|2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by ThisTrend(f): 3:24pm
An unidentified driver, who according to online report, was allegedly learning how to drive, yesterday, crushed two school children to death at the New Market in, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.
Here’s what Eniola Avoseh wrote;
“Horrible accident on my way home. Just now at new market, Ijebu ode. What a painful death. Can’t withstand these. May there gentle soul rest in peace.”
The force of the accident forced one of the victim’s stomach to burst open showing his intestine. (Graphic Photos)
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/2-school-children-crushed-death-new-market-ijebu-ode-graphic-photos/
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by boman2014: 3:59pm
horrible.
your pictures are not clear
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by thorpido(m): 3:59pm
Hit and run?
I hope the driver was apprehended.
May God comfort their families.
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by ajulu8000: 4:05pm
Rip
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:06pm
Tragic
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by dessz(m): 4:06pm
where d pictures
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by Fistop: 4:07pm
Gosh!!!!!!
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by midehi2(f): 4:07pm
jesuuu
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by cinoedhunter: 4:08pm
No Nah...
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:08pm
Very sad. My sincere condolence to their parents.
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by yeyerolling: 4:08pm
NBC needs to censor all these idiotic bloggers posting such pics
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by Chuvin22(m): 4:09pm
God protect us. AMen!
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by MYBLOCUS: 4:11pm
LORD HAVE MERCY SO SAD
ThisTrend:
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by Turks: 4:11pm
Kk
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by rezzy: 4:11pm
RIP
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by Cyynthialove(f): 4:14pm
Rip
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by walosky(m): 4:15pm
Na dem !
All the evil things emanate from this state, Why?
Ritualists!
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by glossy6(f): 4:16pm
RIP
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by holyidol: 4:26pm
R I P such tragedy shall never occur in your family again in Jesus name...
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 4:32pm
May their gentle souls Rest In Peace
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by taiyesoul(m): 4:35pm
boman2014:
You want to see "horrible" clear pictures of innocent children?. Smh
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by oloriLFC(f): 4:37pm
Learning how to drive in a public place? Na wah o. RIP to the innocent kids
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by kuyebu: 4:44pm
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by pajeroi(f): 5:00pm
dessz:I tire o!
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by iDROID: 5:04pm
OP, come and update your post. No images yet. The rate at which reckless drivers dey turn Nigerians to meat pie is alarming though.
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by Abiolamohammed(f): 5:08pm
May the chldren soul rest in peace(RIP)
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:29pm
Buhari stop killing us now
|Re: 2 School Children Crushed To Death At New Market In Ijebu Ode (graphic Photos) by lakesider(m): 5:31pm
Nigerians will only give condulence and pray God protect their family. ..
Without finding solution to the problwmn . more people go die o
