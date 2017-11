Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Beds To The Lagos Government (8808 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



As shared by the Lagos State Governor , Akinwunmi Ambode , with caption ..



Nigerian Footballer, Obafemi Martins donated wheelchairs, crutches and hospital beds to the Lagos State Government through his foundation.



VIA :



House of rep loading 3 Likes

More palm oil to his elbow 1 Like

Good humanitarian action. God bless u real good. We need more of this from our celeb! 3 Likes

The pictures on the boxes are trolleys.....Ambode should check the cargo well.

nice one

erifeoluwasimi:

More palm oil to his elbow

Scratch my back i scratch yours Scratch my back i scratch yours 1 Like

Giving back to the society. God bless u oba goal 2 Likes 1 Share

Good of him. Obagoal. 1 Like

Good move. Hope the Lagos officials won't sell it?

Crippled arewa youth don full Lagos choi 1 Like

Nice gesture. More blessings sir



Good job. 1 Like

The guy try sha

Nice move 4real

In God we trust

loomer:

House of rep loading

Hin try sha...buh that's non of my concern anyway......

At least if rohr no invite u,Lagos state go invite u

Nice one from Obafemi Akinwumi Martins (Obagol)



On hand to receive is Gov. Akinwumi Ambode.



Namesakes, though that name is quite rare.

Why not visit hospital management and donate directly to those that are in urgent need of the items..before Lagos state will give them out will be another one year or thereabout because of bureaucracy 3 Likes

A fool will comment after me

Nice one

Good gesture.... Wetin concern u poster above

where is the chair pls

Beautiful

This is big problem Nigeria is facing.... Big men Don give to poor secretly and directly.. Instead they give to their fellow big men directly the the big men now give the poor with 3D and advance camera pointed at them.. 2 Likes

Good one oba.

Donations made to the wrong peeps

nairavsdollars:

Good move. Hope the Lagos officials won't sell it? That's it! That's it!

And is that all he can do