grow, man no dey to assist, mmm is not helping matters, nlers, help!!!

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by gidgiddy: 11:52am
Looking at Bianca Ojukwu now, it is hard to believe she won 'most beautiful girl in Nigeria' contest 30 years ago.

Most beauty queens of her time have since faded but there she is still looking radiant as ever.

1 Like

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:53am
madridguy:
The aforementioned moniker is no go area for me.


Don't let a sister in need down. embarassed
Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:54am
grin grin grin You get Badt mouth

seunmsg:


Common igbo girl, don't take some of these things too personal. I am only trying to help you here. Trust me, Madridguy will take away all the cold and lonely nights of crying. grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:56am
I really wish to help but I think she's garrulous shocked

seunmsg:


Don't let a sister in need down. embarassed
Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Activeman391(m): 12:01pm
A beautiful woman, Queen in her own rights

2 Likes

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by DickTator1: 12:02pm
Looking radiant as always

1 Like

Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 12:08pm
madridguy:
I really wish to help but I think she's garrulous shocked


Well, we will continue to pray for her then.

