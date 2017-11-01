Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Reacts To The Death Of Jide Tinubu (10994 Views)

This was made known in a statement by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, on Thursday.



PDP said the news of the death of Jide Tinubu was “sad, shocking and very painful.”



The statement further said the party believes, “that the Almighty God knows the best and understands the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure from us and we pray Him (God), to give his family and the government of Lagos state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.



“May the soul of Jide Tinubu rest in perfect peace. Once again, accept our condolences.”





Mature party, unlike APSHIT filled with Garba, liar Mohammed and femi Odeshina 26 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu was laughing when APC members came to condole with him.





The picture of Tinubu son on fp shows that the children of the first wife are not .........







Should i ask if Remi is in good terms with this man that died because Remi driver looks more healthy than him.







Amebo full ground but make i shut up for now 5 Likes

QueenOfNepal:

Tinubu was laughing when APC members came to condole with him.





The picture of Tinubu son on fp shows that the children of the first wife are not .........







Should i ask if Remi is in good terms with this man that died because Remi driver looks more healthy than him.







Amebo full ground but make i shut up for now What is happening to romance section of recent?



Posters meant to be in romance section only, seem to be infiltrating the politics section. Too bad! What is happening to romance section of recent?Posters meant to be in romance section only, seem to be infiltrating the politics section. Too bad! 12 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

What is happening to romance section of recent?



Never been there. I'm past it







Did you notice Remi did not shed a tear for that man that died







Let's not do Amebo for now Never been there. I'm past itDid you notice Remi did not shed a tear for that man that diedLet's not do Amebo for now

Better than saying he is "A HUGE LOSS TO NIGERIA[NS]".



If Jide played any role in putting us in this APC MESS; if he ever took part in looting our resources: KUDOS TO DEATH.



If, on the other hand, Jide is innocent of the crimes of his father's party: REST ON.

QueenOfNepal:

Tinubu was laughing when APC members came to condole with him.





The picture of Tinubu son on fp shows that the children of the first wife are not .........







Should i ask if Remi is in good terms with this man that died because Remi driver looks more healthy than him.







Amebo full ground but make i shut up for now Remi no born Remi no born

OZAOEKPE:



Remi no born Are you for real?







Let's not do much Amebo





*draws chair* biko gist me Are you for real?Let's not do much Amebo*draws chair* biko gist me

How this guy died a day after Tinubu had a witchcraft meeting with Buhari baffles me. And the fact that he's from Tinubu's first wife increases my suspicion.

Eyaaa

PointZerom:

How this guy died a day after Tinubu had a witchcraft meeting with Buhari baffles me. And the fact that he's from Tinubu's first wife increases my suspicion.

Mature one from PDP...If it were to be the other way round, GEJ will be blamed by Broda Lie and co! 4 Likes

T

Hard drugs overdose.

Too bad

So you guys believe there is God and you're committing those atrocities, Kontinu ehn

You'll soon meet your wrath...

QueenOfNepal:

Are you for real?





Let's not do much Amebo



*draws chair* biko gist me lts the truth

She has no child with Tinubu..

From her previous marriage (if there was any, l wouldn't know)

But for BAT, nada lts the truthShe has no child with Tinubu..From her previous marriage (if there was any, l wouldn't know)But for BAT, nada 1 Like

AMEBOR NAH BASTARD CC DIZ GUY AND D ODA GURL MAKING NOISE WHEN PPL ARE SOBBING 1 Like

PointZerom:

How this guy died a day after Tinubu had a witchcraft meeting with Buhari baffles me. And the fact that he's from Tinubu's first wife increases my suspicion. Are u insinuating that he was used for sacrifice?



What do I know? Anything is possible. Are u insinuating that he was used for sacrifice?What do I know? Anything is possible.

That's very good of PDP, politics apart.



Death knows nobody, either young or old, and it can come knocking to anybody anytime.



Wish Jagaban and his family the fortitude to bear the lose.





#GodBlessTheSpiritOfSympathyInYouPDP





Rest in peace jide

QueenOfNepal:

Tinubu was laughing when APC members came to condole with him.





The picture of Tinubu son on fp shows that the children of the first wife are not .........







Should i ask if Remi is in good terms with this man that died because Remi driver looks more healthy than him.







Amebo full ground but make i shut up for now

Diarrhoea dey you mouth



Just close am Diarrhoea dey you mouthJust close am 1 Like

ok..good one from pdp.





QueenOfNepal:

Never been there. I'm past it







Did you notice Remi did not shed a tear for that man that died







Let's not do Amebo for now



Is it your tears? if she doesn't why can't you help her out, aren't you Afonja? Is it your tears? if she doesn't why can't you help her out, aren't you Afonja? 1 Like

good one

vengertime:

Mature party, unlike APSHIT filled with Garba, liar Mohammed and femi Odeshina You be real mumu! Do you expect them to say they were happy? You be real mumu! Do you expect them to say they were happy?

Deep down una dey happy. Devilish politicians

QueenOfNepal:

Tinubu was laughing when APC members came to condole with him.





The picture of Tinubu son on fp shows that the children of the first wife are not .........







Should i ask if Remi is in good terms with this man that died because Remi driver looks more healthy than him.







Amebo full ground but make i shut up for now So U r saying..... So U r saying.....

That's a good one from PDP.

QueenOfNepal:

Are you for real?







Let's not do much Amebo





*draws chair* biko gist me





you turned someone pain into a laughter, all in the sake of politics? has your mental illness started again





I suppose you should be matured enough not to replace your senses for likes on public forum you turned someone pain into a laughter, all in the sake of politics? has your mental illness started againI suppose you should be matured enough not to replace your senses for likes on public forum

Senator Oluremi Tinubu is blessed with a son called Seyi and a daughter as well.

FemiZets:

Senator Oluremi Tinubu is blessed with a son called Seyi and a daughter as well. Lies.. i dont tink remi conceived any child for tinubu.. go make ur findings. Lies.. i dont tink remi conceived any child for tinubu.. go make ur findings. 1 Like