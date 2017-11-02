Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) (3000 Views)

She is always getting attention of fans with her post.



Checkout more photos below





If it makes her feel fulfilled, its good. 1 Like

If it makes her feel fulfilled, its good. what is good dere?

I swear as I looked at the pots of rice, I could literally perceive sweet aroma of party jellof from my fone o.

chei see better thing. jellof is bae I swear as I looked at the pots of rice, I could literally perceive sweet aroma of party jellof from my fone o.chei see better thing. jellof is bae 5 Likes

She is weak and strong same time.

She has a good heart if only Churchill can kneel down to beg either right or wrong she is the mother of your son so go on your knees and beg her for forgiveness 5 Likes 1 Share

The poster above ME will never stop being a TEEN.







Just go to the psychiatric section and test your level of psychopathic disorder. 2 Likes

I love that wake pray slay sweater 1 Like

God bless her efforts in giving out to the less privilege 2 Likes

Churchill right now..

Oh yeaah!!

God bless your kind heart Tonto.



You will still see some poor wicked rats that can never buy sachet water for a dying man still come here to type trash with their bony fingers on hungry tummy about her.



God bless you so much Tonto.

You are a rare gem!! 1 Like 2 Shares

All For Show. 1 Like

I dont know why i just feel this Kokun foundation guy is dodgy .... 1 Like

And this is news. We need change



I still don't know why I like her.. .. Even with the controversies Hmmmm... Almighty drama queen.. .I still don't know why I like her.. .. Even with the controversies

She wants to compete with Churchill in terms of charity now abi? 2 Likes

Merryglad:

On behalf of me and my family, and every well meaning nairalander, i say..... Congratulations On behalf of me and my family, and every well meaning nairalander, i say.....

they won't confess say the thing de salty oo

Anyways, better than some useless baby mamas

Hungry coneheads who lament over the igbos 247 will salive over those pots n plates of rice

biacan:

She has a good heart if only Churchill can kneel down to beg either right or wrong she is the mother of your son so go on your knees and beg her for forgiveness

She has a good heart...true.

But that doesn't always mean she is a good wife.



Kudos to her. She has a good heart...true.But that doesn't always mean she is a good wife.Kudos to her. 2 Likes

Scammers, using charity money for designers and properties while they cook rice for the children

I don't know why I just like this girl

a wonderful mother with a heart of Gold...

Nice one

Make them no go spit for inside the food with all these pictures.

I hope she has repented from smoking marijuana.