Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jide Tinubu: Nigerians Criticize Obaseki Over Statement On Tinubu's Son Death (17408 Views)

Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death / Jide Tinubu Is Dead (Bola Tinubu's Son) / Masquerade: Lai Mohammed Trending On Twitter After Statement (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He described Jide Tinubu’s death as a huge huge loss to Nigeria.



Nigerians were not happy with that statement.



See Screenhsots of reactions below





Read Obaseki's reaction to Jide Tinubu's death Here http://www.nairaland.com/4153010/godwin-obaseki-jide-tinubus-death The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the loss of his eldest son, Jide Tinubu.He described Jide Tinubu’s death as a huge huge loss to Nigeria.Nigerians were not happy with that statement.See Screenhsots of reactions below

More

It is good to identify with the people no matter how you were born.



It is obvious that the outrage is just because the guy had absolutely no impact on people in spite of his position



It is not just about hanging out with only the big boys just because you are Tinubu son. Life is about making impact on the lives of people you don't expect anything in return 14 Likes

I believe the Edo state governor thought twas BOla Tinubu that died..I mean, that's how tis suppose to be..Tinubu was supposed to die while his son burys him, but some people want to leave on earth forever, so they can sacrifice anybody to continue staying here..



Young man just die like that? No be say he first sick, no be accident, he just sleep,just die.....Tinubu know wetin happen!! 10 Likes 1 Share

No be him papa erect toll gate for lekki dey collect #200 from motorists without using the money to build roads across Lagos metropolis?His father is a pest to nation building. 15 Likes

Lol people die everyday

peoples sons and daughters die on the death traps we call roads due to embezzlement by politicians, lack of basic medical care and so on and so on





It's sad the mans son died that's it

no need for over embellishments 3 Likes

Obaseki don smoke uwelu or isior weed. 11 Likes

King maxi, abeg give that guy a sachet of rat of poison

And hungry coneheads are dying everyday for these wicked ppl..for nothing 4 Likes

Obaseki is just advertising his stupidity 3 Likes 1 Share

If only naija on social media are the same with those on ground, believe me our leaders for don dey change small small. 25 Likes

I see nothing wrong with his statement

sKy007:

It is good to identify with the people no matter how you were born.



It is obvious that the outrage is just because the guy had absolutely no impact on people in spite of his position



It is not just about hanging out with only the big boys just because you are Tinubu son. Life is about making impact on the lives of people you don't expect anything in return

U be Obasiki twin? U be Obasiki twin?

Very stupid condolence message 4 Likes

He will regret making such statement. Oshiomole Now! 5 Likes

State with UGLY leaders, what do you expect..?? 4 Likes 1 Share

ahamonyeka:

Obaseki don smoke uwelu or isior weed. na mixture of upper, 3rd and ogbe weed na mixture of upper, 3rd and ogbe weed 1 Like

Nigerian youths have missed it

The death of any Nigerian no matter the age, status or tribe is a big loss to Nigeria and indeed the world.

I have nothing against the Governor 's statement. 3 Likes

He is only speaking like every other political class. They pride themselves are the true "Nigerians" while the lead are the slaves. Dozens of people die daily in Nigeria from:

* hunger and starvation resulting from unemployment

* poor health care: fake medication, quackery

* accident resulting from bad roads

* suicide resulting from injustice, etc all these are nothing to them.



Just one citizen dies not even from the man made causes named above. And he is considered a loss to the nation. I hope the youth is wise enough to realise the battle is between the political class and every other citizens. I have 0.01% to give up on this country. 3 Likes

Omo!





Na my governor dey receive all these basing for facebook?





See how this one even murdered english 2 Likes

Nigerians ehn.

People should mind their business abeg

One chance

No joy on these streets

Nigerians dey binu

Naija for show.

Rip, my condolence to the family but it is not a national issue

A big loss to Nigeria indeed.



There are people selling Akara that have done more for Nigeria then every Nigeria politician dead and alive and their children.

stillondmatter:

I see nothing wrong with his statement The statement is the reason Nigeria will go no where . So the death of a son of a rich man is a big lost to Nigeria than a poor man . SmhThere are people selling Akara that have done more for Nigeria then every Nigeria politician dead and alive and their children. 3 Likes

sarrki:

Nigerian youths have missed it





And u've gottn it abi?

When someone open mouth say all nigerian youths have missd it cuz He want play good boi.... And u've gottn it abi?When someone open mouth say all nigerian youths have missd it cuz He want play good boi.... 1 Like