



Singer L.A.X has completed his National Youth Service Corps today.



He took to his IG page to share the photo above of hismelf with a friend wearing their NYSC regalia and wrote:



"DONE SERVING MY COUNTRY ! NOW WE CAN DROP THE FIRE ALBUM ON THEM ����"

Gists Via:



Cc: Lalasticlala Singer L.A.X has completed his National Youth Service Corps today.He took to his IG page to share the photo above of hismelf with a friend wearing their NYSC regalia and wrote:Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/singer-lax-completes-nysc.html Cc: Lalasticlala 1 Like