Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today (22913 Views)

NYSC Member Proposes To Corper Girlfriend (photo) / Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students / The Unique Cake Calabar Corper For Her Passing Out Parade - PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Today was a joyful day for NYSC Batch A who passed out after successful completion of their youth service year, and this lady got more than she bargained for.



A Nigerian lady and mathematician, Adannaya Chikito, got a surprise marriage proposal from her boyfriend during her passing out parade today in Port Harcourt.



She said yes! Congrats to her….



See more Photos below;





SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/nysc-corper-gets-surprise-proposal-boyfriend-passing-parade-today-port-harcourt-photos/ Today was a joyful day for NYSC Batch A who passed out after successful completion of their youth service year, and this lady got more than she bargained for.A Nigerian lady and mathematician, Adannaya Chikito, got a surprise marriage proposal from her boyfriend during her passing out parade today in Port Harcourt.She said yes! Congrats to her….See more Photos below; 1 Like 1 Share

FTC

See them...



Operation crocodile smile everywhere. 2 Likes

congrats..

But some guys have turned themselves to something else o,all in the name of proposal. 7 Likes

khaykay15:

congrats..

But some guys have turned themselves to something else o,all in the name of proposal.







As in ehn.... As in ehn.... 5 Likes

Congrats to them and hope the ministry will get to the permanent site at the end.

khaykay15:

congrats..

But some guys have turned themselves to something else o,all in the name of proposal.

How? How? 1 Like

Alrice. Meeting a girl for just one year is not a good yardstick to wife her. Happy engagement to them though

Batch B stream one, OP make the correction 2 Likes

One of the girls that surround them is already thinking how he will snatch the guy 2 Likes 2 Shares

DynamoDeGreat:

Congrats to them and hope the ministry will get to the permanent site at the end.

ThisTrend:



Today was a joyful day for NYSC Batch A who passed out after successful completion of their youth service year, and this lady got more than she bargained for.



A Nigerian lady and mathematician, Adannaya Chikito, got a surprise marriage proposal from her boyfriend during her passing out parade today in Port Harcourt.



She said yes! Congrats to her….



See more Photos below;





SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/nysc-corper-gets-surprise-proposal-boyfriend-passing-parade-today-port-harcourt-photos/

Congrats



Congrats to all the girlfriends that will be release today after one year of service..... 2 Likes 1 Share

Good for them.

Na man friend e suppose be o

chikito, huh?

y do u mention passing out like fainting

I don't trust all these corper ladies. If you have a girlfriend in camp, my brother.... Hmmm. Its okay. 1 Like

Congrats ooo

Okay mow

must the guy kneel to save someone from perpetual spinsterhood? 1 Like

In other news, may the soul of Sommy and the souls of all dead nairaland members through the mercy of God rest in peace .Amen 6 Likes

Where are the pictures.?? 2 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Where are the pictures.?? Ada nne it seems you're using glo Ada nne it seems you're using glo