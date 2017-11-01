₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by WotzupNG: 10:52am
Below are pictures of a 19 year old Nigerian Lady who got married to a rich man. The excited lady shared the pictures on Facebook and use the opportunity to wish other ladies the same.
She wrote:
Hello ladies, God will give u cute rich and caring husband like mine. He will give u a man who will wipe ur tears away. Thank Gos it was a successful wedding. Got married at the age of 19yrs. If you are hapi for me, God will do it for u.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/wedding-of-19-year-old-lady-rich-man.html
1 Like
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by midehi2(f): 10:54am
Hmm! 19yrs ke, this okpo
5 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Nbote(m): 10:56am
Dis ur heading is intentionally mischievous... Is she supposed to marry a poor man?? Based on d heading I was expecting to see one small and immature gal getting married to an old man. Some ppl will jus carry others mata for head like dandruff
3 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Kamelot77(m): 10:58am
hw can dis woman be 19, she be footballer ni
3 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 10:58am
Mischievous heading.
She is married, we wish her well.
Happy married life to them.
2 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 11:13am
If she's 19 I'm still an embryo
HML
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:14am
The young shall grow
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by givenny(f): 11:25am
We will wish u happy married life but do not come here and complain to us that you married the worst evil man that you have ever seen because marriage is sweet and also bitter. Maybe you married him because of his money according to you because I did not see any sign that shows that his pocket is heavy
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by WotzupNG: 11:42am
lalasticlala
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by chinedubrazil(m): 12:00pm
if i believe say she dey 19 years make i bend.
who even ask am her age?
smh,
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Toshiba49ja(m): 12:42pm
chinedubrazil:
I requested for it
Any ish
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 12:55pm
she married a Niger Delta militant alias oil bunkerer
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 12:55pm
Congrats to her
I also use medium to pray for all ladies out there who are looking forward to this kind of joyful moment
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by sajimodedu: 12:56pm
ehn ehn
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 12:56pm
Burger01:
minasota:
EmekaBlue:
chinedubrazil:
ibkayee:
Kamelot77:
midehi2:I keep wondering why some people can't just be happy for others and move on.
Why is her age your problem these guys?!
Just wish her well and keep praying for yourselves also to live a good and happy life.
Rejoice with people rejoicing for Christ sake.
smh!!
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Infajay(m): 12:56pm
Does she have the wisdom to cope in her "forever and ever" home ?
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 12:57pm
I think she is more than 19
congrats to them
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Praisles(f): 12:57pm
We really 'thank GOS'' on your behalf
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 12:58pm
I guess she has been looking for a rich father figure and found one in a husband!
That must have been denied her in her growing years
I wish her the best
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by positivelord: 12:58pm
hahaha
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by chinedugreat(m): 12:59pm
Some Thing Like This,is A Miracle In Igbo Land But A Norm In N? Wailers Oya
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by minasota(f): 12:59pm
19 years kwa? Odiegwu
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Burger01(m): 12:59pm
This one 19 ?....na footballer age
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 1:01pm
PPU R WICKED SHA.. Y DID THEY NOW QUOTE THE "CUTE, RICH AND CARING PART OF THE HEADLINE?
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 1:01pm
Yinmu
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by itzmarvyx(m): 1:02pm
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by talk2emma: 1:02pm
19
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 1:02pm
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Toshiba49ja(m): 1:03pm
cutefergiee:N u wickedt pass
I no iffun count am
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by greencard: 1:03pm
I hope I marry a "cute and rich lady too"
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 1:04pm
19? Money speaketh all things, and even answereth all.
would love to see the Bride price list. Buh that babe nor be 19 0 abeg
|Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Falzdbadtguy: 1:04pm
Angel sounds like an Olosho name though
