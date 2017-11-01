₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:09pm
Singer L.A.X has completed his National Youth Service Corps today.
He took to his IG page to share the photo above of hismelf with a friend wearing their NYSC regalia and wrote:
"DONE SERVING MY COUNTRY ! NOW WE CAN DROP THE FIRE ALBUM ON THEM ����"
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:09pm
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by haywire07(m): 4:10pm
Ask am if he know wetin be "PPA"
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by iamJ(m): 4:10pm
at least you have completed one thing
Cause ur career
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by AverageAnnie(f): 4:11pm
Make ah hear sey dix one serve...lol
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by chiiraq802(m): 4:15pm
Congratulooobiaaaa........ buh ur songs are #poo....
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Seeker17(m): 4:21pm
Congratulations LAX
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by nosiebaba(m): 5:34pm
Did he really serve? Or he just came for pop
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Geraldyne(f): 6:07pm
congrats...
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Papiikush: 6:08pm
He is probably wearing that cloth for the first time. Lol.
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Jointhemiltons2(m): 7:01pm
nosiebaba:Ghost corper
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by misstiq(f): 7:03pm
After one year in ghost mode. In Kanmi's voice *iiiissokay*
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by toplad97: 7:03pm
This one did not serve o. Even his khaki jacket is different; looking like designers.
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by adeniyi55: 7:57pm
No work
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Weborg: 7:57pm
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Kingdolo(m): 7:59pm
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by fratermathy(m): 7:59pm
Good for him. His khaki looks different sha o. Are you sure it's the FG that sewed that one or his personal designer?
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Humblebloke(m): 7:59pm
ghost mode!!!
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by nero2face: 7:59pm
Ok, good news, but am sure he served in DE studio, ghost copper...
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by jonnytad(m): 7:59pm
At least, He's better than my friend that believes making money at young age is what life is all about. ....
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Jerrypolo(m): 8:00pm
Zero is the chill on here. Cut d niggy some slack.
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 8:00pm
Congrats bro
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by mykh01(m): 8:00pm
.
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by gurunlocker: 8:00pm
Drop fire album on who? which one you drop before?
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by seuncyrus(m): 8:00pm
Ghost corper
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 8:00pm
Ah swear I just finished hearing "Awon da"
Big ups joh
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Lawalemi(m): 8:00pm
Nice one. He'll be ranked among Nigeria hip hop artists that completed their education
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:00pm
Congratulations upcoming singer.
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by seunmohmoh(f): 8:01pm
ok
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by Divay22(f): 8:01pm
Congratulations LAX
Wait first .. Davido no go service o
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by ClintonNzedimma(m): 8:02pm
h
|Re: Singer L.A.X Completes NYSC (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 8:02pm
mykh01:
