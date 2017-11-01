Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) (5186 Views)

As the Benue state government yesterday declared the prohibition on open grazing, Fulani herdsmen early this morning attacked some villagers in Logo Local government area of the state.



Mr Ortse Kwagdom of Tombo ward in Gaambe-tiev, Logo LGA Benue state met his death this morning from gun shots by Fulani herdsmen when he went fishing.



His relation Mr Hingir Akaa who was with him is however responding to treatment at a public health facility at Ayilamo, while four others who were with them are still missing at the time of this report.



The level of injustice in this country is just fuvking incredible. You mean no one can controll this people. You mean to tell me that all this killings will go on without anyone brought to book. Nigeria is a crazy country. Full of cowards. No one wants to do anything because it hasn't come to their doorsteps yet. But wait with time the music will go round for all to dance and that when everyone will wake up.

IPOB is declared a terrorist group but no one is clamouring for this group of fulani killers to be classified as one too. We are powerless. Everyone is afraid and thus the killings go on. weldone sirs and mas



RIP to the dead.



That's why they should leave the place, no more open grazing 11 Likes 1 Share

So this APC led government is helpless in the face of this increasing fulani herdsmen menace? 8 Likes

Buhari please call your people to order 8 Likes

The judgment book of Nigeria is full. The angels are asking for extra sheets. 8 Likes

It is time. With all sincerity, it time to kill these herdsmen without pity,to kill to their very youngest. In my village, we call it war of extinction. We fight for only one purpose, extinct our enemy. I think Benue people should apply this. 2 Likes

Nobody is going to brand them terrorists now!! 5 Likes

Buhari would never declare operation Nama in Benue until there is an idp camp there due to Fulani terrorist attacks. God forbid!

Buhari foot soldiers 3 Likes

All Souls Day.... May my parents' souls, his soul and all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God may rest in peace. God is watching 5 Likes

They say they will cause anarchy of they are stopped 1 Like

Buhari wont say anything o



Che! I wish l had supernatural power.

Oh God,give me POWER that is more than physical, military,economic, etc power so that l can use it to fight those that are forming "gods" of Nigeria.

Nairalanders,pls pray for me bcus m desperately serious abt this. 5 Likes

People from and residing in Benue State should buy(carry) items and defend themselves.



FG would not do so. Families have cried about the killing of siblings, mothers, fathers, cousins, nieces, children and (dear)friends.



When you defend yourselves and livelihood without mercy, they would fear to come to your communities. 1 Like

I doubt that we have a president in this country. Who will be the next to be swallowed by this fast spreading hurricane? For God's sake, it's time we started defending ourselves. 1 Like

Since the fulani herdsmen have chosen to disregard rule of law then the full weight of the law must be brought to bare in this matter 1 Like

it's OK Buhari, Continue 1 Like

Oya Gov.Ortom let your anti-grazing law take it course.This Fulanis must be put where they rightly belong.If in doubt do ask Fayose of Ekiti State. 2 Likes

That's why they should leave the place, no more open grazing Thats my VILLAGE O Thats my VILLAGE O

That fat jaw call Otom will be doing nothing 1 Like

I believe one day God will revenge for his peoples 1 Like

Communities complain too much, haba! Self defence is very legal. 1 Like

So this APC led government is helpless in the face of this increasing fulani herdsmen menace? It's So pathetic my brother.Let people take up arms to defend themselves.Buhari will do nada. It's So pathetic my brother.Let people take up arms to defend themselves.Buhari will do nada. 2 Likes