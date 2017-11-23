₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by ThisTrend(f): 6:52pm
Today was a joyful day for NYSC Batch A who passed out after successful completion of their youth service year, and this lady got more than she bargained for.
A Nigerian lady and mathematician, Adannaya Chikito, got a surprise marriage proposal from her boyfriend during her passing out parade today in Port Harcourt.
She said yes! Congrats to her….
See more Photos below;
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by Ndaadama: 6:55pm
FTC
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by fuckerstard: 6:59pm
See them...
Operation crocodile smile everywhere.
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by khaykay15(f): 7:11pm
congrats..
But some guys have turned themselves to something else o,all in the name of proposal.
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by yomi007k(m): 7:18pm
khaykay15:
As in ehn....
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by DynamoDeGreat: 7:31pm
Congrats to them and hope the ministry will get to the permanent site at the end.
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by raphafire: 7:39pm
khaykay15:
How?
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by mangala14(m): 8:21pm
Alrice. Meeting a girl for just one year is not a good yardstick to wife her. Happy engagement to them though
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by Acecards: 8:21pm
Batch B stream one, OP make the correction
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by sunshineV(m): 8:22pm
One of the girls that surround them is already thinking how he will snatch the guy
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by 9jayes: 8:22pm
DynamoDeGreat:
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by Tobiplusglory16: 8:22pm
ThisTrend:
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by gurunlocker: 8:22pm
Congrats to all the girlfriends that will be release today after one year of service.....
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by DozieInc(m): 8:26pm
Good for them.
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by mykh01(m): 8:27pm
Na man friend e suppose be o
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by elChapo1: 8:28pm
chikito, huh?
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by seunmohmoh(f): 8:29pm
y do u mention passing out like fainting
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by saasala(m): 8:30pm
I don't trust all these corper ladies. If you have a girlfriend in camp, my brother.... Hmmm. Its okay.
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by toyinjimoh(m): 8:31pm
Congrats ooo
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by veacea: 8:33pm
Okay mow
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by Lordspicy(m): 8:35pm
must the guy kneel to save someone from perpetual spinsterhood?
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by WebSurfer(m): 8:36pm
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by panicacid: 8:38pm
In other news, may the soul of Sommy and the souls of all dead nairaland members through the mercy of God rest in peace .Amen
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by Adaumunocha(f): 8:38pm
Where are the pictures.??
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by danieljessy: 8:42pm
Adaumunocha:Ada nne it seems you're using glo
|Re: Boyfriend Proposes To Corper In Port Harcourt On Her Passing Out Parade Today by Adaumunocha(f): 8:46pm
danieljessy:I've seen the pictures... MTN is shitti here
