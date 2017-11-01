

An unidentified driver, who according to online report, was allegedly learning how to drive, yesterday, crushed two school children to death at the New Market in, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.



Here’s what Eniola Avoseh wrote;



“Horrible accident on my way home. Just now at new market, Ijebu ode. What a painful death. Can’t withstand these. May there gentle soul rest in peace.”

The force of the accident forced one of the victim’s stomach to burst open showing his intestine. (Graphic Photos)









SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/2-school-children-crushed-death-new-market-ijebu-ode-graphic-photos/ An unidentified driver, who according to online report, was allegedly learning how to drive, yesterday, crushed two school children to death at the New Market in, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.Here’s what Eniola Avoseh wrote;The force of the accident forced one of the victim’s stomach to burst open showing his intestine. (Graphic Photos)