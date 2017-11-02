I was due for my visa reallocation to the us last year.. got to the embassy and was due for my interview... As I was about to be interviewed.. I noticed the guy in front of me had a beard, a turban and a back pack... I started sweating... But I didn't wanna jump to conclusions yet so I codedly listened to his interview

V.O: hello there, how can I help you

BEARDMAN: I Need to get into the US

V.O: *(looks at his appearance and then quickly at the backpack)*. Errrrrm what for

BEARDMAN: I need to deliver a message for my father

V.O: what's your name?

BEARDMAN: Mohammed

V.0: surname

*At this point my BP was getting high... I began to notice that one red light was blinking from the open part of his back pack... Hot urine was boiling in my bladder.. I decided to go to the bathroom when I heard

BEARDMAN: BIN- LADEN



I didn't even wait to hear the remaining.... I ran for my dear life with my eyes closed... I didn't stop till I got to CMS... I cannot go and die now





















