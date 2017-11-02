₦airaland Forum

Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by hassan4: 1:09pm
The CIA just released a shocking video of Osama Bin Laden's son who has been under surveillance and scrutiny for a while now. The young Osama on several occassion vowed to take off where his dad left and promised to attack the United States in the near future.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBHAVUkd7F4

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by cummando(m): 1:10pm
Does being the son of a criminal makes you a criminal?
I doubt it.This guy is not a terrorist...









He is the devil himself! See those eyes. This one go shoot person finish go watch tales by moonlight

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by hassan4: 1:13pm
Next what?
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by AntiWailer: 1:17pm
They will smoke him out.

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by XXLDICK(m): 2:11pm
These ones are not like Boko Haram oh. This ones hit strategic places strategically

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by EmekaBlue(m): 2:11pm
Allahu akbar
Osama things d Usa nightmare
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by nNEOo(m): 2:11pm
Your father was a great man

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Keneking: 2:11pm
Seen
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by IamDino(f): 2:11pm
Okay.
But did Osama truly die? sad
Why did they not show us his body after death like they did to the likes of Gaddafi, Escobar and Saddam Hussein? undecided

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Makanjuola89: 2:11pm
why is he under surveillance? Pls leave the young man alone o.
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by pfijacobs(m): 2:11pm
I was due for my visa reallocation to the us last year.. got to the embassy and was due for my interview... As I was about to be interviewed.. I noticed the guy in front of me had a beard, a turban and a back pack... I started sweating... But I didn't wanna jump to conclusions yet so I codedly listened to his interview
V.O: hello there, how can I help you
BEARDMAN: I Need to get into the US
V.O: *(looks at his appearance and then quickly at the backpack)*. Errrrrm what for
BEARDMAN: I need to deliver a message for my father
V.O: what's your name?
BEARDMAN: Mohammed
V.0: surname
*At this point my BP was getting high... I began to notice that one red light was blinking from the open part of his back pack... Hot urine was boiling in my bladder.. I decided to go to the bathroom when I heard
BEARDMAN: BIN- LADEN

I didn't even wait to hear the remaining.... I ran for my dear life with my eyes closed... I didn't stop till I got to CMS... I cannot go and die now










*Na joke o

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Mchldons: 2:11pm
Who knows his the invoice app works ..I have registered
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by nNEOo(m): 2:11pm
IamDino:
Okay.
But did Osama truly die? sad



He's alive

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by philkay(m): 2:12pm
ok
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by tlops(m): 2:12pm
looking good, I hope he does not take after his father in the business of terrorism. shocked cool

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Seeker17(m): 2:12pm
They better do the needful before he bails out

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by HMZi(m): 2:12pm
OSAMA.....you dead!!!!
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Cyynthialove(f): 2:12pm
IZZZLAMBAD !!
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by JoNach: 2:12pm
Try it .. ul join ur papa for inside ocean
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by 2shure: 2:12pm
isis and shekau a.k.a mario with 9lives
wont like this.
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by astereex(m): 2:12pm
Why is he under surveillance som1 asked. I believe by now his new wife and inlaws are automatically under surveillance too. Trust U.S
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by breakeven: 2:13pm
Too bad. That means the same fate await him.
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by cutefergiee(m): 2:13pm
SEE D GUY SMILE SEF........MAKE DEM PADI AM OOOOO... SNAKE PIKIN DEY WICKED PASS SNAKE OOOO..
WE NO WANT TROUBLE JOIN DOSE ONES WEY DON DEY OOOOO

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by modelmike7(m): 2:13pm
The bad men
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by emolala(m): 2:13pm
Ok
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Kendroid: 2:13pm
Men of the underworld angry angry
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by ALAYORMII: 2:13pm
If a camera can get to him then definitely a bullet can get to him

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by chuose2: 2:13pm
This is all the product of the most peaceful religion on earth.

Jesus died for Christians to live. grin
They murder to make their god happy sad
 angry

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by lollmaolol: 2:13pm
The handsome young man said nothing about blowing up anywhere.

Just a man.with family and friends all over him. Just didn't see any of his wives around him.

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by modelmike7(m): 2:13pm
cummando:
Does being the son of a criminal makes you a criminal?
I doubt it.This guy is not a terrorist...









He is the devil himself! See those eyes. This one go shoot person finish go watch tales by moonlight









Can you read at all dude?
Even with his vow to continue where the devil of his father left? !

Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by midehi2(f): 2:14pm
shocked
Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by BrainnewsNg(f): 2:14pm
CIA hmmmmmmmmmm
It will be better ok
SSS, KGB, MI7, CIA or MOSSAD?

