Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 4:28pm
By Lasgidi Online
As the Benue state government yesterday declared the prohibition on open grazing, Fulani herdsmen early this morning attacked some villagers in Logo Local government area of the state.
Mr Ortse Kwagdom of Tombo ward in Gaambe-tiev, Logo LGA Benue state met his death this morning from gun shots by Fulani herdsmen when he went fishing.
His relation Mr Hingir Akaa who was with him is however responding to treatment at a public health facility at Ayilamo, while four others who were with them are still missing at the time of this report.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 4:28pm
This is serious
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by aldexrio(m): 5:08pm
The level of injustice in this country is just fuvking incredible. You mean no one can controll this people. You mean to tell me that all this killings will go on without anyone brought to book. Nigeria is a crazy country. Full of cowards. No one wants to do anything because it hasn't come to their doorsteps yet. But wait with time the music will go round for all to dance and that when everyone will wake up.
IPOB is declared a terrorist group but no one is clamouring for this group of fulani killers to be classified as one too. We are powerless. Everyone is afraid and thus the killings go on. weldone sirs and mas
RIP to the dead.
It is well
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by fazioclassic: 5:08pm
SMH
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by jerflakes(m): 5:08pm
That's why they should leave the place, no more open grazing
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by HopeAlive14(m): 5:08pm
So this APC led government is helpless in the face of this increasing fulani herdsmen menace?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by frankg0: 5:09pm
Buhari please call your people to order
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by jovialswag(m): 5:09pm
poo
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by realhumanity: 5:09pm
The judgment book of Nigeria is full. The angels are asking for extra sheets.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 5:09pm
It is time. With all sincerity, it time to kill these herdsmen without pity,to kill to their very youngest. In my village, we call it war of extinction. We fight for only one purpose, extinct our enemy. I think Benue people should apply this.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by greencard: 5:10pm
I don't even know what to say
Rip
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by dedollarman(m): 5:10pm
How
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by ovanda(m): 5:10pm
Nobody is going to brand them terrorists now!!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by xcolanto(m): 5:10pm
Buhari would never declare operation Nama in Benue until there is an idp camp there due to Fulani terrorist attacks. God forbid!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by baritereign24(m): 5:10pm
Buhari foot soldiers
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by jennybright(f): 5:10pm
All Souls Day.... May my parents' souls, his soul and all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God may rest in peace. God is watching
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 5:11pm
They say they will cause anarchy of they are stopped
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by Ebios(m): 5:11pm
Buhari wont say anything o
Che! I wish l had supernatural power.
Oh God,give me POWER that is more than physical, military,economic, etc power so that l can use it to fight those that are forming "gods" of Nigeria.
Nairalanders,pls pray for me bcus m desperately serious abt this.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by congorasta: 5:12pm
what a country
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 5:13pm
No b now Otorm showed topples women
This fulani people na another thing all together..
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by Xano(m): 5:13pm
Interesting
People from and residing in Benue State should buy(carry) items and defend themselves.
FG would not do so. Families have cried about the killing of siblings, mothers, fathers, cousins, nieces, children and (dear)friends.
When you defend yourselves and livelihood without mercy, they would fear to come to your communities.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by kingzjay(m): 5:14pm
It's high time we started saying NO to all these senseless killings. Let them roam with their cattle in the north. Let the southerners be at peace.
I doubt that we have a president in this country. Who will be the next to be swallowed by this fast spreading hurricane? For God's sake, it's time we started defending ourselves.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:14pm
Since the fulani herdsmen have chosen to disregard rule of law then the full weight of the law must be brought to bare in this matter
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by kkko(m): 5:15pm
it's OK Buhari, Continue
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 5:17pm
Oya Gov.Ortom let your anti-grazing law take it course.This Fulanis must be put where they rightly belong.If in doubt do ask Fayose of Ekiti State.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by Kyase(m): 5:17pm
jerflakes:Thats my VILLAGE O
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by PETERENI1(m): 5:18pm
That fat jaw call Otom will be doing nothing
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by Lukeboy: 5:18pm
I believe one day God will revenge for his peoples
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by lndigene(m): 5:20pm
Communities complain too much, haba! Self defence is very legal.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 5:21pm
HopeAlive14:It's So pathetic my brother.Let people take up arms to defend themselves.Buhari will do nada.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill One, Injured Many In Logo, Benue State (graphics Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 5:24pm
May the soul of my dear Father rest in peace. Amen
