₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,628 members, 3,889,542 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government (8808 Views)
Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs And Crutches To Nigerians With Disabilities / Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) / Obafemi Martins Buys 2017 Bentley Bentayga (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Weborg: 7:06pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared by the Lagos State Governor , Akinwunmi Ambode , with caption ..
Nigerian Footballer, Obafemi Martins donated wheelchairs, crutches and hospital beds to the Lagos State Government through his foundation.
VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/obafemi-martins-donates-wheelchairs-crutches-and-hospital-beds-to-the-lagos-pictrures/
Cc; lalasticlala
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by loomer: 7:08pm
House of rep loading
3 Likes
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by erifeoluwasimi: 7:24pm
More palm oil to his elbow
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by GodblessNig247(m): 8:40pm
Good humanitarian action. God bless u real good. We need more of this from our celeb!
3 Likes
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Sunofgod(m): 8:40pm
The pictures on the boxes are trolleys.....Ambode should check the cargo well.
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by DanielsParker: 8:40pm
nice one
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by lollmaolol: 8:40pm
erifeoluwasimi:
Scratch my back i scratch yours
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by sirugos(m): 8:41pm
Giving back to the society. God bless u oba goal
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by michoade: 8:41pm
Good of him. Obagoal.
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by nairavsdollars: 8:41pm
Good move. Hope the Lagos officials won't sell it?
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by sunshineV(m): 8:42pm
Crippled arewa youth don full Lagos choi
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by itiswellandwell: 8:42pm
Nice gesture. More blessings sir
Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by tigonana: 8:42pm
Good job.
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Pray(m): 8:43pm
The guy try sha
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Young4jose(m): 8:43pm
Nice move 4real
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by ibkgab001: 8:43pm
In God we trust
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by lilfreezy: 8:43pm
loomer:
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by harjiyoung(m): 8:43pm
Hin try sha...buh that's non of my concern anyway......
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by elyte89: 8:44pm
At least if rohr no invite u,Lagos state go invite u
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:44pm
Nice one from Obafemi Akinwumi Martins (Obagol)
On hand to receive is Gov. Akinwumi Ambode.
Namesakes, though that name is quite rare.
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Charly68: 8:45pm
Why not visit hospital management and donate directly to those that are in urgent need of the items..before Lagos state will give them out will be another one year or thereabout because of bureaucracy
3 Likes
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by davss02(m): 8:46pm
A fool will comment after me
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by agarawu23(m): 8:46pm
Nice one
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by peddyholly: 8:46pm
Good gesture.... Wetin concern u poster above
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Sisqoman(m): 8:48pm
where is the chair pls
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Webman007: 8:51pm
Beautiful
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by EMMAUGOH(m): 8:51pm
This is big problem Nigeria is facing.... Big men Don give to poor secretly and directly.. Instead they give to their fellow big men directly the the big men now give the poor with 3D and advance camera pointed at them..
2 Likes
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by transient123(m): 8:52pm
Good one oba.
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by danieljessy: 8:53pm
Donations made to the wrong peeps
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by Lala234: 8:55pm
nairavsdollars:That's it!
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by kenzysmith: 8:56pm
And is that all he can do
|Re: Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government by modelmike7(m): 8:57pm
God bless
Felipe Scolari Appointed As Brazil Coach / FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Drop To 13th In Africa / HYKT DRAW GAMES
Viewing this topic: clow(m), Lufthansa, Bayokun(m), akeemakinremi(m), Oxenomy, RedRiver(m), gudxson, micontysneh(m), lovedad222, Bobnotrouble, walygy(m), Olamipapa(m), muffyt05, Bullhari007(m), Yeyelite(m), fiditi(m), stunt89(m), Laslim(m), Lotel, smdays(m), SquarePants(m), ismail4sure, OLP46(m), chibezman, TallPck1, NORSIYK(m), domejike(m), anthopadua(m), XYZo, bullstriker, Bakrabas, omobritiko, bullbull, kayus4321(m), Zealmind, sykah(f), cpapa and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12