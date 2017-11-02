₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by Biafrareform(m): 1:19pm
The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the loss of his eldest son, Jide Tinubu.
He described Jide Tinubu’s death as a huge huge loss to Nigeria.
Nigerians were not happy with that statement.
See Screenhsots of reactions below
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by Biafrareform(m): 1:22pm
More
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by sKy007: 1:41pm
It is good to identify with the people no matter how you were born.
It is obvious that the outrage is just because the guy had absolutely no impact on people in spite of his position
It is not just about hanging out with only the big boys just because you are Tinubu son. Life is about making impact on the lives of people you don't expect anything in return
14 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by Hofbrauhaus: 1:47pm
I believe the Edo state governor thought twas BOla Tinubu that died..I mean, that's how tis suppose to be..Tinubu was supposed to die while his son burys him, but some people want to leave on earth forever, so they can sacrifice anybody to continue staying here..
Young man just die like that? No be say he first sick, no be accident, he just sleep,just die.....Tinubu know wetin happen!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by comshots(m): 1:49pm
No be him papa erect toll gate for lekki dey collect #200 from motorists without using the money to build roads across Lagos metropolis?His father is a pest to nation building.
15 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by freakthingz(m): 1:52pm
Lol people die everyday
peoples sons and daughters die on the death traps we call roads due to embezzlement by politicians, lack of basic medical care and so on and so on
It's sad the mans son died that's it
no need for over embellishments
3 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by ahamonyeka(m): 2:21pm
Obaseki don smoke uwelu or isior weed.
11 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by proudlyYoruba(m): 3:07pm
King maxi, abeg give that guy a sachet of rat of poison
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by Iceberg3: 3:14pm
And hungry coneheads are dying everyday for these wicked ppl..for nothing
4 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by QueenOfNepal: 3:18pm
Obaseki is just advertising his stupidity
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by policy12: 3:59pm
If only naija on social media are the same with those on ground, believe me our leaders for don dey change small small.
25 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by stillondmatter: 4:21pm
I see nothing wrong with his statement
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by faceURfront(m): 4:32pm
sKy007:
U be Obasiki twin?
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by WebSurfer(m): 4:52pm
Very stupid condolence message
4 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by dannytoe(m): 4:52pm
He will regret making such statement. Oshiomole Now!
5 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by EVILFOREST: 5:31pm
State with UGLY leaders, what do you expect..??
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by razfad10(m): 5:33pm
H
ahamonyeka:na mixture of upper, 3rd and ogbe weed
1 Like
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by sarrki(m): 5:39pm
Nigerian youths have missed it
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by wingmanII: 6:16pm
The death of any Nigerian no matter the age, status or tribe is a big loss to Nigeria and indeed the world.
I have nothing against the Governor 's statement.
3 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by IMASTEX: 6:53pm
He is only speaking like every other political class. They pride themselves are the true "Nigerians" while the lead are the slaves. Dozens of people die daily in Nigeria from:
* hunger and starvation resulting from unemployment
* poor health care: fake medication, quackery
* accident resulting from bad roads
* suicide resulting from injustice, etc all these are nothing to them.
Just one citizen dies not even from the man made causes named above. And he is considered a loss to the nation. I hope the youth is wise enough to realise the battle is between the political class and every other citizens. I have 0.01% to give up on this country.
3 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by emeijeh(m): 6:54pm
Omo!
Na my governor dey receive all these basing for facebook?
See how this one even murdered english
2 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by Adieza(m): 6:54pm
Nigerians ehn.
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by babyfaceafrica: 6:54pm
People should mind their business abeg
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by femo122: 6:55pm
One chance
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:55pm
No joy on these streets
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by loomer: 6:55pm
Nigerians dey binu
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by modelmike7(m): 6:56pm
Naija for show.
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by Thobiy(m): 6:58pm
Rip, my condolence to the family but it is not a national issue
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by DIVINEEVIDENCE: 6:58pm
A big loss to Nigeria indeed.
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by Iko5000: 7:00pm
The statement is the reason Nigeria will go no where . So the death of a son of a rich man is a big lost to Nigeria than a poor man . Smh
There are people selling Akara that have done more for Nigeria then every Nigeria politician dead and alive and their children.
stillondmatter:
3 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by jonnytad(m): 7:01pm
sarrki:
And u've gottn it abi?
When someone open mouth say all nigerian youths have missd it cuz He want play good boi....
1 Like
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death by jonnytad(m): 7:01pm
Imagine the number of people that die daily due to hunger and lack of quality health care.... if hospitals could heal Jide, i can imagine what length the family will go to get him treated. Am nt saying being rich is a crime, but the lives of everyone is important, both poor and rich.
