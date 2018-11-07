₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by AnonymousIP: 1:45pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared by Bashir Ahmad , Personal Assistant to @NGRPresident, @MBuhari on New Media , with caption ..
President @MBuhari will present the 2018 Budget Proposals to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017.
VIA ; http://www.viviangist.ng/president-buhari-will-present-the-2018-budget-on-nov-7th-2018/
cC; lalasticlala
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by fuckerstard: 1:47pm
2018 abi 2017?
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by iluvdonjazzy: 2:16pm
i kn d presentation will still enter december, abi no b apc govt again.
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by modelmike7(m): 3:21pm
My president is working.
I believe so much in PMB.
He will make this nation a nation flowing with milk and honey in due course.
Haters can keep hating, but , we sane ones will always love him.
Kudos Presido!
I LOVE MY PRESIDENT!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by MrMystrO(m): 3:21pm
Still Doesn't Change the Fact that buhari has failed Nigerians!!
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by emmybliz(m): 3:21pm
budget without implementation
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by emmykk(m): 3:21pm
The London Used President want to ensure that the budget is passed before returning to London
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by luckygirl02(f): 3:21pm
I zee
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by isaac2392: 3:22pm
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by yyorry: 3:22pm
Make him give u implementation report
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by ginajet(f): 3:22pm
Did I just read 2018?
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by ychris: 3:22pm
lalasticlala come here and edit the headline.
is 2017 not 2018.
take note.
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by UncleSnr(m): 3:22pm
What was achieved with the previous budgets?
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by MrMystrO(m): 3:22pm
k
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by Pangea: 3:23pm
Nigerians!
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by modelmike7(m): 3:23pm
iluvdonjazzy:
MrMystrO:
emmybliz:
emmykk:
UncleSnr:
BlackBeatless:.
Lukeboy:.
So funny how the haters are so faster than Usain Bolt!
Keep hating and wailing and keep supportin the corrupt politicians while we keep supporting our dear PMB!!
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by Clerverly: 3:23pm
ipob yoots above are not happy with this news...
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by BlackBeatless: 3:24pm
Nnamdi Kanu Predator.
The Lion that tackled Cornu
Waiting for Sarrki.. Head of Zombies on NL.
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by Lukeboy: 3:24pm
If he like he should present 2020 budget by God grace 2019 change the change will surely come.
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by Thobiy(m): 3:24pm
So we have already spent 2017 budget, it is well
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by oshe11(m): 3:24pm
Thats my Ex's Birthday ooo.....
Nairaland Ur boy jst passed out Oooooo
Feeling grateful
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by oshe11(m): 3:24pm
Thats my Ex's Birthday ooo.....
Nairaland Ur boy jst passed out Oooooo
Feeling grateful
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by pol23: 3:24pm
Waiting.
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by mmb: 3:24pm
Good one Mr. President. At least we in this region have felt the impact of the 2017 budget.
May you live long.
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by isaac2392: 3:24pm
I hope something good wld come out from it.... [color=#006600][/color]
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by Runaway: 3:25pm
If he like he should it next year, it wouldn't add values.
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by Thobiy(m): 3:26pm
fuckerstard:Bobo Na 2018 Budget
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by Paperwhite(m): 3:28pm
Guess it'll not be another "padded budget of Change"?
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by neona: 3:29pm
ADMISSION IS GOING ON FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 3:31pm
What's the essence of budget when it does not reflect on the living standard of citizens?
Since coming on board, 3 budget had been n passed yet nothing to show.
Abi it's budget on suffering?
ATIKU come Change this CHANGE
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2018 by vengertime: 3:31pm
My brothers and sisters has anyone seen the effect of 2016 budget?
