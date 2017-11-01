₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:37am
Bianca Ojukwu, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of former Biafran warlord, the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, was all smiles during a recent campaign for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the November 18 Anambra governorship election.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/anambra-election-pretty-bianca-ojukwu-smiles-campaign-anambra-photos.html
3 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:37am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by python1: 10:38am
What the fvck is ffk's mind now?
14 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 10:43am
FFK, flatinoos hero
9 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 10:47am
Beautiful woman
4 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:49am
Igbo women can be beautiful
18 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:51am
She looks good. She is ageing beautifully....
3 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:16am
madridguy:
That is why we like them as side chicks. Ask FFk and he will tell you i am not lying.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:18am
I need one as wife.
seunmsg:
1 Like
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by liberalsinnerx: 11:20am
python1:
Afonja and fuccck when they see women. Very foul people by nature.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:28am
madridguy:
You can have QueenOfNepal free of charge. Considering the way she goes about trolling Yoruba monikers on nairaland, it's obvious she really needs a strong Yoruba man in her life.
8 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by cstr1000: 11:33am
seunmsg:The sad thing here is that your women are not good enough.
When a Yoruba man makes it, he thinks of an Igbo wife.
When an Igbo man makes it, a Yoruba wife is the last thing on his mind.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:39am
cstr1000:
Don't get too excited Igbo boy. We play with them as side chicks the same way toddlers play with toys and nothing else. when it comes to marriage, Igbo ladies are NO NO!
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 11:41am
seunmsg:So you are a weak Yoruba man
4 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:42am
QueenOfNepal:
I am happily married
4 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by zenmaster: 11:42am
madridguy:
cc oladeebo, tsdarkside, omenka, danladi7
4 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 11:42am
seunmsg:You can only have them in your dreams and someone with that kind of your coupled with being a driver will be a hard sell for an average Igbo girl
4 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by cstr1000: 11:43am
seunmsg:lololololol.
Self-deceit is a nice game. Thousands of fresh fine omo-nna in lagos, are sampling those dark Yoruba girls like candies but you don't see us bragging about it.
You lots adore Igbo women so much.
It shows in everything you do. I barely read more than two threads without one Yoruba scumbag yapping about how he wants to marry an Igbo woman because he has money
But then i can't blame you guys. There is nothing interesting or exotic about yours.
11 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 11:44am
seunmsg:Go and withdraw your marriage certificate because with the bile that rises from you when igbo is mentioned is not good for you to be allowed where kids are being raised
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 11:45am
python1:This one from the North will be laughed off if he dare goes close to an igbo girl
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:49am
The aforementioned moniker is no go area for me.
seunmsg:
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by cstr1000: 11:50am
You need to see the way the handsome Igbo boys are wowing Yoruba girls with their Igbo freshness like no man's business and then bedding them en-mass..
In the South-west universities, we have mastered the art of ravishing their very dark Yoruba ladies that would give absolutely anything for a fresh omo-nna. And that is just after we have stunned them with our intelligence both in and out of the classroom.
na2day?
Yoruba Empty vessels make the loudest noise .
5 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:51am
QueenOfNepal:
QueenOfNepal:
Come on igbo girl, don't take some of these things too personal. I am only trying to help you here. Trust me, Madridguy will take away all the cold and lonely nights of crying.
3 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by python1: 11:51am
QueenOfNepal:Problem dey oh . Pikin don dey grow, man no dey to assist, mmm is not helping matters, nlers, help!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by gidgiddy: 11:52am
Looking at Bianca Ojukwu now, it is hard to believe she won 'most beautiful girl in Nigeria' contest 30 years ago.
Most beauty queens of her time have since faded but there she is still looking radiant as ever.
1 Like
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 11:53am
madridguy:
Don't let a sister in need down.
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:54am
You get Badt mouth
seunmsg:
1 Like
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:56am
I really wish to help but I think she's garrulous
seunmsg:
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by Activeman391(m): 12:01pm
A beautiful woman, Queen in her own rights
2 Likes
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by DickTator1: 12:02pm
Looking radiant as always
1 Like
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 12:08pm
madridguy:
Well, we will continue to pray for her then.
