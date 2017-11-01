₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by AutoReportNG: 4:09pm On Nov 02
Imagine a Lagos without traffic jam and where life looks heavenly, a place where you will be free from noises of danfo, agbero and what Lagos life entails, well this may come soon as expected.This is the picture of the Eko Atlantic City,and here is the newly Constructed Artificial Water-way. Such a beauty to behold!
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/eko-atlantic-sight-and-beauty.html
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by midehi2(f): 4:10pm On Nov 02
Chai! so beautiful
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by AutoReportNG: 4:10pm On Nov 02
Eko oni baje..
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by Paperwhite(m): 4:11pm On Nov 02
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by Paperwhite(m): 4:12pm On Nov 02
It's will really be a beauty to behold when completed but the raging nearby Atlantic is another problem .Do drive by that area.
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by iamJ(m): 4:12pm On Nov 02
AutoReportNG:wait till the sea comes back to collect its lands
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by Cyynthialove(f): 4:17pm On Nov 02
Nice one. Some sharp igbo guys will invade this place after completion and acquire some properties and even turn the owners of the land to tenants and gatemen in their own land. While some of my hungry Yorrruba brothers will be on nairaland shouting "it's our land our land, it's our land!" from somewhere in ajegule, even at that ajegule, ibo man might even still be their landlord. .
Smh for some myopic foools
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by Rotimik: 4:25pm On Nov 02
iamJ:
No sea is coming back to collect any land.
The land was reclaimed from the part of Bar-beach the sea waves have been eroding since a hundred years ago. Parts of the area reclaimed used to be there when we visited at the Bar-beach as children.
Just a few decades ago, you had to do some trecking at the beach before you see water.
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by Rotimik: 4:31pm On Nov 02
Paperwhite:
There is no problem. Don't believe climate change alarmists.
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by abdelrahman: 4:46pm On Nov 02
Cyynthialove:you are right!
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by AutoReportNG: 4:47pm On Nov 02
abdelrahman:
Sarrki, whats your take?
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by abdelrahman: 4:51pm On Nov 02
AutoReportNG:sar what?
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by oladeebo: 5:05pm On Nov 02
Eko apete.
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by AutoReportNG: 11:46am
Lalasticlala, pls take to promise land
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by igbodefender: 12:04pm
abdelrahman:
Igbo investments like Alaba are no different from South African investments like Shoprite.
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by updatechange(m): 1:18pm
Oo nice
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by Orobo2Lekpa: 2:32pm
is this real or prototype?
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by BEENUEL: 2:32pm
Rotimik:Sire, some dimwitted nitwits ain't worth your post...talke-less of your Explanations. Some guys over here are very ignorant....they type gibberish to get attentions.
#villagerswithcheapandroidphoneeverywhere
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by MicheyJ: 2:32pm
Guys how can I open new thread ?
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by mybestlove(m): 2:33pm
What is beautiful here? Since how many years and the area is still lying bare upon all the money Lagos state is lawfully and unlawfully making. I expect the project to be nearing completion. It is the pace of work that will encourage investors.
Tomorrow we'll hear billions and trillions of naira pumped into this project still it seems nothing is being done..
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by 9jvirgin(m): 2:34pm
A good example of misplaced priority. Whoever is free should go and watch the CNN series of Anthony Bourdain in Lagos and you will wonder how people survive in Lagos.
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by rolams(m): 2:34pm
how many times will you bring this forward?
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by JohnXcel: 2:34pm
Abeg make una no kill IPOBS with heart attack with these pics na
GOD BLESS YORUBALAND!
God bless Lagos
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by AroOkigbo(m): 2:35pm
Strictly for the rich!
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by ObamaOsama: 2:35pm
I see Evans is smiling I hope is not the owner of this property
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by vengertime: 2:36pm
My uncle bought two flats there last year.
I hope Afonjas are also buying with us.
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by Niyinficient(m): 2:36pm
Just one pics?
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by popelix: 2:37pm
this fake water, and potential jobless Yoruba agbero's toilet again?
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by castrol180(m): 2:37pm
It's better to run away from that gory sight before it turn itself against the people...that water will start smelling sooner or later.
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by ALAYORMII: 2:37pm
Na only this picture you see ??
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by jazon(m): 2:37pm
Beautiful
I'm sure the engineers would need good stamped concrete there.........contract me on 08136276104
Nobody does it better
|Re: Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty by iretemide(f): 2:38pm
wow !beautiful
