Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Video Of Osama Bin Laden's Son On His Wedding Day Released By CIA (16174 Views)

Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals / Unclad Portraits & Statue Of Hillary Clinton Released By Donald Trump's Fans / How American CIA Killed Osama Bin Laden 5 Years Ago! [PHOTOS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBHAVUkd7F4



The CIA just released a shocking video of Osama Bin Laden's son who has been under surveillance and scrutiny for a while now. The young Osama on several occassion vowed to take off where his dad left and promised to attack the United States in the near future.Source: http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=24991

Does being the son of a criminal makes you a criminal?

I doubt it.This guy is not a terrorist...



















He is the devil himself! See those eyes. This one go shoot person finish go watch tales by moonlight 12 Likes

Next what?

They will smoke him out. 2 Likes

These ones are not like Boko Haram oh. This ones hit strategic places strategically 1 Like 1 Share

Allahu akbar

Osama things d Usa nightmare

Your father was a great man 11 Likes

Seen



But did Osama truly die?

Why did they not show us his body after death like they did to the likes of Gaddafi, Escobar and Saddam Hussein? Okay.But did Osama truly die?Why did they not show us his body after death like they did to the likes of Gaddafi, Escobar and Saddam Hussein? 4 Likes

why is he under surveillance? Pls leave the young man alone o.

I was due for my visa reallocation to the us last year.. got to the embassy and was due for my interview... As I was about to be interviewed.. I noticed the guy in front of me had a beard, a turban and a back pack... I started sweating... But I didn't wanna jump to conclusions yet so I codedly listened to his interview

V.O: hello there, how can I help you

BEARDMAN: I Need to get into the US

V.O: *(looks at his appearance and then quickly at the backpack)*. Errrrrm what for

BEARDMAN: I need to deliver a message for my father

V.O: what's your name?

BEARDMAN: Mohammed

V.0: surname

*At this point my BP was getting high... I began to notice that one red light was blinking from the open part of his back pack... Hot urine was boiling in my bladder.. I decided to go to the bathroom when I heard

BEARDMAN: BIN- LADEN



I didn't even wait to hear the remaining.... I ran for my dear life with my eyes closed... I didn't stop till I got to CMS... I cannot go and die now





















*Na joke o 16 Likes 1 Share

Who knows his the invoice app works ..I have registered

IamDino:

Okay.

But did Osama truly die?





He's alive He's alive 2 Likes

ok

looking good, I hope he does not take after his father in the business of terrorism. 1 Like 1 Share

They better do the needful before he bails out 1 Like

OSAMA.....you dead!!!!

IZZZLAMBAD !!

Try it .. ul join ur papa for inside ocean

isis and shekau a.k.a mario with 9lives

wont like this.

Why is he under surveillance som1 asked. I believe by now his new wife and inlaws are automatically under surveillance too. Trust U.S

Too bad. That means the same fate await him.

SEE D GUY SMILE SEF........MAKE DEM PADI AM OOOOO... SNAKE PIKIN DEY WICKED PASS SNAKE OOOO..

WE NO WANT TROUBLE JOIN DOSE ONES WEY DON DEY OOOOO 9 Likes 1 Share

The bad men

Ok

Men of the underworld

If a camera can get to him then definitely a bullet can get to him 1 Like





Jesus died for Christians to live.

They murder to make their god happy

This is all the product of the most peaceful religion on earth.Jesus died for Christians to live.They murder to make their god happy 7 Likes 1 Share

The handsome young man said nothing about blowing up anywhere.



Just a man.with family and friends all over him. Just didn't see any of his wives around him. 1 Like 1 Share

cummando:

Does being the son of a criminal makes you a criminal?

I doubt it.This guy is not a terrorist...



















He is the devil himself! See those eyes. This one go shoot person finish go watch tales by moonlight



















Can you read at all dude?

Even with his vow to continue where the devil of his father left? ! Can you read at all dude?Even with his vow to continue where the devil of his father left? ! 1 Like 1 Share