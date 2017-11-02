Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help (5894 Views)

I am currently in deep poo. I happen to work as an analyst with the overall manager of a company in Kaduna . I am a data guy and not really a Manger,not interested in being one either. Today, We needed information from the branch managers,3 of them to be precise. I was tasked with

ensuring they send the information on time.



I got a mail from the Regional office threatening to carry out disciplinary action if they didnt send the information. From the mail I got to find out our State is the only one that hasnt sent theirs.



So I sent a reminder to the Branch Managers requesting urgently for the said inputs, I told them the delay was becoming quite embarassing to the state and we need to send this information out urgently.



To my surprise a branch manager called me and clearly told me I shouldnt send him such mails again, he said I insulted his office and I can tell my boss what he said.



Fellas, Nairalanders, this is frustrating, i know I have issues with the way I dish out mails and I always sound too straight forward.



I feel like resigning, maybe it's not really my thing. I need advice on how to handle this issue before they probably gang up against me.



Hello good day OP, I guess you where to direct and since you know he is your boss you probably should have chosen your words carefully, and also hit the nail on the head without sounding rude. My advice write him a short mail and apologize for the way you addresed the first mail that you where under alot of stress, Do not say pressure as that is one of those things that is supposed to make you better even in decision making that's one of the reason you where employed anyways. 24 Likes

Raphael007:

Hello good day OP, I guess you where to direct and since you know he is your boss you probably should have chosen your words carefully, and also hit the nail on the head without sounding rude. My advice write him a short mail and apologize for the way you addresed the first mail that you where under alot of stress, Do not say pressure as that is one of those things that is supposed to make you better even in decision making that's one of the reason you where employed anyways.



THanks THanks





Email and diplomacy. A less touted but significant part of office politics.



You want to email a Boss and lick his ass, while not letting the guy(s) in copy of the email know that you are a complete asshole licker



I can assume your email was offensive and disrespectful. There is a way you call people out in a subtle and gentle manner.....learn it, it will help you Some of us have been there.....Email and diplomacy. A less touted but significant part of office politics.You want to email a Boss and lick his ass, while not letting the guy(s) in copy of the email know that you are a complete asshole lickerI can assume your email was offensive and disrespectful. There is a way you call people out in a subtle and gentle manner.....learn it, it will help you 15 Likes

Does he have power to sack you. if No,Worst he can do is assess you low during appraisal. Do your job with no fear, however with language caution



The mail u made is quite disrespectful nd the tone was more of they don't know their job.



U ve a boss right Nd u ve heard of chain of command right .



Let ur boss know nd he would do the needful.



Even if u know the job better, don't outshine ur boss else ur career path would be full of torn. How can u just an ordinary data guy compel a manager, u re lucky he can't sack you else by now u would be seeking for a job.The mail u made is quite disrespectful nd the tone was more of they don't know their job.U ve a boss rightNd u ve heard of chain of command rightLet ur boss know nd he would do the needful.Even if u know the job better,else ur career path would be full of torn. 6 Likes

Being too blunt sometimes attracts trouble 2 Likes

Sorry OP...

Be more diplomatic next time 2 Likes

Like someone said apologize to him, stating you didn't mean to be rude or disrespect his office.

Forthwith I would advise you be be more diplomatic when sending mails to people especially when others are in the copy. 2 Likes

COdeGenesis:

Guy you f up big time dem no dey send mail for that kind thing



Call him to remind him because the mail will be embarrassing and implicating. If he gets a reprimand trust his people in position in the coy will make work tire you and unbearable Guy you f up big time dem no dey send mail for that kind thingCall him to remind him because the mail will be embarrassing and implicating. If he gets a reprimand trust his people in position in the coy will make work tire you and unbearable 5 Likes

Diplomacy bro! Diplomacy!

you'll be fine, just be more cautious when writing them next time.

Raphael007:

Hello good day OP, I guess you where to direct and since you know he is your boss you probably should have chosen your words carefully, and also hit the nail on the head without sounding rude. My advice write him a short mail and apologize for the way you addresed the first mail that you where under alot of stress, Do not say pressure as that is one of those things that is supposed to make you better even in decision making that's one of the reason you where employed anyways.

lol... Tell him fvck you!!



Who do Bosses think they are?



I am always in hot argument with my line manager, that he had to go inform the MD. I was served a query, and I practically stated that I wasn't sorry for my action!!



You know what? Give me his number... I can tell him fvck you on your behalf. 11 Likes 1 Share

if we dont see the content of the mail, how would people be able to tell you if you were in the right or wrong. 2 Likes

just do what he wants now And sojust do what he wants now

Tell your boss na.



I no even know why Nigerians companies no fit get central (official)email wet every body go fit dey use.



So that you go fit dey CC others

Raphael007:

Hello good day OP, I guess you where to direct and since you know he is your boss you probably should have chosen your words carefully, and also hit the nail on the head without sounding rude. My advice write him a short mail and apologize for the way you addresed the first mail that you where under alot of stress, Do not say pressure as that is one of those things that is supposed to make you better even in decision making that's one of the reason you where employed anyways.

Dear OP, yield to the gentleman advice.



Cheers Dear OP, yield to the gentleman advice.Cheers

Bro, if you are rude, you are rude. Perhaps u should work on your attitude, I understand u av a deadline but u should apply wisdom when talking to your superiors, man up and apologize if indeed u were being rude....if u resign and not change ur attitude, u will still experience the same thing in your next job. 3 Likes

Guess subtlety isn't your strongest point.Send him a mail apologising 4 ur Indiscretion 1 Like

Why not call them each to remind them in a friendly way and respectful manner instead of mail 1 Like

Ask governor Nasir El-Rufai he will advice u.

They will soon jazz you 1 Like

When did nairaland become a guidance and counseling community? 1 Like

You need to schedule a serious one on one meeting with him.

COdeGenesis:

Why do you want to resign? Is the man not an employee as well?



Just work on your language and be more civil in sending mails to ur superiors.



That's all. Why do you want to resign? Is the man not an employee as well?Just work on your language and be more civil in sending mails to ur superiors.That's all. 2 Likes

Apologize

What can I say now Alots av been said up there I guess i don't av to say anything anymore



free2ryhme:





Guy you f up big time dem no dey send mail for that kind thing



Call him to remind him because the mail will be embarrassing and implicating. If he gets a reprimand trust his people in position in the coy will make work tire you and unbearable

You are spot on... OP should learn to do more of calls than mails.. People react differently to both cos of their implications that differ in impact. You are spot on... OP should learn to do more of calls than mails.. People react differently to both cos of their implications that differ in impact.

Send him memo

COdeGenesis:





To my surprise a branch manager called me and clearly told me I shouldnt send him such mails again, he said I insulted his office and I can tell my boss what he said.



the bastard said you should tell your boss what he said, what are you waiting for,go ahead and report the mother foka the bastard said you should tell your boss what he said, what are you waiting for,go ahead and report the mother foka