₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,408 members, 3,888,657 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 01:06 PM

19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) (3394 Views)

19-Year-Old Girl Shares The Posh Apartment Sugar Daddy Bought For Her (Photos) / Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude / How I Lost 6,000 Naira To A 19 Year-old Girl Yesterday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by WotzupNG: 10:52am
Below are pictures of a 19 year old Nigerian Lady who got married to a rich man. The excited lady shared the pictures on Facebook and use the opportunity to wish other ladies the same.

She wrote:

Hello ladies, God will give u cute rich and caring husband like mine. He will give u a man who will wipe ur tears away. Thank Gos it was a successful wedding. Got married at the age of 19yrs. If you are hapi for me, God will do it for u.

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/wedding-of-19-year-old-lady-rich-man.html

1 Like

Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by midehi2(f): 10:54am
Hmm! 19yrs ke, this okpo

5 Likes

Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Nbote(m): 10:56am
Dis ur heading is intentionally mischievous... Is she supposed to marry a poor man?? Based on d heading I was expecting to see one small and immature gal getting married to an old man. Some ppl will jus carry others mata for head like dandruff

3 Likes

Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Kamelot77(m): 10:58am
hw can dis woman be 19, she be footballer ni

3 Likes

Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 10:58am
Mischievous heading.

She is married, we wish her well.
Happy married life to them.

2 Likes

Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 11:13am
If she's 19 I'm still an embryo

HML
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:14am
The young shall grow
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by givenny(f): 11:25am
We will wish u happy married life but do not come here and complain to us that you married the worst evil man that you have ever seen because marriage is sweet and also bitter. Maybe you married him because of his money according to you because I did not see any sign that shows that his pocket is heavy
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by WotzupNG: 11:42am
lalasticlala
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by chinedubrazil(m): 12:00pm
if i believe say she dey 19 years make i bend.
who even ask am her age?
smh,
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Toshiba49ja(m): 12:42pm
chinedubrazil:
if i believe say she dey 19 years make i bend.

who even ask am her age?

smh,

I requested for it undecided
Any ish
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 12:55pm
she married a Niger Delta militant alias oil bunkerer
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 12:55pm
Congrats to her

I also use medium to pray for all ladies out there who are looking forward to this kind of joyful moment
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by sajimodedu: 12:56pm
ehn ehn
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 12:56pm
Burger01:
This one 19 ?....na footballer age
minasota:
19 years kwa? Odiegwu
EmekaBlue:
I think she is more than 19

congrats to them
chinedubrazil:
if i believe say she dey 19 years make i bend.

who even ask am her age?

smh,
ibkayee:
If she's 19 I'm still an embryo

HML
Kamelot77:
hw can dis woman be 19, she be footballer ni
midehi2:
Hmm! 19yrs ke, this okpo
I keep wondering why some people can't just be happy for others and move on.
Why is her age your problem these guys?!
Just wish her well and keep praying for yourselves also to live a good and happy life.
Rejoice with people rejoicing for Christ sake.
smh!!
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Infajay(m): 12:56pm
Does she have the wisdom to cope in her "forever and ever" home ?
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 12:57pm
I think she is more than 19

congrats to them
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Praisles(f): 12:57pm
We really 'thank GOS'' on your behalf
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 12:58pm
I guess she has been looking for a rich father figure and found one in a husband!

That must have been denied her in her growing years

I wish her the best
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by positivelord: 12:58pm
hahaha
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by chinedugreat(m): 12:59pm
Some Thing Like This,is A Miracle In Igbo Land But A Norm In N? Wailers Oya
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by minasota(f): 12:59pm
19 years kwa? Odiegwu
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Burger01(m): 12:59pm
This one 19 ?....na footballer age
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 1:01pm
PPU R WICKED SHA.. Y DID THEY NOW QUOTE THE "CUTE, RICH AND CARING PART OF THE HEADLINE?

Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 1:01pm
Yinmu
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by itzmarvyx(m): 1:02pm
angry
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by talk2emma: 1:02pm
19
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 1:02pm
grin
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Toshiba49ja(m): 1:03pm
cutefergiee:
PPU R WICKED SHA.. Y DID THEY NOW QUOTE THE "CUTE, RICH AND CARING PART OF THE HEADLINE?
N u wickedt pass grin

I no iffun count am
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by greencard: 1:03pm
I hope I marry a "cute and rich lady too" grin
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 1:04pm
19? Money speaketh all things, and even answereth all.

would love to see the Bride price list. Buh that babe nor be 19 0 abeg
Re: 19-Year-Old Lady Marries A "Cute, Rich & Caring" Man (Photos) by Falzdbadtguy: 1:04pm
Angel sounds like an Olosho name though

(0) (1) (Reply)

Date A Billionaire From Nigeria, U.k , U.s And Africa / Dating Or Not? / Have You Ever Been Stood Up By A Date?

Viewing this topic: Silvermoney, Mr2things, Burger01(m), EYIBLESSN(m), JayXclusive03, OAM4J, colinz(m), adakaibeyamma, cheehummer(f), positivelord, uscofield, Morenikeji090, ogzille(m), juajack(m), ADUKKY(f), Tbrown8819, bankylan, IamLaura(f), talk2emma, kokaneprodigy(m), Alibaba87, likethat(m), countsparrow, ghanaman5050, johnshagb(m), oluseyiforjesus(m), Pidginwhisper, snappy411(m), beambally, Dianeetdiana(f), obeke(m), KpagoGIN(m), lex350(m), Nakuza(m), funkyfella, kingfriday(m), joedams, Abbelyte04(m), itzmarvyx(m), Arabica(m), Maleke1212, Biggaboi(m), phoenix90(m), PotatoSalad(m), Jofet(m), mesoprogress(m), BECALMBECALM, Treasuredlove, 1Sharon(f), salis123(m), defemie(m), Falzdbadtguy, Luenberger, Lajet, Haywire77, Magician1503(m), greencard, oyatake200, Nerica(m), horllyma(m), cee112, mradonis(m), orimsamsam(m), master2000, banksnature, SlayQueenSlayer, shadows1, ALKARULEZZ(m), kayfuture, jahlud, goldfish80(m), Danialuone, viczeey(m), CJIDEX(m), SheIsElle(f), Orobo2Lekpa, samueltimmy04(m), Gggg102(m), barnaby04(m), vivypretty(f), Oluwadara419(m), kahaled1(m), sortecode(m), anishe(m), nnamdibig(m), meetbalo(m), hayzed27(m), oshdam2015, 1EmmyKay, Josephnice, richymillzz, rockmanpaschal(m), Occurstaem(m), habex050, Fizah, yeahh(m), Eldeedon(m), Immatex(m), FederaLNuisance(m), Sunsyno(m), donkarly(m), Benita27(f), Aaaalexxx, Willy7(m), louken(m), skerries, Jessejude8, phreethinker, Bigfellas(m), janellemonae, esthel(f), Kimzylove(f), TEAMvido(m), KehnnyCares(m), oboat1, tron23(m), MxFactor(m), ashjay001(m), Samakinsyomex(m), modelmike7(m), Alexanderbells2, OladeindeVW, gujunpyo(f), vibrant, shedy03(m), oluwafestus(m), dammyshow100, dodobytes, oluwatodimu1(m), money121(m), Uptown7(m), bmario1, Gideonaigbe(m), RHARPHELLE99(m), sunjos79, emmanuelzi(m), babablogger, legalwealth(m), OlaSammie, batlanroof1 and 281 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.