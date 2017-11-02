₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by skuki123: 11:05am
She is here again ooo, Actress Tonto Dikeh was spotted with Kokun foundation as they cooked food for charity .
She is always getting attention of fans with her post.
Checkout more photos below
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by Chybeibe(f): 11:10am
If it makes her feel fulfilled, its good.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by Merryglad(f): 11:11am
I am on FP
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 11:12am
what is good dere?
Chybeibe:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by Osinachyi(m): 11:14am
I swear as I looked at the pots of rice, I could literally perceive sweet aroma of party jellof from my fone o.
chei see better thing. jellof is bae
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 11:15am
She is weak and strong same time.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:27am
She has a good heart if only Churchill can kneel down to beg either right or wrong she is the mother of your son so go on your knees and beg her for forgiveness
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by EYIBLESSN(m): 11:34am
The poster above ME will never stop being a TEEN.
Just go to the psychiatric section and test your level of psychopathic disorder.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by StrawberryGloss(f): 11:36am
I love that wake pray slay sweater
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 11:39am
God bless her efforts in giving out to the less privilege
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 12:58pm
Churchill right now..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 12:58pm
Oh yeaah!!
God bless your kind heart Tonto.
You will still see some poor wicked rats that can never buy sachet water for a dying man still come here to type trash with their bony fingers on hungry tummy about her.
God bless you so much Tonto.
You are a rare gem!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by sajimodedu: 12:58pm
charity works
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by Raph01: 12:58pm
Congratulations!!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by SageTravels: 12:58pm
All For Show.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:58pm
I dont know why i just feel this Kokun foundation guy is dodgy ....
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by Infajay(m): 12:59pm
And this is news. We need change
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by rotexteymie(f): 12:59pm
Hmmmm... Almighty drama queen.. .
I still don't know why I like her.. .. Even with the controversies
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by J0hnTrevolt(m): 1:00pm
She wants to compete with Churchill in terms of charity now abi?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 1:00pm
Merryglad:
On behalf of me and my family, and every well meaning nairalander, i say..... Congratulations
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by segebase(m): 1:01pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 1:01pm
they won't confess say the thing de salty oo
Anyways, better than some useless baby mamas
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 1:01pm
Hungry coneheads who lament over the igbos 247 will salive over those pots n plates of rice
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 1:01pm
biacan:
She has a good heart...true.
But that doesn't always mean she is a good wife.
Kudos to her.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by tellwisdom: 1:02pm
Scammers, using charity money for designers and properties while they cook rice for the children
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by davillian(m): 1:02pm
I don't know why I just like this girl
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by xreal: 1:03pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 1:03pm
a wonderful mother with a heart of Gold...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by Billion2612(m): 1:03pm
Nice one
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by fopishow(m): 1:03pm
Make them no go spit for inside the food with all these pictures.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by comshots(m): 1:04pm
I hope she has repented from smoking marijuana.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Cooks Pots Of Rice With Kokun Foundation For Charity (Photos) by freezyprinzy(m): 1:04pm
You say watin?
biacan:
