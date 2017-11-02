₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,488 members, 3,888,975 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA (16174 Views)
Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals / Unclad Portraits & Statue Of Hillary Clinton Released By Donald Trump's Fans / How American CIA Killed Osama Bin Laden 5 Years Ago! [PHOTOS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by hassan4: 1:09pm
The CIA just released a shocking video of Osama Bin Laden's son who has been under surveillance and scrutiny for a while now. The young Osama on several occassion vowed to take off where his dad left and promised to attack the United States in the near future.
Source: http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=24991
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBHAVUkd7F4
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by cummando(m): 1:10pm
Does being the son of a criminal makes you a criminal?
I doubt it.This guy is not a terrorist...
He is the devil himself! See those eyes. This one go shoot person finish go watch tales by moonlight
12 Likes
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by hassan4: 1:13pm
Next what?
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by AntiWailer: 1:17pm
They will smoke him out.
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by XXLDICK(m): 2:11pm
These ones are not like Boko Haram oh. This ones hit strategic places strategically
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by EmekaBlue(m): 2:11pm
Allahu akbar
Osama things d Usa nightmare
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by nNEOo(m): 2:11pm
Your father was a great man
11 Likes
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Keneking: 2:11pm
Seen
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by IamDino(f): 2:11pm
Okay.
But did Osama truly die?
Why did they not show us his body after death like they did to the likes of Gaddafi, Escobar and Saddam Hussein?
4 Likes
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Makanjuola89: 2:11pm
why is he under surveillance? Pls leave the young man alone o.
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by pfijacobs(m): 2:11pm
I was due for my visa reallocation to the us last year.. got to the embassy and was due for my interview... As I was about to be interviewed.. I noticed the guy in front of me had a beard, a turban and a back pack... I started sweating... But I didn't wanna jump to conclusions yet so I codedly listened to his interview
V.O: hello there, how can I help you
BEARDMAN: I Need to get into the US
V.O: *(looks at his appearance and then quickly at the backpack)*. Errrrrm what for
BEARDMAN: I need to deliver a message for my father
V.O: what's your name?
BEARDMAN: Mohammed
V.0: surname
*At this point my BP was getting high... I began to notice that one red light was blinking from the open part of his back pack... Hot urine was boiling in my bladder.. I decided to go to the bathroom when I heard
BEARDMAN: BIN- LADEN
I didn't even wait to hear the remaining.... I ran for my dear life with my eyes closed... I didn't stop till I got to CMS... I cannot go and die now
*Na joke o
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Mchldons: 2:11pm
Who knows his the invoice app works ..I have registered
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by nNEOo(m): 2:11pm
IamDino:
He's alive
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by philkay(m): 2:12pm
ok
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by tlops(m): 2:12pm
looking good, I hope he does not take after his father in the business of terrorism.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Seeker17(m): 2:12pm
They better do the needful before he bails out
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by HMZi(m): 2:12pm
OSAMA.....you dead!!!!
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Cyynthialove(f): 2:12pm
IZZZLAMBAD !!
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by JoNach: 2:12pm
Try it .. ul join ur papa for inside ocean
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by 2shure: 2:12pm
isis and shekau a.k.a mario with 9lives
wont like this.
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by astereex(m): 2:12pm
Why is he under surveillance som1 asked. I believe by now his new wife and inlaws are automatically under surveillance too. Trust U.S
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by breakeven: 2:13pm
Too bad. That means the same fate await him.
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by cutefergiee(m): 2:13pm
SEE D GUY SMILE SEF........MAKE DEM PADI AM OOOOO... SNAKE PIKIN DEY WICKED PASS SNAKE OOOO..
WE NO WANT TROUBLE JOIN DOSE ONES WEY DON DEY OOOOO
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by modelmike7(m): 2:13pm
The bad men
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by emolala(m): 2:13pm
Ok
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by Kendroid: 2:13pm
Men of the underworld
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by ALAYORMII: 2:13pm
If a camera can get to him then definitely a bullet can get to him
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by chuose2: 2:13pm
This is all the product of the most peaceful religion on earth.
Jesus died for Christians to live.
They murder to make their god happy
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by lollmaolol: 2:13pm
The handsome young man said nothing about blowing up anywhere.
Just a man.with family and friends all over him. Just didn't see any of his wives around him.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by modelmike7(m): 2:13pm
cummando:
Can you read at all dude?
Even with his vow to continue where the devil of his father left? !
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by midehi2(f): 2:14pm
|Re: Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA by BrainnewsNg(f): 2:14pm
CIA hmmmmmmmmmm
It will be better ok
SSS, KGB, MI7, CIA or MOSSAD?
Donald Trump Freaks Out On Twitter After Obama Wins Election / Oregon Teenager Attempts To Bomb High School / Pictures of Kenya Pastor Caught Cheating
Viewing this topic: Ggee(m), chris070(m), Tamunonengi244, tayooluwole, gly2ken, agamevu, Emman8(m), gidson12(m), greatmutt64(f), anudavies, giddy10(m), Osyxcel(m), fxjohn2, Goddygee(m), blacktallest(f), femoree2(m), Ate247(m), gomzy121, Jupita42k2(m), idari, nzekingsley(m), Mediapace, K9drogo, chisiudeh, pinpinkay(m), Scientist7, slymbee, chasers, spygadgets(m), youngnerd, AKENIBIAJE, Sondon(m), defemz(m), millerojong, charlowsky, ceejay91(m), k10, edgeP(m), emyphil, digglevictor, neyosea25(m), bro4u, isaacjoe77(m), petroskid, Maxitest(m), Filmoneng, Ayomel(m), tolusan, akan102, liftedc(m), ceebeth7(m), Audray(f), SageTravels, Moyanbe(m), AUWAL999, uyaima, Dizu, blingxx(m), sans17, yeltans(m), ponpon(m), crowncodex, biolite(m), wordsbase(m), dagreat4(f), AJEGUNMO(m), Wazzaowner(m), osas800(m), Steveadodo(m), pddyol(m), MrToy, supermuyi, onlysose(m), alfarouq(m), Mystic216, Student125(m), free2ryhme, akins177(m), CNNN, Poshij, baritereign24(m), latuntop(m), lollybabe9498(f), Akinloye1095, viqSmallz(m), hassrash(m), chatupkay, ElectGINeer(m), Realhommie(m), gabbyabbey, zanga420, Onliie(m), Sunofgod(m), sexiestharam(f), rapcy(m), dikesax, urbanidris(m), bigzic(m), Sadejos(m), whiskystan, paulworld, dragon2(m), Creatrixity(m), aieromon(m), Shirleyrex, olylove, smurdyblak, laughter25, muyiwa23, Jaylap, Acheron and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4