₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,488 members, 3,888,975 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 03:36 PM

Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 (17009 Views)

Drama As Lawyers Clash Over A’ibom Senatorial Seat / Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. / Nuratu Abike Sokoya Contesting For Councillorship In Ogun (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by ELVISHOT(m): 10:47am
NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN........ ��������

I’ll be contesting for the BAUCHI SOUTH SENATORIAL SEAT COME 2019 

PDP POWER... @jaaruma_empire you said I should find something that you can support abi? SENATOR ZIYAATULHAQQ USMAN TAHIR IT IS����������

2019

PDP

������������������


This post is Courtesy of Jaaruma @jaaruma_empire

We are Supporting you Ziya 100% PDP POWER TO THE PEOPLE � PDP POWER TO THE PEOPLE �

https://www.instagram.com/jaaruma_empire/

2 Likes

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Ndlistic(m): 1:20pm
Nice one,
We want young & intelligent ones to take over from these old cargos that have been saying "youths are the leaders of tomorrow" yet they refuse to retire & give way to younger ones.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Vado(m): 1:44pm
Which kind name be this? undecided

11 Likes

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by tobdee: 2:14pm
The youths have failed us.

Ask Yaya Bello

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by modelmike7(m): 2:15pm
If beauty wins an election, she is a winner already!

But unfortunately, it's not so!

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Fdaka: 2:15pm
Fine girl

2 Likes

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by modelmike7(m): 2:16pm
Ndlistic:
Nice one,
We want young & intelligent ones to take over from these old cargos that have been saying "youths are the leaders of tomorrow" yet they refuse to retire & give way to younger ones.

But it is so sad that the youths have failed us already....
We all still remember Salisu Buhari case (I keep wondering how far the guy would have gone in Nigeria politics now, he could have been the Youngest Civilian President in the history of Nigeria), but lies rubbished his political career, and we all know how Dimeji Bank Ole is silently enjoying his loot somewhere now.
No hope for Nigerian youths.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by PapaBaby: 2:16pm
I wish her all the luck.
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Maradona98: 2:16pm
Dino melaye go yansh you o.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Oblongata: 2:16pm
No be this type of thing we dey talk now?

We dey talk 20s

This one go just turn to s.ex puppet for house, boys go dey distract anyhow
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Dething: 2:16pm
How is this one young? Is she 25? mmchtteewww!!!!!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by loluadebayo: 2:16pm
this one is not young

1 Like

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Jagabanmonerry(m): 2:16pm
Vado:
Which kind name be this? undecided
Muslim Name undecided
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by AceRoyal: 2:16pm
tobdee:
The youths have failed us.

Ask Yaya Bello

Since independence up till now, same people have been ruling and leading this country with no meaningful sustainable development!

Everything these set of recycled old men have touched decay or become worse!
Most innovations in this country have been championed by youths.

I'm fully in support of the youths taking on the reigns of power from these old men. Even PMB was under 40years when he was first Head of State,less than 30 when he was governor of the defunct Gongola state.

I believe in the youths, Ask AMBODE!

2 Likes

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Samusu(m): 2:17pm
Vado:
Which kind name be this? undecided

ZeeYaaaTuuuuul-Haaaaaaqqqqqqqq

Jolly good
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by herkeym001(m): 2:17pm
I support you, beautiful young baeb.
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by FreeTraining: 2:17pm
[quoteauthor=Fdaka post=62004915]Fine girl[/quote] the girl is beutiful I love her
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by policy12: 2:17pm
Vado:
Which kind name be this? undecided

Name noni ni
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by midehi2(f): 2:18pm
Not too young
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Piercy(m): 2:18pm
grin Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir ..Blood of Emmanuel eh all this kind names day use waist pain pikin oh
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by EmekaBlue(m): 2:18pm
she no even young

1 Like

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:18pm
I didn't read the post but ... grin grin
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:19pm
All the best to you young lady.
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Onyiido(f): 2:19pm
As u rep ur people, perform ur duties ooo, I warn perform ur duties. Don't go in there with the mindset of "them chop, me sef go chop". I wish u d best.
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by Makanjuola89: 2:21pm
Not too young to loot

1 Like

Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 2:21pm
Great moves.
Not some few ones the ranting online about youths without being pragmatic.
But check out the grand daddy sponsoring her,you'd be shocked
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by akigbemaru: 2:22pm
Maradona98:
Dino melaye go yansh you o.
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by mommysgirl(f): 2:23pm
lmao
Maradona98:
Dino melaye go yansh you o.
Re: Ziyaatulhaqq Usman Tahir Contesting For Bauchi South Senatorial Seat 2019 by aonag: 2:24pm
all of you here are foolish. because she is a woman the only thing you guys are seeing is her beauty and you are hailing her but earlier this year, yul came out to contest and you guys were skinning him alive..

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Bbc2 To Air Law & Disorder In Lagos Sun, 10 Oct 2010, 21:00 (pic) / Why Mrs Farida Waziri (EFCC Boss) Was Removed - Reuben Abati / El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS]

Viewing this topic: chyima(f), awaitingsenator(m), kitaatita, anuma1(m), afokenny, oluwabond(m), ARTtitude(m), Ceasar24(m), Zeebaby123(f), payan(m), willyede(m), kcboy34(m), mistanapsdotcom, begwong, olaposii, seribroo56(m), temiprinciple(m), olamitiwale(m), Slim101(m), anytexy, Bhella5(m), holborno(m), classc25(f), BoleynDynaSTY(f), YEMOYEMI, movaze89(m), LUGBE, LemonBoy1, festico, katsim(m), maseratti, ambsteve, heckymaicon(m), Babalegba(m), dsylvo(m), 9jatriot(m), CLASSIFYD(m), breatheagain(m), Otykween(f), Beetobee(f), remitamans, oluvick(m), Kedonojo(m), ariwamichael(m), XwhY(m), millyj(f), DaM4(m), ibiso1986, Martinsvp1(m), binajiya(m), Crystalbell17, Pheo, jakeFrost(m), QueenOfNepal, SafetyFirst(m), Localamos(m), olandoboy(m), Jovinile(m), jazzyjazz, Gadsmin and 118 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.