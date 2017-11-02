₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by COdeGenesis: 2:26pm
Help -one Of My Bosses Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again
I am currently in deep poo. I happen to work as an analyst with the overall manager of a company in Kaduna . I am a data guy and not really a Manger,not interested in being one either. Today, We needed information from the branch managers,3 of them to be precise. I was tasked with
ensuring they send the information on time.
I got a mail from the Regional office threatening to carry out disciplinary action if they didnt send the information. From the mail I got to find out our State is the only one that hasnt sent theirs.
So I sent a reminder to the Branch Managers requesting urgently for the said inputs, I told them the delay was becoming quite embarassing to the state and we need to send this information out urgently.
To my surprise a branch manager called me and clearly told me I shouldnt send him such mails again, he said I insulted his office and I can tell my boss what he said.
Fellas, Nairalanders, this is frustrating, i know I have issues with the way I dish out mails and I always sound too straight forward.
I feel like resigning, maybe it's not really my thing. I need advice on how to handle this issue before they probably gang up against me.
Someone help me push to FP
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by Raphael007(m): 2:52pm
Hello good day OP, I guess you where to direct and since you know he is your boss you probably should have chosen your words carefully, and also hit the nail on the head without sounding rude. My advice write him a short mail and apologize for the way you addresed the first mail that you where under alot of stress, Do not say pressure as that is one of those things that is supposed to make you better even in decision making that's one of the reason you where employed anyways.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by COdeGenesis: 2:53pm
Raphael007:
THanks
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by NairaSand: 3:06pm
Some of us have been there.....
Email and diplomacy. A less touted but significant part of office politics.
You want to email a Boss and lick his ass, while not letting the guy(s) in copy of the email know that you are a complete asshole licker
I can assume your email was offensive and disrespectful. There is a way you call people out in a subtle and gentle manner.....learn it, it will help you
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by majekdom2: 3:52pm
Does he have power to sack you. if No,Worst he can do is assess you low during appraisal. Do your job with no fear, however with language caution
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by amunkita(m): 4:22pm
How can u just an ordinary data guy compel a manager, u re lucky he can't sack you else by now u would be seeking for a job.
The mail u made is quite disrespectful nd the tone was more of they don't know their job.
U ve a boss right Nd u ve heard of chain of command right.
Let ur boss know nd he would do the needful.
Even if u know the job better, don't outshine ur boss else ur career path would be full of torn.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by stillondmatter: 4:27pm
Being too blunt sometimes attracts trouble
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by dayleke(m): 4:47pm
Sorry OP...
Be more diplomatic next time
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by Olalan(m): 5:12pm
Like someone said apologize to him, stating you didn't mean to be rude or disrespect his office.
Forthwith I would advise you be be more diplomatic when sending mails to people especially when others are in the copy.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by free2ryhme: 5:34pm
COdeGenesis:
Guy you f up big time dem no dey send mail for that kind thing
Call him to remind him because the mail will be embarrassing and implicating. If he gets a reprimand trust his people in position in the coy will make work tire you and unbearable
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by RedDistrict: 6:00pm
Diplomacy bro! Diplomacy!
you'll be fine, just be more cautious when writing them next time.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by BRAV0O(m): 6:33pm
Raphael007:
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by BiafranBushBoy: 7:03pm
lol... Tell him fvck you!!
Who do Bosses think they are?
I am always in hot argument with my line manager, that he had to go inform the MD. I was served a query, and I practically stated that I wasn't sorry for my action!!
You know what? Give me his number... I can tell him fvck you on your behalf.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by salford1: 7:05pm
if we dont see the content of the mail, how would people be able to tell you if you were in the right or wrong.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by 2dillu2(m): 7:05pm
And so just do what he wants now
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by loomer: 7:06pm
Tell your boss na.
I no even know why Nigerians companies no fit get central (official)email wet every body go fit dey use.
So that you go fit dey CC others
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by lilfreezy: 7:06pm
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by wristbangle(m): 7:07pm
Raphael007:
Dear OP, yield to the gentleman advice.
Cheers
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by GreatDreams: 7:10pm
Bro, if you are rude, you are rude. Perhaps u should work on your attitude, I understand u av a deadline but u should apply wisdom when talking to your superiors, man up and apologize if indeed u were being rude....if u resign and not change ur attitude, u will still experience the same thing in your next job.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by FuckFuckBoy: 7:10pm
Guess subtlety isn't your strongest point.Send him a mail apologising 4 ur Indiscretion
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by aktolly54(m): 7:11pm
Why not call them each to remind them in a friendly way and respectful manner instead of mail
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by asawanathegreat(m): 7:11pm
Ask governor Nasir El-Rufai he will advice u.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by FarahAideed: 7:11pm
They will soon jazz you
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by emeijeh(m): 7:11pm
When did nairaland become a guidance and counseling community?
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by lollmaolol: 7:11pm
You need to schedule a serious one on one meeting with him.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by san316(m): 7:13pm
COdeGenesis:
Why do you want to resign? Is the man not an employee as well?
Just work on your language and be more civil in sending mails to ur superiors.
That's all.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by don4real18(m): 7:13pm
Apologize
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by purem(m): 7:14pm
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by Blitz888(m): 7:14pm
free2ryhme:
You are spot on... OP should learn to do more of calls than mails.. People react differently to both cos of their implications that differ in impact.
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by Pray(m): 7:15pm
Send him memo
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by enemyofprogress: 7:15pm
COdeGenesis:the bastard said you should tell your boss what he said, what are you waiting for,go ahead and report the mother foka
|Re: My Boss Said I Should Never Send Him A Mail Again, Help by brizzybrizzz(m): 7:15pm
you were too direct you said it yourself, mails n texts are sensitive and could easily be misinterpreted so next time you dish out a mail especially to your superior who normally take respect highly be sure be sure to polish in a way to suit their ego.
