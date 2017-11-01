₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:49pm
The National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, on behalf of the Party has empathized with the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, on the demise of his son, Jide.
This was made known in a statement by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, on Thursday.
PDP said the news of the death of Jide Tinubu was “sad, shocking and very painful.”
The statement further said the party believes, “that the Almighty God knows the best and understands the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure from us and we pray Him (God), to give his family and the government of Lagos state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.
“May the soul of Jide Tinubu rest in perfect peace. Once again, accept our condolences.”
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by vengertime: 3:54pm
Mature party, unlike APSHIT filled with Garba, liar Mohammed and femi Odeshina
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by QueenOfNepal: 3:54pm
Tinubu was laughing when APC members came to condole with him.
The picture of Tinubu son on fp shows that the children of the first wife are not .........
Should i ask if Remi is in good terms with this man that died because Remi driver looks more healthy than him.
Amebo full ground but make i shut up for now
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by Tolexander: 3:56pm
QueenOfNepal:What is happening to romance section of recent?
Posters meant to be in romance section only, seem to be infiltrating the politics section. Too bad!
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by QueenOfNepal: 3:59pm
Tolexander:Never been there. I'm past it
Did you notice Remi did not shed a tear for that man that died
Let's not do Amebo for now
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by KardinalZik(m): 4:04pm
Better than saying he is "A HUGE LOSS TO NIGERIA[NS]".
If Jide played any role in putting us in this APC MESS; if he ever took part in looting our resources: KUDOS TO DEATH.
If, on the other hand, Jide is innocent of the crimes of his father's party: REST ON.
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by OZAOEKPE(m): 4:05pm
QueenOfNepal:Remi no born
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by QueenOfNepal: 4:08pm
OZAOEKPE:Are you for real?
Let's not do much Amebo
*draws chair* biko gist me
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by PointZerom: 4:24pm
How this guy died a day after Tinubu had a witchcraft meeting with Buhari baffles me. And the fact that he's from Tinubu's first wife increases my suspicion.
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by HomesOfLife(m): 4:49pm
Eyaaa
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by Titto93(m): 4:51pm
PointZerom:
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by Niyinficient(m): 4:51pm
Mature one from PDP...If it were to be the other way round, GEJ will be blamed by Broda Lie and co!
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by mykh01(m): 4:51pm
T
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by shevchenko(m): 4:51pm
Hard drugs overdose.
Too bad
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by idrisiyah90(m): 4:53pm
So you guys believe there is God and you're committing those atrocities, Kontinu ehn
You'll soon meet your wrath...
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by ajebuter(f): 4:53pm
QueenOfNepal:lts the truth
She has no child with Tinubu..
From her previous marriage (if there was any, l wouldn't know)
But for BAT, nada
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by JON01: 4:53pm
AMEBOR NAH BASTARD CC DIZ GUY AND D ODA GURL MAKING NOISE WHEN PPL ARE SOBBING
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by Turbocharged: 4:54pm
PointZerom:Are u insinuating that he was used for sacrifice?
What do I know? Anything is possible.
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by wunmi590(m): 4:54pm
That's very good of PDP, politics apart.
Death knows nobody, either young or old, and it can come knocking to anybody anytime.
Wish Jagaban and his family the fortitude to bear the lose.
#GodBlessTheSpiritOfSympathyInYouPDP
Rest in peace jide
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by free2ryhme: 4:55pm
QueenOfNepal:
Diarrhoea dey you mouth
Just close am
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by GentleSpeaker(m): 4:56pm
ok..good one from pdp.
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by hopexter(m): 4:56pm
QueenOfNepal:
Is it your tears? if she doesn't why can't you help her out, aren't you Afonja?
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by wyqay: 4:58pm
good one
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by goslowgoslow: 4:59pm
vengertime:You be real mumu! Do you expect them to say they were happy?
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by Oyindidi(f): 5:01pm
Deep down una dey happy. Devilish politicians
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by oshe11(m): 5:01pm
QueenOfNepal:So U r saying.....
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:08pm
That's a good one from PDP.
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by Adebowale89(m): 5:11pm
QueenOfNepal:
you turned someone pain into a laughter, all in the sake of politics? has your mental illness started again
I suppose you should be matured enough not to replace your senses for likes on public forum
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by FemiZets(m): 5:35pm
Senator Oluremi Tinubu is blessed with a son called Seyi and a daughter as well.
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by Magnifico2000: 5:41pm
FemiZets:Lies.. i dont tink remi conceived any child for tinubu.. go make ur findings.
|Re: PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu by thesmallgod(m): 5:50pm
I am waiting for Lai Mohammed to react to this too
