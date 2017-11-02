₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Sanchez01: 4:49pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Sanchez01: 4:50pm
This dude should know when to stay mum. His rants project him as super pained.
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Cyynthialove(f): 4:57pm
Waiting for headslaming terrorist to come here and start calling Ipob terrorists even when the world view all headslammers as terrorists. Lolzz.
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Noneroone(m): 5:18pm
Sanchez01:but you posted a comment to support his 'rants'. I think you are the super pained.
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by GoroTango: 5:19pm
I doubt if ohanaeze had any influence on the government's decision to crush IPOB. Buhari already made up his mind on what to do with them on his sick bed in London. By the way even if ohanaeze opposed the crackdown would it have deterred the government?
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Unik3030: 5:29pm
all I see about this ipob thing is that they want igbos to occupy every post in Nigeria n the Hausa know that, that's y they don't slack when it comes to dealing with igbos. just imagine, 2 igbo person were given appointment not less than a month n they still want this again
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Unik3030: 5:33pm
Cyynthialove:gbenga adeyinka's girlfriend, I guess this is the new pic u are using now? what about that of oduduwa republic n that igbo doctored chat?
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by adem30: 5:36pm
I love the way Buhari is giving it to the igbos fire for fire. because even if he yield to their demands, They will still attack him and have another chest beating. There is nothing He can do for them that they will appreciate. So YOU HATE ME, I DON"T CARE attitude of Buhari is commendable. Atleast He has nothing to lose nor gain from South east. So why are they demanding for special treatment?
If you like Keep all your IGR self and let's see who go suffer most. Only Ogun state will provide IGR generating from the south east.
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Oloripelebe: 5:37pm
Professional asslickers
Ohaneze Ndigbo (Hausa/fulani Slaves)
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by whateverkay(m): 5:38pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Ayo4251(m): 5:39pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by mgbadike81: 5:39pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by ivolt: 5:40pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by enemyofprogress: 5:40pm
Its their culture and tradition, they will do anything for money and power
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Xisnin: 5:41pm
Ipob can't exist without spewing emotionally tribalistic comments.
If the python starts dancing on this coward kanu wannabe now,
next they will be crying foul to the UN and ICC.
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by AnonyNymous(m): 5:41pm
Tribal politics. Ugh.
If as you claim, Buhari is truly a bigot, then with statements like this, what makes you different from him? Why would you want appointment of one of "your own sons" into that position if not bigotry? Shouldn't you be more concerned about whether that person merits the appointment or not? Are you, IPOB, desiring to leave Nigeria because things aren't as good as they should be, or because you didn't get the chance to 'do your own' bigotry by putting your own 'sons' into key positions?
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by free2ryhme: 5:41pm
Politics of the east is a politics of tribalism
Ipob una no dey rest
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by 2lateBiafra: 5:41pm
Sacrificed” here in the NORTH WE DIDNT SEE THE BASTERD
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by chrisxxx(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by braivheart: 5:44pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by AntiWailer: 5:45pm
[quote author=adem30 post=62010942]I love the way Buhari is giving it to the igbos fire for fire. because even if he yield to their demands, They will still attack him and have another chest beating. There is nothing He can do for them that they will appreciate. So YOU HATE ME, I DON"T CARE attitude of Buhari is commendable. Atleast He has nothing to lose nor gain from South east.
If you like Keep all your IGR self and let's see who go suffer most. Only Ogun state will provide IGR generating from the south east. [/quote
Am an igbo man I support every thing u said,,we igbos are selfish and devilish in nature,,,,nobody can satisfy us,,,even if buhari cut his head and give igbos to swallow igbos will still complain,,,it runs in our blood
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Michael004: 5:47pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by mgbadike81: 5:48pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by wokemzine: 5:48pm
Is this actually true?
I wish for love amongst ourselves.
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by origima: 5:48pm
Which one be IPOB again, I thought the terrorist organisation and her hunchback leader are dead?
I didn't no this terrorist can be erazed given the way there chief priest KANU was moving when it lasted.
Fools,buhari was ready to eliminate anything call IPOB before KANU disappeared
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Dlapezzi(m): 5:49pm
Shut the fuckup #IPoB
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Guyman02: 5:50pm
Yoruba Muslims food don done, you have avoided all the Buhari corruption stories, now start posting all those cartoons and anti Igbo memes on this thread that has IPOB on the heading
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by Xisnin: 5:50pm
Unik3030:
I thought I was the only one who noticed the Ipob she male and his fake
"oduduwa republic" agitation.
After realising that Ipob agitation is a failure in the making, he decided
to try the Oduduwa side to gain sympathy.
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by NotNairalandi(m): 5:51pm
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by talk2percy(m): 5:52pm
After 2019 we will know who the real terrorists are...we know who the real terrorists are.
|Re: Why Ohanaeze, Igbo Governors Sacrificed Nnamdi Kanu To Northerners – IPOB by mgbadike81: 5:53pm
2lateBiafra:rip English.
