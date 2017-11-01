Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 (17009 Views)

I’ll be contesting for the BAUCHI SOUTH SENATORIAL SEAT COME 2019



PDP POWER... @jaaruma_empire you said I should find something that you can support abi? SENATOR ZIYAATULHAQQ USMAN TAHIR IT IS����������



2019



PDP



This post is Courtesy of Jaaruma @jaaruma_empire



We are Supporting you Ziya 100% PDP POWER TO THE PEOPLE � PDP POWER TO THE PEOPLE �



Nice one,

We want young & intelligent ones to take over from these old cargos that have been saying "youths are the leaders of tomorrow" yet they refuse to retire & give way to younger ones. 13 Likes 1 Share

Which kind name be this? 11 Likes

The youths have failed us.



Ask Yaya Bello 19 Likes 1 Share

If beauty wins an election, she is a winner already!



But unfortunately, it's not so! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Fine girl 2 Likes

Ndlistic:

Nice one,

We want young & intelligent ones to take over from these old cargos that have been saying "youths are the leaders of tomorrow" yet they refuse to retire & give way to younger ones.



But it is so sad that the youths have failed us already....

We all still remember Salisu Buhari case (I keep wondering how far the guy would have gone in Nigeria politics now, he could have been the Youngest Civilian President in the history of Nigeria), but lies rubbished his political career, and we all know how Dimeji Bank Ole is silently enjoying his loot somewhere now.

No hope for Nigerian youths. But it is so sad that the youths have failed us already....We all still remember Salisu Buhari case (I keep wondering how far the guy would have gone in Nigeria politics now, he could have been the Youngest Civilian President in the history of Nigeria), but lies rubbished his political career, and we all know how Dimeji Bank Ole is silently enjoying his loot somewhere now.No hope for Nigerian youths. 1 Like 1 Share

I wish her all the luck.

Dino melaye go yansh you o. 16 Likes 1 Share

No be this type of thing we dey talk now?



We dey talk 20s



This one go just turn to s.ex puppet for house, boys go dey distract anyhow

How is this one young? Is she 25? mmchtteewww!!!!!!!! 2 Likes

this one is not young 1 Like

Vado:

Which kind name be this? Muslim Name Muslim Name

tobdee:

The youths have failed us.



Ask Yaya Bello



Since independence up till now, same people have been ruling and leading this country with no meaningful sustainable development!



Everything these set of recycled old men have touched decay or become worse!

Most innovations in this country have been championed by youths.



I'm fully in support of the youths taking on the reigns of power from these old men. Even PMB was under 40years when he was first Head of State,less than 30 when he was governor of the defunct Gongola state.



I believe in the youths, Ask AMBODE! Since independence up till now, same people have been ruling and leading this country with no meaningful sustainable development!Everything these set of recycled old men have touched decay or become worse!Most innovations in this country have been championed by youths.I'm fully in support of the youths taking on the reigns of power from these old men. Even PMB was under 40years when he was first Head of State,less than 30 when he was governor of the defunct Gongola state.I believe in the youths, Ask AMBODE! 2 Likes

Vado:

Which kind name be this?

ZeeYaaaTuuuuul-Haaaaaaqqqqqqqq



Jolly good ZeeYaaaTuuuuul-HaaaaaaqqqqqqqqJolly good

I support you, beautiful young baeb.

[quoteauthor=Fdaka post=62004915]Fine girl[/quote] the girl is beutiful I love her

Vado:

Which kind name be this?

Name noni ni Name noni ni

Not too young

Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir ..Blood of Emmanuel eh all this kind names day use waist pain pikin oh Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir ..Blood of Emmanuel eh all this kind names day use waist pain pikin oh

she no even young 1 Like

I didn't read the post but ...

All the best to you young lady.

As u rep ur people, perform ur duties ooo, I warn perform ur duties. Don't go in there with the mindset of "them chop, me sef go chop". I wish u d best.

Not too young to loot 1 Like

Great moves.

Not some few ones the ranting online about youths without being pragmatic.

But check out the grand daddy sponsoring her,you'd be shocked

Maradona98:

Dino melaye go yansh you o.



Maradona98:

Dino melaye go yansh you o. lmao