She wrote:



Hello ladies, God will give u cute rich and caring husband like mine. He will give u a man who will wipe ur tears away. Thank Gos it was a successful wedding. Got married at the age of 19yrs. If you are hapi for me, God will do it for u.

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/wedding-of-19-year-old-lady-rich-man.html Below are pictures of a 19 year old Nigerian Lady who got married to a rich man. The excited lady shared the pictures on Facebook and use the opportunity to wish other ladies the same.She wrote: 1 Like

Hmm! 19yrs ke, this okpo 5 Likes

Dis ur heading is intentionally mischievous... Is she supposed to marry a poor man?? Based on d heading I was expecting to see one small and immature gal getting married to an old man. Some ppl will jus carry others mata for head like dandruff 3 Likes

hw can dis woman be 19, she be footballer ni 3 Likes

Mischievous heading.



She is married, we wish her well.

Happy married life to them. 2 Likes

If she's 19 I'm still an embryo



We will wish u happy married life but do not come here and complain to us that you married the worst evil man that you have ever seen because marriage is sweet and also bitter. Maybe you married him because of his money according to you because I did not see any sign that shows that his pocket is heavy

if i believe say she dey 19 years make i bend.

who even ask am her age?

I requested for it

she married a Niger Delta militant alias oil bunkerer

Congrats to her



I also use medium to pray for all ladies out there who are looking forward to this kind of joyful moment

ibkayee:

If she's 19 I'm still an embryo



HML Kamelot77:

hw can dis woman be 19, she be footballer ni midehi2:

Hmm! 19yrs ke, this okpo I keep wondering why some people can't just be happy for others and move on.

Why is her age your problem these guys?!

Just wish her well and keep praying for yourselves also to live a good and happy life.

Rejoice with people rejoicing for Christ sake.

Does she have the wisdom to cope in her "forever and ever" home ?

I think she is more than 19



congrats to them

We really 'thank GOS'' on your behalf

I guess she has been looking for a rich father figure and found one in a husband!



That must have been denied her in her growing years



I wish her the best

Some Thing Like This,is A Miracle In Igbo Land But A Norm In N? Wailers Oya

19 years kwa? Odiegwu

This one 19 ?....na footballer age

PPU R WICKED SHA.. Y DID THEY NOW QUOTE THE "CUTE, RICH AND CARING PART OF THE HEADLINE?

I hope I marry a "cute and rich lady too"

19? Money speaketh all things, and even answereth all.



would love to see the Bride price list. Buh that babe nor be 19 0 abeg