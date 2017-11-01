₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,488 members, 3,888,975 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 (17009 Views)
Drama As Lawyers Clash Over A’ibom Senatorial Seat / Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. / Nuratu Abike Sokoya Contesting For Councillorship In Ogun (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by ELVISHOT(m): 10:47am
NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN........ ��������
I’ll be contesting for the BAUCHI SOUTH SENATORIAL SEAT COME 2019
PDP POWER... @jaaruma_empire you said I should find something that you can support abi? SENATOR ZIYAATULHAQQ USMAN TAHIR IT IS����������
2019
PDP
������������������
.
This post is Courtesy of Jaaruma @jaaruma_empire
We are Supporting you Ziya 100% PDP POWER TO THE PEOPLE � PDP POWER TO THE PEOPLE �
https://www.instagram.com/jaaruma_empire/
2 Likes
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Ndlistic(m): 1:20pm
Nice one,
We want young & intelligent ones to take over from these old cargos that have been saying "youths are the leaders of tomorrow" yet they refuse to retire & give way to younger ones.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Vado(m): 1:44pm
Which kind name be this?
11 Likes
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by tobdee: 2:14pm
The youths have failed us.
Ask Yaya Bello
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by modelmike7(m): 2:15pm
If beauty wins an election, she is a winner already!
But unfortunately, it's not so!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Fdaka: 2:15pm
Fine girl
2 Likes
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by modelmike7(m): 2:16pm
Ndlistic:But it is so sad that the youths have failed us already....
We all still remember Salisu Buhari case (I keep wondering how far the guy would have gone in Nigeria politics now, he could have been the Youngest Civilian President in the history of Nigeria), but lies rubbished his political career, and we all know how Dimeji Bank Ole is silently enjoying his loot somewhere now.
No hope for Nigerian youths.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by PapaBaby: 2:16pm
I wish her all the luck.
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Maradona98: 2:16pm
Dino melaye go yansh you o.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Oblongata: 2:16pm
No be this type of thing we dey talk now?
We dey talk 20s
This one go just turn to s.ex puppet for house, boys go dey distract anyhow
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Dething: 2:16pm
How is this one young? Is she 25? mmchtteewww!!!!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by loluadebayo: 2:16pm
this one is not young
1 Like
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Jagabanmonerry(m): 2:16pm
Vado:Muslim Name
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by AceRoyal: 2:16pm
tobdee:Since independence up till now, same people have been ruling and leading this country with no meaningful sustainable development!
Everything these set of recycled old men have touched decay or become worse!
Most innovations in this country have been championed by youths.
I'm fully in support of the youths taking on the reigns of power from these old men. Even PMB was under 40years when he was first Head of State,less than 30 when he was governor of the defunct Gongola state.
I believe in the youths, Ask AMBODE!
2 Likes
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Samusu(m): 2:17pm
Vado:
ZeeYaaaTuuuuul-Haaaaaaqqqqqqqq
Jolly good
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by herkeym001(m): 2:17pm
I support you, beautiful young baeb.
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by FreeTraining: 2:17pm
[quoteauthor=Fdaka post=62004915]Fine girl[/quote] the girl is beutiful I love her
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by policy12: 2:17pm
Vado:
Name noni ni
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by midehi2(f): 2:18pm
Not too young
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Piercy(m): 2:18pm
Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir ..Blood of Emmanuel eh all this kind names day use waist pain pikin oh
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by EmekaBlue(m): 2:18pm
she no even young
1 Like
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:18pm
I didn't read the post but ...
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:19pm
All the best to you young lady.
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Onyiido(f): 2:19pm
As u rep ur people, perform ur duties ooo, I warn perform ur duties. Don't go in there with the mindset of "them chop, me sef go chop". I wish u d best.
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Makanjuola89: 2:21pm
Not too young to loot
1 Like
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 2:21pm
Great moves.
Not some few ones the ranting online about youths without being pragmatic.
But check out the grand daddy sponsoring her,you'd be shocked
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by akigbemaru: 2:22pm
Maradona98:
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by mommysgirl(f): 2:23pm
lmao
Maradona98:
|Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by aonag: 2:24pm
all of you here are foolish. because she is a woman the only thing you guys are seeing is her beauty and you are hailing her but earlier this year, yul came out to contest and you guys were skinning him alive..
1 Like
Bbc2 To Air Law & Disorder In Lagos Sun, 10 Oct 2010, 21:00 (pic) / Why Mrs Farida Waziri (EFCC Boss) Was Removed - Reuben Abati / El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS]
Viewing this topic: chyima(f), awaitingsenator(m), kitaatita, anuma1(m), afokenny, oluwabond(m), ARTtitude(m), Ceasar24(m), Zeebaby123(f), payan(m), willyede(m), kcboy34(m), mistanapsdotcom, begwong, olaposii, seribroo56(m), temiprinciple(m), olamitiwale(m), Slim101(m), anytexy, Bhella5(m), holborno(m), classc25(f), BoleynDynaSTY(f), YEMOYEMI, movaze89(m), LUGBE, LemonBoy1, festico, katsim(m), maseratti, ambsteve, heckymaicon(m), Babalegba(m), dsylvo(m), 9jatriot(m), CLASSIFYD(m), breatheagain(m), Otykween(f), Beetobee(f), remitamans, oluvick(m), Kedonojo(m), ariwamichael(m), XwhY(m), millyj(f), DaM4(m), ibiso1986, Martinsvp1(m), binajiya(m), Crystalbell17, Pheo, jakeFrost(m), QueenOfNepal, SafetyFirst(m), Localamos(m), olandoboy(m), Jovinile(m), jazzyjazz, Gadsmin and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3