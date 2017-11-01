Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Eko Atlantic: The Sight And Beauty (7101 Views)

Imagine a Lagos without traffic jam and where life looks heavenly, a place where you will be free from noises of danfo, agbero and what Lagos life entails, well this may come soon as expected.This is the picture of the Eko Atlantic City,and here is the newly Constructed Artificial Water-way. Such a beauty to behold!

Chai! so beautiful 1 Like

Eko oni baje.. 4 Likes

It's will really be a beauty to behold when completed but the raging nearby Atlantic is another problem .Do drive by that area.

AutoReportNG:

Eko oni baje.. wait till the sea comes back to collect its lands wait till the sea comes back to collect its lands 3 Likes

.



Smh for some myopic foools Nice one. Some sharp igbo guys will invade this place after completion and acquire some properties and even turn the owners of the land to tenants and gatemen in their own land. While some of my hungry Yorrruba brothers will be on nairaland shouting "it's our land our land, it's our land!" from somewhere in ajegule, even at that ajegule, ibo man might even still be their landlord.Smh for some myopic foools 4 Likes 2 Shares

iamJ:

wait till the sea comes back to collect its lands

No sea is coming back to collect any land.



The land was reclaimed from the part of Bar-beach the sea waves have been eroding since a hundred years ago. Parts of the area reclaimed used to be there when we visited at the Bar-beach as children.



Just a few decades ago, you had to do some trecking at the beach before you see water. No sea is coming back to collect any land.The land was reclaimed from the part of Bar-beach the sea waves have been eroding since a hundred years ago. Parts of the area reclaimed used to be there when we visited at the Bar-beach as children.Just a few decades ago, you had to do some trecking at the beach before you see water. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Paperwhite:

It's will really be a beauty to behold when completed but the raging nearby Atlantic is another problem .Do drive by that area.

There is no problem. Don't believe climate change alarmists. There is no problem. Don't believe climate change alarmists.

Cyynthialove:

my brothers are fool,see how afonja are developing place,and we can't develop SE like this. you are right! you are right! 1 Like 1 Share

abdelrahman:

IGBO developed it.

Sarrki, whats your take? Sarrki, whats your take?

AutoReportNG:



Sarrki, whats your take? sar what? sar what?

Eko apete.

Lalasticlala, pls take to promise land

abdelrahman:

IGBO developed it.



Igbo investments like Alaba are no different from South African investments like Shoprite. Igbo investments like Alaba are no different from South African investments like Shoprite.

Oo nice

is this real or prototype?

Rotimik:





No sea is coming back to collect any land.



The land was reclaimed from the part of Bar-beach the sea waves have been eroding since a hundred years ago. Parts of the area reclaimed used to be there when we visited at the Bar-beach as children.



Just a few decades ago, you had to do some trecking at the beach before you see water. Sire, some dimwitted nitwits ain't worth your post...talke-less of your Explanations. Some guys over here are very ignorant....they type gibberish to get attentions.



#villagerswithcheapandroidphoneeverywhere Sire, some dimwitted nitwits ain't worth your post...talke-less of your Explanations. Some guys over here are very ignorant....they type gibberish to get attentions.#villagerswithcheapandroidphoneeverywhere 2 Likes

Guys how can I open new thread ?

What is beautiful here? Since how many years and the area is still lying bare upon all the money Lagos state is lawfully and unlawfully making. I expect the project to be nearing completion. It is the pace of work that will encourage investors.

Tomorrow we'll hear billions and trillions of naira pumped into this project still it seems nothing is being done.. 1 Like

A good example of misplaced priority. Whoever is free should go and watch the CNN series of Anthony Bourdain in Lagos and you will wonder how people survive in Lagos. 1 Like

how many times will you bring this forward? 2 Likes 1 Share





GOD BLESS YORUBALAND!



God bless Lagos Abeg make una no kill IPOBS with heart attack with these pics na 3 Likes

Strictly for the rich!

I see Evans is smiling I hope is not the owner of this property

My uncle bought two flats there last year.



I hope Afonjas are also buying with us.

Just one pics?

this fake water, and potential jobless Yoruba agbero's toilet again?

It's better to run away from that gory sight before it turn itself against the people...that water will start smelling sooner or later.

Na only this picture you see ??

Beautiful





I'm sure the engineers would need good stamped concrete there.........contract me on 08136276104

Nobody does it better